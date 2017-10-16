The last speaker in yesterday’s F&T meeting talked about the concept of free agency. First, he explained that that terminology was very flawed, because agency isn’t free, but was bought at great cost by our savior’s atoning sacrifice. Second, he told how his seminary teacher insisted that free agency only existed to make righteous choices, not wicked ones. He had great trouble understanding that, but finally concluded she must be right.
This muddled understanding of what free agency is I suppose helps to explain why that terminology has fallen out of favor.[1] But although contemporary Mormons tend to use agency or moral agency without the “free” qualifier, we still need to understand what is meant by “free agency,” since that expression is ubiquitous in historical Mormon discourse, starting in the 19th century (especially with Orson Pratt and Brigham Young) and continuing well into the second half of the 20th century (with David O. McKay being a particular fan of the expression).
The qualifier “free” in “free agency” has nothing to do with absence of cost, as the speaker took it. When we use “free agency” that is just distinctive Mormon patter for “free will.” And that seminary teacher was simply wrong in her understanding of the expression. It doesn’t make any sense to say we are free to choose the good but not the ill; if we are only free to choose the good, then we’re not free at all but can only choose the good.
The contemporary preference is to use agency without a modifier, or to modify it as “moral agency,” since these terms actually appear in our scriptures and “free agency” does not. But we need to understand what these modifiers mean. When we speak of “free” agency we are emphasizing our freedom to choose (just as we were free to choose which plan to follow in the premortal existence). When we speak of “moral” agency we are emphasizing the consequences of our freely made choices. Both aspects of the principle are inherent in the traditional expression free agency, but apparently leaders want to place a greater emphasis on the consequences of choices and less on the freedom to make those choices.
It may be that the movement away from the emphasis on freedom to choose reflects a growing lack of theological sophistication. It’s a fair bet that our 19th century forbears understood this concept as being explicitly in contradistinction to Calvinism, and in particular the U of TULIP (Unconditional Election). That freedom to choose for ourselves is a very important part of Mormon theology, but I’m guessing most contemporary Mormon leaders don’t know the first thing about Calvinistic theology.
I’m not particularly bothered by the trend to omit the “free” qualifier from the expression. With or without that qualifier it means the same thing, and free agency is a somewhat awkward distinctively Mormon expression that does not facilitate communication with others outside the tradition. But the recent trend of our people to want to say the expression “free agency” is simply wrong is in my view incorrect.[2]
[1] This is but one example of many of purging the lexicon in contemporary Mormonism. Another would be avoiding the term “inactive” in favor of “less active,” or preferring “family history” over “genealogy.” Having grown up with the older terminology I sometimes blanche at the insistence on lexical correctness in the contemporary church.
[2] In my view Elder Christofferson gets it right when he began a speech at BYU on “Moral Agency” with this introduction: “In years past we generally used the term free agency. That is not incorrect.” See https://www.lds.org/ensign/2009/06/moral-agency?lang=eng
Comments
The thing about free agency only meaning we are free to choose righteous things comes straight from Elder Oaks, sadly.
Thanks, John, I was not aware of that. To me the notion seems utterly incoherent.
This is a particular pet peeve of mine, primarily because qualifying the free in *free* will seems to have the intent of making it okay to utilize intense social pressure and sometimes social coercion to get people to choose the right instead of, you know, their own free will. Nope. Free will is free. “You are free to choose for yourself, (nevertheless I forbid it).”
The old “you can’t choose the consequences” thing doesn’t work when we’re not talking about natural consequences, but social consequences that are supported by the person invoking them precisely to keep people in line. (Ditto for “you have free speech, but you don’t have the right to not get hounded and fired for your private political views,” but that’s another issue for another day…)
I don’t have a problem with “moral agency,” but I also don’t have a problem with “free agency” either. The moral agency thing seems like an argument not against the concept of free agency, but against a misunderstanding of the term “free.” It never meant free from cost or free from consequences. Maybe some people misunderstood it that way, but it never seemed like a widespread misunderstanding.
