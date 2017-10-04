To Mourn with Gay Friends that Mourn

by

When Alma baptizes at the waters of Mormon in Mosiah 18, he preaches to these covenant-makers exactly what they will be promising to each other as a community. In his instructions, Alma says that in order to “come into the fold of God” and “be called his people,” they must also be “willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light, “to mourn with those that mourn,” and to “comfort those that stand in need of comfort.” We love to share these scriptures in Sunday School, particularly when we are aware of fellow ward members suffering from a death in the family, from sickness or unemployment, or if we have a family that needs help moving into or out of a home. One of the things I most love and value about my LDS church family is how we are there for one another.

I have noticed, though, that it is harder for us to be there for the LGBTQ members of our congregations, who are many of them hurting and not understanding what their life inside in the Church should look like. It’s hard for so many of us because we feel defensive. We want to correct and instruct rather than listen and feel. We want to justify and explain rather than acknowledge and validate. I think many church members do not know how to mourn with our LGBTQ friends who mourn.

The Church’s Mormon and Gay website gives faithful church members this advice for when heterosexual cisgender members of the church aren’t sure how to connect or interact with their loved ones and neighbors who identify as LGBTQ:

“You will never regret saying, “I love you.” You will never regret throwing your arms around your child [or friend, or neighbor] and hugging him or her. You will never regret listening. You will never regret trying to understand.”

A faithful young member of our Church who is also gay gave me permission to share a poem she has written, so long as I posted it anonymously. I post it here not to criticize the Church, nor do I post it here as something that generalizes or represents all LGBTQ voices in the Church. Rather, I post this to help us all better uphold our own baptismal covenants that we mourn with those that mourn and comfort those who stand in need of comfort. This poem speaks the heart of a real person—a hurting, faithful person—and what she is mourning. I post this so we can mourn with her. Please be generous and thoughtful in the comments you leave on this post, as the poet will likely be reading your responses. I echo the words by our Church on our Mormon and Gay website: “You will never regret listening. You will never regret trying to understand.”

