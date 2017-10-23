Cattle in Sackcloth

by

**NB: This is a follow-up to my earlier post about teaching the lesson “Fellowship with Those of Other Faiths” in Priesthood Meeting. When I actually taught the lesson, for reasons that have a lot to do with the way that High Priest groups tend to wander, much of it ended up being about the Book of Jonah,

I will admit that I used to have a difficult time believing that a full-sized man—be he Jonah or Geppetto—could be swallowed whole by a “great fish” and then spewed forth alive to pick up life right where he left off. That is just not, in my experience, how life works.

It some point, however, I realized that the whole belly-of-the-whale thing was only thethird most ridiculous thing that happens in the Book of Jonah. Much weirder, and much less probably, is the following passage from Chapter 3:

For word came unto the king of Nineveh, and he arose from his throne, and he laid his robe from him, and covered him with sackcloth, and sat in ashes. And he caused it to be proclaimed and published through Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles, saying, Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste any thing: let them not feed, nor drink water: But let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily unto God: yea, let them turn every one from his evil way, and from the violence that is in their hands. (:6-8)

Yeah, that’s right. The cows were required to repent in sackcloth and ashes. When a whale swallows a person, they are at least acting within the general scope whale behavior, which is to swallow stuff. But when a cow fasts and prays and repents wearing a sack, you can be pretty sure that you are in the presence of satire. And to emphasize the satirical nature of the thing, the final chapter ends with God talking about the cows again: “And should not I spare Nineveh, that great city, wherein are more than sixscore thousand persons that cannot discern between their right hand and their left hand; and also much cattle?” (4:11)

But even this only the second most ridiculous thing that happens.

By far, the least believable thing that happens in the Book of Jonah is that the entire city of Nineveh—the capital of the Assyrian Empire that destroyed Israel in 720 BCE—universally converted to the Cult of Yahweh (which would have been required to meet any possible definition of “repented” in the context of the Old Testament prophets). This is roughly equivalent to a pair of Mormon missionaries parachuting into Tehran in 2017 and baptizing the entire city, mullahs and all. At the very least, this is the sort of thing that somebody would have noticed.

But everything about the Book of Jonah screams satire: the guy getting eaten by a whale and vomited back on shore, the immediate conversion of Israel’s greatest enemy, the cows, the gourd. All of it screams overstatement and irony.

We have no religious reason not to read it this way. Scripture can come to us in any genre. Job is a poem, and if we don’t read it like a poem, we miss almost everything it is trying to tell us. The story of the Prodigal Son is a parable, and it yields its meaning in the same way that parables do. The Book of Jonah is an excellent example of a Menippean satire—a brief narrative that uses situational humor to make a serious, corrective argument.

Once we give ourselves permission to read it this way, the humor is easy to see, but what is the serious argument? And what does it correct?

To the best of our knowledge, Jonah (like so much of the Old Testament) dates back to the Babylonian captivity. At this time, the city of Nineveh would have been a distant memory to the Jews—something akin to “a long time ago in a galaxy far away”—and a perfect setting for a satirical tale. And we know a few things about what the people of Judah were worried about during this period.

Most of them were worried about re-establishing their covenant with Yahweh—and with demonstrating, at least to themselves, that they were a uniquely chosen people. This rigid separationist impulse gave us the triumphalist texts of Esther and (at least part of) Daniel. And it also found expression in the way that most of the prophets—eighth and sixth century—were framed as people fighting against the influence of foreign people and their foreign gods.

But there were dissenters. There was something like a BCC crowed in post-exilic Babylon too, and they tended to be universalists—people who studied and respected other cultures and saw the Jews as part of a larger Near-Eastern context. They argued against what we might call “Jewish exceptionalism” and saw God as a unified being who ruled all the world–even though different aspects of him were called by different names. These malcontents apparently produced Job and Proverbs. And they certainly produced Jonah.

This is why it is so important that Jonah be framed as a work of prophecy—because the genre of prophecy is precisely what it satirizes. Nearly every other prophetic work in the Old Testament supports the predominant narrative that the Jews were a uniquely chosen people and that foreign influences would destroy them.

Jonah himself believes this narrative right up until the last chapter, which is why he is so angry that God let Nineveh off the hook. As a character, Jonah understands the world the way that most of the Babylonian exiles understood it. As a book, however, Jonah is profoundly opposed to this narrative. It’s primary purpose is to make the dominant story seem ridiculous—and to make Jonah seem ridiculous for believing it.

Jonah, in other words, is the guy whose mistakes we are supposed to learn from. And his mistakes do not end with trying to avoid God’s command to got to Nineveh. They include things that many of the other prophets in the Old Testament are praised for, such as limiting God’s love to a specific group of people, refusing to interact with people who don’t think like we do, and wishing for the destruction of any child of God.