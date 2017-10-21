Mormon Ecumenism

by

I plead with our people everywhere to live with respect and appreciation for those not of our faith. There is so great a need for civility and mutual respect among those of differing beliefs and philosophies. We must not be partisans of any doctrine of ethnic superiority. We live in a world of diversity. We can and must be respectful toward those with whose teachings we may not agree. We must be willing to defend the rights of others who may become the victims of bigotry.

—President Gordon B. Hinckley

Tomorrow is the day that I have been waiting for since being called to teach the High Priests group in my ward earlier this year: Lesson 20: Fellowship with Those Who Are Not of Our Faith. It is something that I have been thinking about for a long time.

I started thinking about it 20 years ago, when I was in the bishopric of my student ward at the University of California, Santa Barbara. There had been a stabbing in the student enclave of Isla Vista, where our Church/Institute building was located, and a number of religious groups got together to demonstrate for better lighting. I went to the organizing meeting with a half a dozen other religious leaders, one of whom said, in the meeting, “I am so glad you are here. The Mormons usually keep to themselves.”

That remark devastated me, not because I resented it, but because I knew that it was true–and, worse, that it was true of me. I had lived in the area for five years and did not realize that there were other religious organizations with student outreaches in the same community. And I knew practically nothing about these other faiths. It was a major wake-up call.

Since that time, I have done a bit better. I spent eight years working as the chief academic officer at a Catholic university, where I attended mass regularly. I currently have the same position at a United Methodist school, and, not only do I frequently attend services, I have been involved in the community interfaith leadership organization. And because I feel so strongly that religious freedom has to be protected in our hearts, and not just our laws, I have spent most Friday afternoons this year at the local mosque, praying shoulder to shoulder with the Muslims of our community.

None of this means that I am not committed to my own faith. I am an active, believing Latter-day Saint who has been touched by God while reading the Book of Mormon and listening to the words of prophets. I love my own religion, and I want other people to understand it the way that I do. More importantly, I want them to understand me in my totality, which means the scholarly me, the administrator me, and the Mormon me. The deepest friendships I have made in my life have always been with people who understand these various aspects of my personality.

This desire carries with it a responsibility to try to understand other people in the same way—not as means to an end in my own religious life (such as helping me be a “member missionary” by listening to the discussions in my home and setting a baptismal date) but as fully formed spiritual people who have a slightly different faith, or a very different faith, or no faith at all but a rational and praiseworthy moral sense that shapes and gives meaning to their lives. I do not believe that I have the responsibility to convert anybody to my belief system. But I do believe that I have a moral and a religious obligation to understand theirs.

For me, this means reading stuff that is important to other people (reading stuff is always my go to option). And this has the added benefit of enriching my personal devotion. I have read the Qur’an twice, and each time it has increased my understanding of and love for God. So have works by Buddhists, Confucians, Catholics, Protestants, and atheist philosophers working out moral positions based on treating other people with dignity and kindness. All of this comes directly from the God in whom I have chosen to believe.

We hear a lot about religious freedom these days, and, more often than not, what we mean is freedom to practice OUR religion. A related, and perhaps more important issue to worry about is the freedom of people who are not us to practice THEIR religions. There are far more issues in the world, and in the United States, involving people who aren’t me and religion than there are involving me and mine. This is what President Hinckley meant when he said, “We must be willing to defend the rights of others who may become the victims of bigotry.”

Ultimately, following the prophetic counsel to live “with respect and appreciation for those not of our faith” requires a positive commitment. It is not enough to simply, and abstractly, be “fine” with whatever somebody else happens to believe. We are called to understand other faiths in exactly the same way that we earnestly desire other people to understand ours—on its own terms, in its own words, through genuine human interaction with actual other people and careful study of other beliefs.

Like every worthwhile task, understanding other people in this way takes time, energy, and emotional investment. Stereotypes, easy caricatures of other people’s beliefs, and smug satisfaction at our own chosenness are much easier when dealing with beliefs that we don’t understand very well. Just as it is easier for those who do not understand us very well to do the same with us and our beliefs.

But we are called to do better. As President Hinckley said, “We must not be clannish. We must never adopt a holier-than-thou attitude. We must not be self-righteous. We must be magnanimous and open and friendly. . . . I take this occasion to plead for a spirit of tolerance and neighborliness, of friendship and love toward those of other faiths.” And we can do none of these things until we have taken the time, and done the emotional labor, to understand.