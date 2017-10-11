Stephen Greenblatt’s Great New Book—And What It Misses about the Mormon Adam and Eve

by

For reasons that are at once tantalizing and elusive, these few verses in an ancient book have served as a mirror in which we seem to glimpse the whole, long history of our fears and desires. It has been both liberating and destructive, a hymn to human responsibility and a dark fable about human wretchedness, a celebration of daring and an incitement to violent misogyny. The range of responses it has aroused over thousands of years in innumerable individuals and communities is astonishing.

—Stephen Greenblatt, The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve (pp. 5-6).

It would be difficult to overstate the impact of Stephen Greenblatt on literary culture. As the general editor of the Norton Anthology of English Literature, he shapes the textbooks used in about 90% of undergraduate British Literature survey and period courses. If literature is “what gets taught,” then Greenblatt is the guy who decides what literature is for the English-speaking world.

Fortunately for all of us, Greenblatt has excellent taste—and a whole lot of knowledge about the contexts in which literature is produced. His recent books for general audiences are the best examples that I know of literary criticism for real people. Will in the World, his context-heavy biography of William Shakespeare, was a surprise bestseller in 2004. And The Swerve, How the World Became Modern (2011)—a literary detective story about how Lucretius’s lost poem “On the Nature of Things” was discovered in the 15th century—won both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

Greenblatt’s most recent book, too, is really good. The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve tells the story of how a page and a half of text in Genesis became one of the most important stories ever told—one that human beings have used for thousands of years to explain themselves to themselves. It has been invoked as primary evidence to support (among other things) theories of human depravity, sexuality, marriage, divorce, sexuality, responsibility, and the endless quest for knowledge. And it is a story that keeps getting reinvented and reinterpreted to meet the needs of new cultures and societies.

The great insight that Greenblatt brings to the table is that this story, like all stories, has always existed in cultural and historical contexts. It is not just something that people respond to—it is something that responds to other things. Its present form, he argues, traces back to a post-exilic Jewish community that needed an origin story to combat the one they heard constantly from the Babylonian Enuma Elish. They needed a God who was bigger than Marduk, a universal God not tied to a specific city, so they reached back into their oral and written traditions and constructed both a God who created everything and a universal human parentage.

As Judiasm, Christianity, and Islam developed, the story of Adam, Eve, God, and the Serpent got incorporated into more and more world views. Greenblatt goes through the Apocrypha and New Testament pseudepigrapha, the New Testament, the early Church Fathers all the way to Walt Whitman and Mark Twain, ending with the competing origin story of Charles Darwin. The two pillars of Greenblatt’s book, each with multiple chapters, are Augustine and Milton, whose works The Literal Meaning of Genesis and Paradise Lost both defined, and constrained, the Adam and Eve story for generations.

But Greenblatt does not start with these authors’ major works; he goes in to them sideways. With Augustine, he starts with the Confessions, and with Augustine’s own checkered history with his sexuality. Augustine overcame his sexual desires in order to become a Christian, Greenblatt argues, and then he fashioned a version of Christianity that saw human sexuality as inherently fallen. Because Adam and Eve disobeyed God, the joy of procreation is forever tainted with the sin of lustfulness, which becomes the basis of Augustinian Original Sin and a foundation of nearly all subsequent Christian orthodoxy.

With Milton, Greenblatt begins with the divorce tracts, which, in turn, came from Milton’s own experience of being abandoned by his young bride, Mary Powell. Milton pressed his culture hard to accept divorce on the grounds that God wants human beings to have companions with whom they are compatible. When he turned to Paradise Lost, Milton built into his portrayal of Adam and Eve a companionate marriage. It is an understanding of the need for companionship that compels Adam to eat the fruit after Eve does, in effect rejecting a divorce, even when offered by God, on the grounds that a true spousal companion is worth even more than Paradise.

Along with heavy hitters like Augustine and Milton, Joseph Smith and the Mormons make a brief appearance in the book in the following paragraph:

The literal truth of the Genesis story was taken in a different direction by the founder of Mormonism, Joseph Smith, who in 1838 led his followers to a site seventy miles north of present-day Kansas City, Missouri, where he established a settlement he called Adam-ondi-Ahman. It was in that very place, Smith declared, that Adam had once lived. The idea did not die out when Smith was killed and his followers were driven further west. In the mid-twentieth century Mormon prophet Ezra Taft Benson, who served as the Secretary of Agriculture during Eisenhower’s presidency, reiterated the original revelation. “This was the place,” Benson wrote, “where the Garden of Eden was; it was here that Adam met with a body of high priests at Adam-ondi-Ahman shortly before his death and gave them his final blessing, and the place to which he will return to meet with the leaders of his people. (p. 262)

Greenblatt emphasizes the fact that Joseph Smith declared Eden to have been in America, and, in the process, moved the sacred spaces of the Old World into the New World. This is an important point. A great part of the appeal of early Mormonism, and of the Book of Mormon specifically, was that it gave Americans a stake in the sacred history at the center of their Christian religion.

But I can’t help feeling that Greenblatt missed an opportunity to discuss just how radically the Book of Mormon reframes the story of Adam and Eve. This is not a criticism—one must always review the book that got written and not the book that one would like to have read—but a lament that a more thorough analysis of the Book of Mormon could have added something important to the book.

Consider the following passage from Second Nephi:

And now, behold, if Adam had not transgressed he would not have fallen, but he would have remained in the garden of Eden. And all things which were created must have remained in the same state in which they were after they were created; and they must have remained forever, and had no end. And they would have had no children; wherefore they would have remained in a state of innocence, having no joy, for they knew no misery; doing no good, for they knew no sin. But behold, all things have been done in the wisdom of him who knoweth all things. Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy. (2 Nephi 2:22-25)

Here we have a take on the Adam and Eve story that is absolutely unique among the many versions and framings that Greenblatt discusses. There are some parallels, of course. The Pelagians, against whom Augustine fought valiantly, rejected the idea of Original Sin, and various early Christians argued that Adam and Eve were correct to rebel against God and seek knowledge. But the Book of Mormon version, combined with subsequent developments of Mormon doctrine, makes four assertions not found together anywhere else:

That Adam and Eve could not have procreated before the Fall (a belief that Augustine discusses at length in The Literal Meaning of Genesis and rejects). That Adam and Eve knew that they had been given incompatible commandments (to multiply and replenish the earth and the avoid eating the forbidden fruit). That they both (not just Adam) made a rational choice to accept the consequences of eating the fruit in order to become the parents of the human race. That this was the correct decision that was part of God’s plan from the very beginning.

One important service that The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve performs for Latter-day Saint readers is to show us just how revolutionary our own version of the story is. This combination of assertions cannot be found anywhere in the long tradition of Adam and Eve interpretations that Greenblatt presents. And this has consequences for the way that Mormonism frames such important human issues as (among other things) human depravity, sexuality, marriage, divorce, sexuality, responsibility, and the endless quest for knowledge.