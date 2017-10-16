Oh Say, What Is Sin?

by

I’m not sure I know what sin is.

Lately, I’ve come to recognize that the theory of sin I’ve held since my youth is … wrong. Or if not wrong, at least woefully incomplete.

For most of my teenage and young adult life, sin meant willful rebellion against God. Sin meant knowing an action was wrong, and intentionally choosing to do it anyway. I viewed everyday sins as a microcosm of the way Mormons describe Outer Darkness. Under that belief, almost everyone on Earth will obtain some degree of heavenly glory; the only exception is those who have “sinned against the Holy Ghost” – who have had so powerful of a witness of God’s truth they effectively walk right up to a glorified Jesus Christ, look him in the eye, and say “I am choosing to not follow you.” [1]

I considered that level of willful sin difficult to achieve. After all, we simultaneously learned in Mormon Sunday School that things which would be sins for us (like drinking alcohol) may not necessarily be a sin for other people; non-Mormons didn’t have the same knowledge, so they wouldn’t be held to the same standard.

Even for me as a Mormon, so many of my imperfections didn’t seem to rise to the willful level – I argued with a sibling or disobeyed a parent or lied to a teacher because I was tired, or hungry, or scared, not because I decided in that moment I wanted to disobey God.

And so, for most of my life, I almost never admitted I sinned. “Sin” meant “something that makes me not Temple Worthy,” or “something I would have to confess to a Bishop.” It meant clear transgressions against well-defined Mormon Standards. But I paid tithing, attended church, was not in any way tempted by coffee, alcohol, smoking, or other vices, had never seen an R-rated movie, never did anything more than chastely kiss boys … and on top of that I was actively involved in both church and community service, seeking to develop my talents, writing in my journal every day, and earning good grades at school. If you ran down a “Molly Mormon” checklist I aced it. I genuinely wanted to follow Christ, and since I was following the For the Strength of Youth Standards with exactitude, ergo, I was following Christ. For years, lessons or firesides focused on “repentance” felt irrelevant. Sure I wasn’t perfect, sure I made mistakes, but I didn’t sin. [2]

The scriptures, however, chastened me.

“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” (1 John 1:8)

“For there is not a just man upon earth, that doeth good, and sinneth not.” (Ecclesiastes 7:20)

“For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)

If sin is so pervasive, I started to wonder, maybe, “sin” meant something different than willful rebellion. Maybe we over-emphasize willfulness – maybe that’s the reason it is so easy to identify sin in others, and so hard to identify it in ourselves. Maybe sin is – as I now believe – anytime your thoughts and behavior fall short of what Christ would do, regardless of your intent.

I once had a conversation with a therapist friend about the idea that sin is only willful rebellion. And she echoed her opinion as a mental health professional – the amount of willful sin is shockingly low. Sociopathic evil is rare. Everyone thinks they’re a good person. Everyone has excuses and justifications – even good ones! even ones they genuinely believe! – for objectively poor behavior. Everyone can be a saint in one area of life and a tyrant in another. At their core, everyone wants to feel safe and loved in an uncertain world. Most misbehavior, even egregious misbehavior, when you really probe it, is just a mischanneled attempt at seeking security and love. (Just ask anyone who has ever been in an abusive relationship.)

But our good intentions or our ignorance of error doesn’t make our behavior less sinful. Our failure to recognize how our actions harm others does not grant us immunity from sin, it is itself a sin. It is selfishness. It is pride. Dismissing our oversights as mere imperfections, as one-off mistakes, as unintentional errors that in no way affects the core substance of our Temple Worthy® status – it’s a deluded exercise in mass minimization. We sin. Constantly.

Humility is having the self-introspection to kneel down every night and tell God “I have sinned. I have sinned in ways I may not even recognize or understand. Please teach me how I have sinned, and help me to be more aware of how I can better love everyone I encounter, every day.”[3]

Ever since I started dating a Catholic two years ago, we’ve attended both Sacrament Meeting and Mass regularly. Right at the beginning of Mass, the entire congregation recites a Confession which speaks deeply to my soul – I’ve never before experienced such group vulnerability.

I confess to the almighty God,

and to you, my brothers and sisters,

that I have greatly sinned.

In my thoughts and in my words;

in what I have done, and in what I have failed to do.

Through my fault,

through my fault,

through my most grievous fault;

therefore I ask the blessed Mary ever-Virgin, all the Angels and Saints,

and you, my brothers and sisters, to pray for me to the Lord our God.

Now, often as I pray before taking the Sacrament, I ponder these words (minus the Mary part). Then I dream of the same frank acknowledgement of error in my community, of General Conferences entirely focused on each Apostle and General Authority confessing “my biggest mistakes, and how Christ lovingly led me to repentance.”

When I think back on my teenage and young adult years now, I’m hit with the startling revelation that I sinned all the time. I spread gossip about a girl I irrationally disliked. I published an op-ed in a school newspaper pronouncing that acceptance of the LGBT community would lead to an irrevocable loss of morals and the downfall of American democracy. I chose to stop visiting teaching one sister because I spotted her wearing a tanktop on a 90 degree day. Once in Algebra II, after the teacher told us to break into groups for a project, I happily started working with my best girlfriends. But then one of those friends, the daughter of a pastor, looked up and realized that a Muslim immigrant in the class was all alone. Without hesitation she left our group and offered to work with him. I hadn’t even noticed his existence.

These were unqualified wrongs. I hurt other people. I sinned. I still sin. And I am sorry. I commit similar snap judgments and selfish oversights each and every day, and all I can do is pray to have the self-awareness to do better, and be grateful for the grace I do not and can never deserve. “If ye should serve [Christ] with all your whole souls yet ye would be unprofitable servants.” (Mosiah 2:41).

There is something refreshing and insightful in my Catholic fiance’s almost visceral reaction when Mormon talks wend their way into Temple Worthiness® and “be ye therefore perfect.” “We are never worthy,” he’ll say. “There is no minimum standard of righteousness required for us to commune with God. We can never earn God’s grace.”

—–footnotes—-

[1] Or as described by Scripture: “for if we sin willfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins” (Hebrews 10:26), for “if ye deny the Holy Ghost when it once has had place in you, and ye know that ye deny it, behold, this is a sin which is unpardonable.” (Alma 39:6).

[2] And yet, whenever I went to those spiritual-overdose-EFY-testimony-meetings where fellow teenagers bore powerful witness about some dramatic change they had made or healing they had found after repenting, a part of me was jealous. They seemed to understand something deep and intimate about Christ I couldn’t even comprehend. At times, I even wondered aloud whether it would be better if I did intentionally sin, just to discover that depth of forgiveness. That seemed like silly logic … but I also wanted to love Christ more, and Christ had outright said in Luke that the debtor who had been forgiven most would also love Christ most. (Luke 7:41-43.)

[3] One Protestant friend once told me of a meditation exercise he learned in school – that every night, he would kneel down, ponder, and then confess every way he violated each of the 10 Commandments that day. He described is as thorough, painful, revealing – and spiritually uplifting. I’ve never tried it. Perhaps I should.