Getting rid of the Ensign, New Era, and Friend!

September 26, 2017 by 9 Comments

So, the Church magazines have had their present names since 1971. That’s going on 50 years. “Ensign” is ok, has some scriptural backing I guess. New Era is clearly borrowed from the old Improvement Era, and the Friend inherited its name from its predecessor, The Children’s Friend (which stole the name of some other rag, I think). Liahona came from the old Liahona The Elders’ Journal. So now you’re faced with a problem. What about new magazines? Should there be hard copy mags? How many? One for all adults world-wide? Or ten or fifteen regional mags? BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE HAVE TO GIVE THEM NEW AND BETTER NAMES! Get with it and tell me what to do.

Comments

  1. Dave K says:
    September 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    The Family Defender.

  2. Cindy says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Fake News!

  3. Mary Lythgoe Bradfford says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I understand that Mags are going out–everything is online

  4. ReTx says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I wonder how many people still get the magazines? If they do, how many actually read them?

  5. Michael Austin says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Prayboy

  6. Rockwell says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    The Millennials’ Star

  7. QBCC conscience bgt ghk says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Defense against the liberal dark arts of mormonism…
    For adults
    Teens
    And children….

  8. Marivene says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    ReTx, we still get the Ensign & the Swedish Liahona. Our oldest daughter gets the Ensign & the New Era, but until her children all graduated from Primary, they had the Friend as well. Our middle daughter gets the Friend for her two year old, who loves getting her own magazine. Only our youngest daughter reads it online. We all like the feel of the magazine in our hands, like a book, & both of our daughters with children feel it is important for their children to have experience reading, with actually turning physical pages.

    But then, I like the current names of the magazines, too, & I am old enough to remember the Improvement Era.

  9. Ardis E. Parshall says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Primary
    Secondary
    Tertiary