JKC, yeah, there seems to be a concern with a misunderstanding of free agency, but I never thought it was a particularly widely held misunderstanding. I understood it as a child in Primary; it’s not that tough a concept to grasp.
Free agency has been on my mind this week, and how to apply agency in trying to live the Gospel. I’m thinking of a time last year when some members of the Stake, most likely sent as a result of our ward’s low indexing numbers, brought us all into the cultural hall, placed guards at the door, instructed us to set a goal for a certain number of hours we would work on indexing, and informed us we would be signing a contract stating we would do so. They said no one would be allowed to leave without turning in this contract. I started to have an honest to goodness panic attack, and as I sat there shaking, was thrilled to have my friend next to me say, “This is absurd. Let’s just leave.” So we did. We got a tsk tsk and a finger wag from the “guard” at the door on the way out, but we managed to escape without being tackled. I still can’t believe that happened, and I’m still furious at the thought that no one else batted an eye. This got me thinking about all of the times I have felt coerced at church, told that I could follow this one path or disobey God, and how the very thought that in the end the plan of salvation can be boiled down to, “Do what I say or you’ll never see your family again,” it just all feels very Mob Boss to me, and much more like Satan’s plan than Satan’s plan ever was.
“It doesn’t make any sense to say we are free to choose the good but not the ill; if we are only free to choose the good, then we’re not free at all but can only choose the good.”
Maybe, taking a page from Elder Oaks, we are only free to choose among “good, better and best” and thus telestial, terrestrial or celestial. ;-)
Seriously, I don’t see any way to make the claim that we’re not free to choose evil or ill or whatever you’d like to call it. Because clearly we do have varying degrees of “good vs. evil” choices, and people CAN and DO choose the wrong. What would that choice be if not agency?
John, do you have a reference to Elder Oaks on this? There’s no indication of this view in what I’ve found so far. He did an extensive legal-brief-style talk at BYU in 1987 (https://goo.gl/9bZCBQ) which seems to take the standard view that we can choose good or evil, for example:
“Without opposition in all things we could not achieve righteousness….To provide the needed opposition, Satan is permitted to try to persuade us to use our free agency to choose evil. In 2 Nephi, Lehi…gives us this important explanation: ‘…And they are free to choose liberty and eternal life, through the great Mediator of all men, or to choose captivity and death, according to the captivity and power of the devil….’ ‘Free . . . to act for themselves’ and ‘free to choose’ refer to free agency.”
It does seem to be an attempt to use language to move the goalposts on theology in some disagreeable way, in the end
These not-free moral agency talks are usually intended to strike fear and guilt into teens and young adults. They work well at their intended purpose for a while, but are hurtful in the long run.
“This is but one example of many of purging the lexicon in contemporary Mormonism.”
Yeah, lots of that going around lately. The current mantra in our area seems to be “this is not a program.”
Yeah, I’ve heard the “agency isn’t free” sermon a number of times. It’s a lazy way to grab attention. I do think that, as Kevin mentions, the way we use it is interesting. Free agency is just a conflation of our conceptions of free will and moral agency. I like that we are more often just thinking in terms of agency. I don’t like that there seems to be an attack on agency – a move toward constraining behavior/choices, and characterizing agency as the problem of this life, and that we must learn to overcome the dangers of agency in a fallen world. That misses the point, completely. Agency is the gift of this life, allowing self-determination. Of course, self-determination is something many of our leaders wish they could stamp out.
I think it’s possible to distinguish the concept of agency in Mormon scriptures from the traditional Christian idea of free will. Agency, understood as something close to stewardship, might be interpreted as God’s gift that enables us to be responsible for accepting Christ’s atonement. By the gift of agency we become the stewards of our souls.(“Steward” can mean “an agent for a principal,” or one who exercises an agency.) If we understand agency in this way, then free will is almost certainly a necessary condition for agency, but it is probably not identical with agency. I strongly suspect that this could be a fertile idea for theological development, but I don’t know of anyone who has written about this.
