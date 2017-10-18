The Inadvertent Objectification of Women in the Church

by

I’m finding it hard to piece together the words and emotions I wish to convey on this topic. Mostly, because it’s difficult for me to explain but also because it is painful.

The way women are viewed in the church is something I think about continuously. I am aware of my womanhood and the effect that has on my existence. Unfortunately, a lot of the effects I feel are due to others’ perceptions of womanhood. Since the LDS church plays a large role in my life, the way I feel viewed by the church community is often at the forefront of these thoughts.

When I was younger I thought I was cherished. I was a beautiful daughter of God. When I grew older, I began to recognize the grimy undertones of what this meant. It didn’t mean being valued; it meant being admired. It meant being looked at as virtuous and lovely. The emphasis of my being seemed to be how I was viewed, not how I was. And that’s not to say that I have never been valued in other ways by the church, but the way I am perceived seems to be something I am unable to escape.

From a young age, we teach girls to dress modestly. The emphasis is placed on hemlines, rather than attitudes. And when we start teaching this, we start teaching young LDS girls that they are objects. We don’t do it on purpose, in fact, it’s likely the exact opposite of what’s intended. But as soon as we place marks on what should or needs to be covered, we view the female body as a object to protect rather than a vessel for spiritual beings.

In September, the youth of the church had lessons each Sunday on various commandments. All of these lessons are essentially the same, except one each. One Sunday in September, the young men learned about how to avoid pornography, while the young women were taught how to guard their virtue. First off, young women need to be taught about the avoidance of pornography and young men should learn about virtue. The fact that neither manual presents both lessons is unfortunate.

Second, the language used in just the lesson titles are highly concerning. By teaching young women that their virtue is something to guard, we are telling them that there are people out to take or harm it and they are responsible to protect themselves. And even worse, we are teaching that their virtue is entirely dependent on sexual purity, despite virtue being a much larger concept. And with this, we once again objectify women. We tell them their virtue is dependent on purity, and that is something that is going to be taken by someone else. They are taught to guard virtue, rather than be virtuous. And perhaps the most harmful outcome of this word choice, is that it inadvertently tells young women that any use of their body by another without consent, is due to an inability to guard themselves.

These lessons are ones that sting into adulthood, marking women with shame and guilt. They are lessons I am just now starting to reprove. We need to change our dialogue when it comes to teaching and discussing women both in the church, and altogether. We need to rid our rhetoric of both benevolent and hostile sexism. Do not refer to women as beautiful daughters of God unless you are also complimenting non-physical features or you are willing to pay the same compliment to His sons. Hold men accountable for their actions in regards to sexual encounters. Quit telling them that their righteousness will be rewarded with a “hot wife.” Stop regarding women as sexual gatekeepers. Do not teach young girls that their bodies are objects to cover up in order to provide physical and spiritual protection. Do not teach them their chastity or virtue is something to guard.

Teach women that their bodies are divine vessels for their spirits. Teach them that their virtue is more than what they have done with their bodies. Compliment women on things other than their physical appearance. Define modesty as an attitude rather than a way of dressing.

Women are feeling devalued. To those women who do not feel this way, listen to those of us that do. Both men and women, listen, believe, and change your behaviors that contribute to this objectification. The only way we can change this rhetoric and attitude is by making the conscious decision to do so.