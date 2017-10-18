The Inadvertent Objectification of Women in the Church

I’m finding it hard to piece together the words and emotions I wish to convey on this topic. Mostly, because it’s difficult for me to explain but also because it is painful.
The way women are viewed in the church is something I think about continuously. I am aware of my womanhood and the effect that has on my existence. Unfortunately, a lot of the effects I feel are due to others’ perceptions of womanhood. Since the LDS church plays a large role in my life, the way I feel viewed by the church community is often at the forefront of these thoughts.
When I was younger I thought I was cherished. I was a beautiful daughter of God. When I grew older, I began to recognize the grimy undertones of what this meant. It didn’t mean being valued; it meant being admired. It meant being looked at as virtuous and lovely. The emphasis of my being seemed to be how I was viewed, not how I was. And that’s not to say that I have never been valued in other ways by the church, but the way I am perceived seems to be something I am unable to escape.
From a young age, we teach girls to dress modestly. The emphasis is placed on hemlines, rather than attitudes. And when we start teaching this, we start teaching young LDS girls that they are objects. We don’t do it on purpose, in fact, it’s likely the exact opposite of what’s intended. But as soon as we place marks on what should or needs to be covered, we view the female body as a object to protect rather than a vessel for spiritual beings.
In September, the youth of the church had lessons each Sunday on various commandments. All of these lessons are essentially the same, except one each. One Sunday in September, the young men learned about how to avoid pornography, while the young women were taught how to guard their virtue. First off, young women need to be taught about the avoidance of pornography and young men should learn about virtue. The fact that neither manual presents both lessons is unfortunate.
Second, the language used in just the lesson titles are highly concerning. By teaching young women that their virtue is something to guard, we are telling them that there are people out to take or harm it and they are responsible to protect themselves. And even worse, we are teaching that their virtue is entirely dependent on sexual purity, despite virtue being a much larger concept. And with this, we once again objectify women. We tell them their virtue is dependent on purity, and that is something that is going to be taken by someone else. They are taught to guard virtue, rather than be virtuous. And perhaps the most harmful outcome of this word choice, is that it inadvertently tells young women that any use of their body by another without consent, is due to an inability to guard themselves.
These lessons are ones that sting into adulthood, marking women with shame and guilt. They are lessons I am just now starting to reprove. We need to change our dialogue when it comes to teaching and discussing women both in the church, and altogether. We need to rid our rhetoric of both benevolent and hostile sexism. Do not refer to women as beautiful daughters of God unless you are also complimenting non-physical features or you are willing to pay the same compliment to His sons. Hold men accountable for their actions in regards to sexual encounters. Quit telling them that their righteousness will be rewarded with a “hot wife.” Stop regarding women as sexual gatekeepers. Do not teach young girls that their bodies are objects to cover up in order to provide physical and spiritual protection. Do not teach them their chastity or virtue is something to guard.
Teach women that their bodies are divine vessels for their spirits. Teach them that their virtue is more than what they have done with their bodies. Compliment women on things other than their physical appearance. Define modesty as an attitude rather than a way of dressing.
Women are feeling devalued. To those women who do not feel this way, listen to those of us that do. Both men and women, listen, believe, and change your behaviors that contribute to this objectification. The only way we can change this rhetoric and attitude is by making the conscious decision to do so.
Comments
We’ve completely twisted modesty and shame, and utterly scrambled virtue. Anciently, modesty related to being appropriate for the occasion and referred to dress and behavior. I.e. swimsuits at the beach are modest, being appropriate, but not for a dinner party. Virtue encompassed what were considered “manly” qualities of temperance, justice, courage, prudence. Women were praised for their modesty (being appropriate and temperate, often signified by their judicious household management and their ability to work wool) and their chastity (women’s chastity is always a concern to the male power structure).
I’ve been very troubled at the inclusion of “virtue” as a young woman value, when what they really mean is chastity.
And boys really need to be examining their behavior and comportment for modesty and virtue.
Read your piece, mostly agree, and always try to listen and to learn. I appreciate your new, young voice at BCC. I myself try my best to apply what you are conveying, although my opportunities are more and more limited these days. I’m 69 years old and a white male and have been reading BCC postings for a long, long time. I don’t often comment, but sometimes I do. Still, I don’t understand how we, as members, can ever truly treat people equitably when the church is governed mostly by old, white patriarchs (and, as indicated, I’m an old white man). It’s so obvious that there’s not equality for women and that seems to me to contribute to the scenario you paint. Do you see the issue of equality in the church differently in the context of the objectification of women in the church?
The problem is whenever I bring up these concerns to local leaders, I’m shot down with “this is what the prophets and leaders have taught.”
And they’re right. This is a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at every single level.
I had a good friend in college. She’d been molested by her uncle at an early age.
When she turned 12 and entered Young Women, she learned that her virtue was gone. She hadn’t guarded her virtue, and that was that. She was the piece of chewed gum. She was the batch of brownies with just a little dog poop in it. She was the board full of nail holes. She was the goalie who hadn’t blocked the shot, and she would ride the bench for the rest of the season. And every time her children jumped into her arms, she would be filled with regret. She had a forgotten wedge lodged in her tree trunk. The photo in front of the temple would never include her. Maybe God still loved her, but only because He had to. She certainly wasn’t high on His Christmas card list. Johnny Lingo would never bring cows to her father.
I lost touch with her when she was admitted to inpatient psychiatric care two states away. Her mom was too ashamed to give me any contact information.
I’ve been more careful with my daughter. She’s strong, she wears pants to church when she wants to wear pants to church, and she’s (hopefully) learned that just because someone is in a leadership position, it doesn’t mean they are always correct. Church leaders only have the authority we choose to give them. And when church leaders fail in their duty of care, we can tell them, and we can choose not to attend. Or, better yet, we can choose to attend and understand that the YW president may not have our back.
My daughter and I learned (outside the church) that virtue might be built by volunteering at various cultural events. It might include learning new things, like physics, chemistry, math, and public speaking. It might be living like our friend who marched with the communists in the 60s and now volunteers at a women’s shelter. It might be building strength like our Jewish friend who was a childhood survivor of the Holocaust, who valued her family over everything else in life. It might be telling fairy tales to a new friend who feels lost, scared, and alone. Virtue could even be built by practicing and playing a brass musical instrument, even when the YW president insists you should really learn to play piano instead. Virtue is about doing hard things, setting goals and achieving them, and growing to be a strong person with admirable qualities.