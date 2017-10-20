Is There Really No Room at the Mormon Inn for “Nonconformist” Believers?

by

Laura Harris Hales is the executive producer of LDS Perspectives Podcast. After raising five brilliant children, she took her brain out of cold storage and has since worked as a paralegal, adjunct English professor, academic editor, and freelance copy editor. She is also the co-author and editor of books published by Greg Kofford and RSC/Deseret Book respectively.

The noted Swedish theologian and Harvard Divinity School professor Krister Stendahl is famous for urging followers of all faiths to leave room in their hearts for “holy envy.” He meant it as a departure for understanding other religions, but I have always taken it as a fitting label for the unfulfilled yearnings of my religious soul.

A part of me will always be searching for those missing pieces. Perhaps that is why the advertisement on my Facebook page announcing a “fascinating conference on the Book of Mormon happening this month at Utah State University. Details here! Spread the word!” caught my attention. I attended; “fascinating” was apt. I’m a conference-going nerd, and this was the most intellectually and spiritually inspiring one I had ever attended. I wasn’t envying anything on Friday.

My euphoria was not unlike that of an adolescent boy who sneaks into a slightly naughty movie. This was not your typical conference. It was similar to those closed academic conferences at which I had always wished I could have been the proverbial fly on the wall. The presenters gave their speeches and then responded to feedback, clarified points, explained where they were going next with their research. Serious? Is this a thing? Pinch. Phew. I’m awake. “The Book of Mormon: Toward a Conversation” lived up to its name.

Even the lighthearted keynote address by John Turner was taken from a different playbook. “My religion isn’t ‘non-Mormon,’” he joked. “I’m actually a Presbyterian of the evangelical tradition.” Then he embarked on a short treatise on a topic, which he unabashedly admitted he had but shallow knowledge. When questioned about his next project in Mormon studies, he bluntly declared that he didn’t anticipate one. Two projects had sufficed; apparently Mormonism doesn’t hold an overwhelming fascination for everyone.

After an intoxicating first day, I did the unprecedented in schlepping myself to the organizing meeting.

The order of business was deciding if they wanted to continue “this.” “Yes, oh yes,” my soul screams. I laud the organizers for creating an atmosphere akin to that of a closed conference yet opening their doors to the public. My husband bemoans that it wasn’t better advertised because he found it faith-promoting and thought additional attenders, if there had been more, might have similarly benefitted.

The organizers redirect the focus. Any future organization would need to have that closed academic focus and the conference was intentionally under-advertised. (Umm, “spread the word” to only certain individuals?) A first-year masters’ degree student pipes up. He needs a forum to freely explore the Book of Mormon on an academic level without upsetting mainstream members. I hear you, buddy. I hear you.

Wait. Was this a mistake?

Have you ever felt like an interloper? I think the most awkward I have ever felt was when I made the mistake of double dating with my college roommate. It was a first for me, and she was with her fiancé. After dinner her fiancé drives to the lookout point, and they start making out in the front seat. My date and I look at each other, start wringing our hands, and wish we were anywhere but there. Déjà vu, anyone?

I lean over to one of the conference presenters sitting in the chair next to me. “Was this ‘by invitation only’? It was listed in the program, so I thought I could come,” I whisper. “Oh no,” I am assured, “I just came, too.”

I walk out of the meeting befuddled and struggling to accept my label of outsider. “What am I,” I ask a Maxwell Institute veteran. I hold a master’s degree in English, have published books on Mormon history and theology, presented at the Mormon Historical Association, and executive produce a successful podcast about LDS History and Doctrine, but I am not an academic. For Pete’s sake, as an academic editor, I even work with these peeps to refine their thoughts and words for publication. “You’re an interested party,” he replies. “You’re an interested party.”

And with that evaluation, I totally agree.

Yesterday I attended another venue to which I am an outsider – my ward Relief Society. One of the sisters urged me to move to the center. I politely told her that I preferred the outside of the row. (It makes for a less obtrusive escape when discussions become uncomfortable.) Her reply: “Can’t you even conform when it comes to where you sit.” Sigh. Apparently not.

Richard Bushman once suggested moving to Manhattan if one was having difficulty finding a like-minded Mormon community. I ran the numbers, and a studio apartment for four doesn’t sound appealing.

Since the PhD yacht sailed a couple of decades ago, I am taking to my keyboard. I’m not willing for this to be a one-time conversation, Book of Mormon Conference people (and academics in general). Online communities are the simple carbohydrates of the social food pyramid, so I respectfully plead for conference organizers to save me from an apex consisting of Facebook group discussions.

If independent thought and independent groups are to make contributions to Mormon culture and provide a place for those who are “nonconformists,” we need to pry open the elitist doors of academia and ensure that the best and brightest thoughts are not confined to an echo chamber at a time when they are culturally most needed.