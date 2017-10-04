To Mourn with Gay Friends that Mourn

When Alma baptizes at the waters of Mormon in Mosiah 18, he preaches to these covenant-makers exactly what they will be promising to each other as a community. In his instructions, Alma says that in order to “come into the fold of God” and “be called his people,” they must also be “willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light, “to mourn with those that mourn,” and to “comfort those that stand in need of comfort.” We love to share these scriptures in Sunday School, particularly when we are aware of fellow ward members suffering from a death in the family, from sickness or unemployment, or if we have a family that needs help moving into or out of a home. One of the things I most love and value about my LDS church family is how we are there for one another.
I have noticed, though, that it is harder for us to be there for the LGBTQ members of our congregations, who are many of them hurting and not understanding what their life inside in the Church should look like. It’s hard for so many of us because we feel defensive. We want to correct and instruct rather than listen and feel. We want to justify and explain rather than acknowledge and validate. I think many church members do not know how to mourn with our LGBTQ friends who mourn.
The Church’s Mormon and Gay website gives faithful church members this advice for when heterosexual cisgender members of the church aren’t sure how to connect or interact with their loved ones and neighbors who identify as LGBTQ:
“You will never regret saying, “I love you.” You will never regret throwing your arms around your child [or friend, or neighbor] and hugging him or her. You will never regret listening. You will never regret trying to understand.”
A faithful young member of our Church who is also gay gave me permission to share a poem she has written, so long as I posted it anonymously. I post it here not to criticize the Church, nor do I post it here as something that generalizes or represents all LGBTQ voices in the Church. Rather, I post this to help us all better uphold our own baptismal covenants that we mourn with those that mourn and comfort those who stand in need of comfort. This poem speaks the heart of a real person—a hurting, faithful person—and what she is mourning. I post this so we can mourn with her. Please be generous and thoughtful in the comments you leave on this post, as the poet will likely be reading your responses. I echo the words by our Church on our Mormon and Gay website: “You will never regret listening. You will never regret trying to understand.”
My friend’s poem:
I love God, but
I am angry at God,
Because He gave me pain
Because He made me gay.
Because of that, I am odd?
God wants me to choose
Choose true love and damnation
Or His religion and salvation
Either way, I will surely lose
I don’t want to make that choice
The apostles tell me my attraction is something I control
That God gave this to me while we’re here on parole
I want someone to just listen to my voice!
God let me fall in love
No one can tell me that I didn’t
But, shh, I had to keep that love hidden
“Those feelings don’t come from above!”
Our religion preaches of the family
So, I decided to tell her how I felt
How every time I’m with her, my heart would melt
If she wasn’t so sweet, I would be met with disgust, profanity
How is God going to make this all right?
My spirit was broken
My words could not be unspoken
I didn’t know how I would make it through the night!
What happens when I do get married?
My wife, our life will be full of bliss
Until death, we lose each other to an abyss
I am vigilant, I am wary
I am so excited to have a family
But my babies cannot be blessed by my father
They don’t get to have that honor
Because two mothers is a too much of a calamity
Am I willing to turn from God?
“Prone to wander”
These thoughts, too consuming to ponder
I never want to make that choice,
Because I love God
But I am angry at God.
—by S.B.
Comments
Thank you to your friend for sharing her heart in this poem. Too many members seem to feel that bearing one another’s burdens excludes the ones they may find morally objectionable. Can I repeat Elder Uchtdorf’s words? “Stop it!” I think reaching out in compassion means sitting with, listening to, and loving our LGBT friends and family – whether it’s in church settings – if they actually choose to participate – AND sharing those moments with them elsewhere when they choose otherwise.
This is what I wish Elder Oaks’ talk would have been on. He could have spent a few minutes reaffirming the doctrine as outlined in the Proclamation and then spent the rest on the “What next?” If this is our doctrinal understanding and our position, then what are the implications of that and how can we as a body of Christ who aren’t directly affected by that support those who are? From my own experience, there seem to be fewer people confused about the church’s position on gay marriage than about what that actually means for them in their day to day lives. The website has a lot of useful information, but the vast majority of members I interact with are either unaware of its existence or unfamiliar with its content.