In any case, I agree that Mormon doctrine has traditionally seen “agency” and “free will” as synonymous, and I agree that it is a mistake to think that a correct understanding of agency does not include free will. To develop a helpful and coherent alternative understanding of agency requires more rigorous philosophical work than we get in general conference sermons.
This may seem frivolous, but there is some correlation between the decline of “free agency” terminology in the Church and the rise of free agency in sports. In the post-Curt Flood era of sports, “free agency” began to mean something to non-Mormons and it wasn’t what Mormons meant by the term. Having been baptized, we do not have free agency in the same sense that LeBron James will have it next summer–we are committed to one team for life. (I recall some CES type making this argument in the 70s, but I can’t find it now.) At any rate, I think it is wise to avoid the term when we mean free will.
LL, more recently, Elder Oaks specifically referred to free agency in sports and stated it was not what is meant by free agency in the Gospel in a BYU devotional.
My mother used to say that: “You have your free agency to do what I tell you.”
Kevin, isn’t a big part of the problem reading into scripture modern debates about free will? I know critics like to claim that the Book of Mormon is largely just commenting on early 19th century religious debates. But the Book of Mormon use of “free” seems much closer to OT use than 19th or 18th century use. (It doesn’t use the term “free agency” but introduces a lot of the notion) In the Book of Mormon freedom isn’t freedom between choices the way it was thought of in early to late modernism. Rather it’s freedom to choose ones ultimate aim of which there are only two choices – God or devil. This in turn mimics Adam and Eve’s choice between the tree of life or the tree of knowledge but also the choice in Deuteronomy 30:19-20. “This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the LORD your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the LORD is your life, and he will give you many years in the land he swore to give to your fathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.” The “free” part largely follows the Exodus pattern where it arises out of the metaphor of slavery. However being freed from Egypt ends up just being free to choose God. That’s part of Dt 30:19-20 as well and likely the ultimate foundation of the conception of free in the Book of Mormon. (Whether or not they had that particular text)
Agency just seems the question of being an agent. Again though, at least in the Book of Mormon, this personal identity seems secondarily to arise from the Exodus pattern and especially Nephi’s use of Isaiah’s captivity passages. So to be an agent is to be in a position where you are free to choose God’s commands. That is it’s less like what moderns were term libertarian agent free will and more just have external impediments removed.
Just to add “free agency” itself as a phrase clearly has an early 19th century meaning. With just a quick Google I found “A Treatise on Free Agency” from 1829, “An Essay Concerning the Free Agency of Man” from 1820, and numerous other texts contemporary with Joseph. However that use comes later in the D&C. But it doesn’t occur in the Book of Mormon. As others have noted its use in D&C 93 in some ways parallels platonic uses as well as the theological uses. Most pay attention to the debates over free agency and Calvinism in the 18th and 19th century. The more interesting parallel, especially relative to D&C 93 is Swedenbog’s use of free agency.
Agency in the way that LDS church uses it, should mean the freedom to make choices about the LDS church without fear of undue social punishment for making those choices. God punishes after we die, but not in the here and now. I should be able to stop participating at church without my wife divorcing me or being shamed and blamed by LDS believing family and friends. Too often, however, I hear stories of LDS leaders and members blatantly disregarding this and imposing austere consequences on members for leaving the church.
john f (or other) could you give me a pointer to Elder Oaks saying “agency only meaning we are free to choose righteous things.” The only thing I can find (on a quick search) is a 1987 speech at a BYU symposium on the Book of Mormon which includes a well thought out distinction between (free) agency (an inviolable God-given power to choose . . . including to choose evil) and freedom (the power to act on our choices, which can be limited, as any jurist would well recognize).
