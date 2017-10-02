Ten Axioms towards the Academic Study of the Book of Mormon as Scripture

(1) The Book of Mormon is neither history nor literature; it is scripture. It makes historical claims and uses literary devices. The academic study of both history and literature can aid in its interpretation, but employing such tools comes with a price. The price is treating the text like something that it isn’t, which often leads to bad readings of the text itself.
(2) The Book of Mormon is unlike any ancient history that we know anything about. It is also unlike any 19th century work of fiction that we know anything about. It is a lot like other scriptures that we know about, but the textual record that we have access to does not permit the same kind of analyses that are possible with other scriptures. For the purposes of textual interpretation, comparing the Book of Mormon to anything else is full of peril. It is in a genre of one.
(3) The primary function of scripture is to reveal God to the reader. This is what the Book of Mormon claims to do. If it does this, then it ultimately does not matter whether or not it is good history or good literature. If it does not do this, then it ultimately does not matter whether or not it is good history or good literature.
(4) Complexity in the Book of Mormon is not evidence of antiquity. Human beings can and do produce texts of enormous complexity, and their ability to do so seems to have increased over time, not decreased. Arguing that Joseph Smith was a “poor, ignorant farm boy” does not prove that the Book of Mormon is ancient or divine. Logically, pretty much any explanation imaginable is superior to “an angel showed a teenager where the plates were buried, and the teenager then translated them with a rock and a hat and then the plates disappeared.”
(5) Anachronism in the Book of Mormon is not an evidence of fraud. That the Book of Mormon seems designed to appeal to a nineteenth century audience does not mean that it is not an ancient text. The text itself addresses itself to a future people, and claims to know what these people will need by prophecy and revelation. If one accepts the text on its own terms, then it should be specifically relevant to the nineteenth century and to later periods as well.
(6) Proving things about a text is not the same thing as figuring out what a text means. Both of these are legitimate academic operations, but they are different academic operations. There are some worthwhile avenues of critical exploration that can only be pursued by those willing to take a text on its own terms and see where those terms lead.
(7) Taking a text on its own terms means accepting the claims that it makes for itself, some of which, in the case of the Book of Mormon, are historical. One can disagree with these claims, of course, but one cannot logically argue that it does not make such claims (the way one can argue that, say, the books of Job and Jonah do not make historical claims). Completely rejecting an ancient provenance for the Book of Mormon means not taking the text on its own terms, but on terms that you decide for it. There is no way to do this without inflicting a certain amount of rhetorical violence on the text and its believers.
(8) All texts mean things in contexts of reception, and those contexts are not fixed. Studying a religious text like the Book of Mormon, which millions of people still accept as scripture, is different than studying a religious text like the Egyptian Book of the Dead, which is almost entirely a historical artifact. The reception of a text does not entirely control its meaning, but it influences it enough that the critic cannot entirely ignore how a scriptural text functions in the communities that believe it.
(9) The academic study of the Book of Mormon is important for Latter-day Saints who have an academic temperament. It is neither superior nor inferior to other ways of reading the text. Many people find meaning and enrich their lives with straightforward interpretations of the scriptures. The Book of Mormon has much to offer here, but it can also sustain much more complex readings that allow people to engage the text with their intellects. This is a good thing, as it increases the ways that different kinds of people can interact meaningfully with the text. As Rumi says, there are many ways to kneel and kiss the ground.
(10) Lists about scriptural things must always go to ten.
Comments
#3 is a perfect summary of my feelings, except for the word “good”.I would change it to “ultimately does not matter whether or not it is history or literature.” Always enjoy your posts.
Hmmm… Just to clarify: as per (7), do you mean that if one rejects (“disagrees with”) the claims of the BoM to be an ancient text, one *cannot* read it “as scripture” ?
“Hmmm… Just to clarify: as per (7), do you mean that if one rejects (“disagrees with”) the claims of the BoM to be an ancient text, one *cannot* read it “as scripture” ?”
I certainly don’t have any authority (or the desire) to make such a call. All I can say is that, as with any text, if you do not accept the terms that it offers itself under, you have to read it on some other terms, and there are both interpretive and rhetorical consequences for doing so. Which does not mean that it is a bad thing to do.
I’m always inclined to argue, but I think you’ve qualified in such a way that I can’t disagree with anything. So good work.
However (there’s ALWAYS a however):
1. I think too many people will take too much direction from some of the phrasing. For example, nowhere do I see an obligation–a “should” or “must”–about taking the book on its own terms. Only that there are certain readings and arguments that are consistent with taking it on its terms, and other means of analysis that are not consistent.
2. I wish there were an 11th dealing with the “Book of Mormon is true” phrase. It is obviously code or a substitute for a whole paragraph of meaning (perhaps some combination of #1 and #3?). But in most testimonies has little to do with the text or with any particular reading.
3. I wish there were a 12th dealing with the voices in the book. For example, in my view taking the text on its own terms means that a man calling himself Nephi did feel that he was “constrained by the Spirit that I should kill Laban” (1 Nephi 4:10). But whether he was correct in that feeling or interpretation, whether God or the Spirit in teleological fact commanded a slaying, is not required by the text, even on its own terms. (But then I’d have to give some weight to #8, right?)
Splendid post. Thank you for these considerations. Number three is particularly important, in my estimation. Like Christian, I think we often just blithely say: “I know the Book of Mormon to be true” without unpacking or specifying what we mean. I think most of that truth weight is usually implicitly given to some combination of divine provenance and accurate historicity. I wish we would shift a bit of that truth weight to the spiritual contents and consequences of the book. Does Christ speak through the Book of Mormon? Does it help me become a better disciple? If not, then I don’t care too much regarding provenance or historicity.
Michael, it is scripture that is also history, as ancient peoples of that time period knew and kept “history” (so you’re correct that it doesn’t measure up to principles of historiography either according to the nineteenth-century German school or modern concepts), and literature. It’s literarily beautiful for those to whom its structures, conventions, and narratives resonate (perhaps not you).
It’s not *not* history and literature just because it *is* scripture.