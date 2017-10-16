by

The last speaker in yesterday’s F&T meeting talked about the concept of free agency. First, he explained that that terminology was very flawed, because agency isn’t free, but was bought at great cost by our savior’s atoning sacrifice. Second, he told how his seminary teacher insisted that free agency only existed to make righteous choices, not wicked ones. He had great trouble understanding that, but finally concluded she must be right.

This muddled understanding of what free agency is I suppose helps to explain why that terminology has fallen out of favor.[1] But although contemporary Mormons tend to use agency or moral agency without the “free” qualifier, we still need to understand what is meant by “free agency,” since that expression is ubiquitous in historical Mormon discourse, starting in the 19th century (especially with Orson Pratt and Brigham Young) and continuing well into the second half of the 20th century (with David O. McKay being a particular fan of the expression).

The qualifier “free” in “free agency” has nothing to do with absence of cost, as the speaker took it. When we use “free agency” that is just distinctive Mormon patter for “free will.” And that seminary teacher was simply wrong in her understanding of the expression. It doesn’t make any sense to say we are free to choose the good but not the ill; if we are only free to choose the good, then we’re not free at all but can only choose the good.

The contemporary preference is to use agency without a modifier, or to modify it as “moral agency,” since these terms actually appear in our scriptures and “free agency” does not. But we need to understand what these modifiers mean. When we speak of “free” agency we are emphasizing our freedom to choose (just as we were free to choose which plan to follow in the premortal existence). When we speak of “moral” agency we are emphasizing the consequences of our freely made choices. Both aspects of the principle are inherent in the traditional expression free agency, but apparently leaders want to place a greater emphasis on the consequences of choices and less on the freedom to make those choices.

It may be that the movement away from the emphasis on freedom to choose reflects a growing lack of theological sophistication. It’s a fair bet that our 19th century forbears understood this concept as being explicitly in contradistinction to Calvinism, and in particular the U of TULIP (Unconditional Election). That freedom to choose for ourselves is a very important part of Mormon theology, but I’m guessing most contemporary Mormon leaders don’t know the first thing about Calvinistic theology.

I’m not particularly bothered by the trend to omit the “free” qualifier from the expression. With or without that qualifier it means the same thing, and free agency is a somewhat awkward distinctively Mormon expression that does not facilitate communication with others outside the tradition. But the recent trend of our people to want to say the expression “free agency” is simply wrong is in my view incorrect.[2]

[1] This is but one example of many of purging the lexicon in contemporary Mormonism. Another would be avoiding the term “inactive” in favor of “less active,” or preferring “family history” over “genealogy.” Having grown up with the older terminology I sometimes blanche at the insistence on lexical correctness in the contemporary church.

[2] In my view Elder Christofferson gets it right when he began a speech at BYU on “Moral Agency” with this introduction: “In years past we generally used the term free agency. That is not incorrect.” See https://www.lds.org/ensign/2009/06/moral-agency?lang=eng