I have often heard people say things similar to what Ted B says above… That a person who did X should not suffer consequence Y because Free Agency. And I have often thought that the trend to remove “free” from the phrase was a response to that.
But I have also always thought it was a misunderstanding of the term (Sorry, Ted). To me, “free agency” described a characteristic of the world, and more specifically a theodicy, an explanation of why evil exists and bad things happen. According to my definition, you can’t (and the church can’t) take away a person’s free agency any more than you (or they) can repeal the laws of physics. It has nothing to do with whether or not you can or will be punished for doing something. Rather, it is your capability to choose to do something in the first place.
I actually agree with Ted about the need for freedom without undue consequences, and even his specific examples, but that is not, in my mind, free agency.
We’ve been taught that free agency is a gift from God. In trying to understand how He could give us agency I concluded it was simply by giving us a choice. Before we had that choice we had no agency. The ability to choose made the difference. I don’t know what that first choice was. Perhaps it was whether we wanted to be a child of God, or not, and every choice since then has either affirmed that choice, or not. Every choice has consequences. The consequences, good or bad are not our choice.
“This is but one example of many of purging the lexicon in contemporary Mormonism.”
Obviously another system the Russians have hacked. How else to explain this disturbing Orwellian turn?
Probably not incoherent to maintain that the reason we are given free/moral agency is in the hopes that we will choose good things. And perhaps even to say that poorly exercised agency is the mildewy underbelly of agency, hungry for some divine sunlight. I’d be thoughtful not to make the opponent out of straw.
Historically I think you want to consider debates about Calvinism esp. as they’re refracted in Arminianism (via Methodism mostly in C19 US) but also be open to Scottish Enlightenment and Common Sense and Lockean prpto-poli-sci. I think all three axes are relevant for triangulating Mormonism. It’s one of Mormons’ most secularist positions historically–I wonder whether the lexical hesitation might not be in part a resistance to the beating drums of expressive individualism as they have come to drown out the other threads of modern identity.
In the early 70″s at BYU I wrote a paper on Agency for my Book of Mormon class. The first use of the term “free agency” that I found was a talk by Brigham Young Jr in the 1860’s or 1870’s.
In order to have agency, I believe one has to be able to make a choice or be free to choose. Some choices we make can limit out abilities to make choices. In the Book of Mormon, Korihor lost his ability to make righteous choices or the term I like from the BoM is being bound by the chains of hell.
I don’t go to the extreme of saying agency only applies to righteous or good choices, but my take is that we can lose some of our agency by making bad choices.
Good post Kevin.
I’m not sure if I’ve ever known of anyone who actually thought the “free” means either “free from consequences” or “free of charge.” “Free from consequences agency” doesn’t even make sense grammatically and it’s dang difficult to interpret the phrase “free agency” to mean anything about being free from consequences. Agency that is free of charge at least makes grammatical sense, but I don’t understand what is supposed to be the big issue that we (or anyone else) did or didn’t “pay” for our agency.
I think free agency in sports is pretty much exactly the same concept as free agency in the gospel. The athlete can freely choose to sell his/her services to anyone. We can freely choose to take whatever course we decide. I’m not seeing a fundamental difference in meaning.
Here are a couple of links to talks where Oaks discusses agency:
https://speeches.byu.edu/talks/dallin-h-oaks_free-agency-freedom/
And
https://www.lds.org/ensign/2001/01/weightier-matters?lang=eng
One thing Oaks has differed from, I think it was Ezra Taft Benson(?) is whether agency can be taken away from us while here on earth. Oaks describes agency as an embedded part of our lives here while I believe ETB suggested sometimes our agency can be taken from us. Sometimes I’ve seen (conservatives) people argue against such things as taxation because it limits our agency.
I’ve always understood free agency to mean free to choose from among many choices–not free having to do with the atonement or free as in no one “paid” for our ability to have choices.
And certainly not that only if we choose good then we have agency, if we choose bad then we don’t have agency. People who end up in prison still have agency–but they don’t have freedom.