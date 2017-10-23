The Airplane Incident

by

Ten years ago, on a flight from Kabul to Dubai, a man sitting next to me on an airplane pretended to be asleep, leaned over, and grabbed my breast. Besides elbowing him away, I did nothing. At the luggage carousel, he invited me back to his hotel room, I hissed NO—my voice gone from a closed-off, panicky throat–grabbed my suitcase and left. I didn’t tell anyone this happened for several years.

As the #metoo campaign became very visible, I started thinking more about this incident. It is not the only time I’ve experienced sexual harassment, but probably the most isolated incident—the easiest to describe. I told myself “If this happened now, you would react differently, you’ve changed a lot in ten years.” Then I realized, I might be lying to myself. I doubt that myself of ten years ago would believe that she would just sit there and seethe and panic and take it. But that’s the thing about sexual harassment and assault—you can’t really predict your reaction to something so deeply upsetting.

So why am I telling you about this? Why did I type the words “my breast” in a Mormon blog? Because I think this may be an incident that could help someone understand. I’m going to try and explain to you what happened, and what I remember, and what I regret, what I’m mad about, and what is still uncomfortable to me. Because I’m at a point that I can talk about it, and I know that so many other people can’t. I know that this wasn’t the most serious sexual assault—it was relatively “mild” (I say with sarcastic and angry scare quotes) and it was a long time ago. It’s common. You may not believe how many women this happens to. And I teach about things like violence against women in the developing world. So maybe I just have the vocabulary to talk about it now. I don’t know. I realize I’m risking some pretty harsh comments and judgment from every side. Apparently, I care about something else more than I fear your reaction.

I was taking one of many “R&R” breaks from the two years I spent working in Afghanistan. It was summer and very hot. Usually, I was very careful about covering up my legs, arms, and head when in public spaces, but I had just had it with the modesty requirements that were so miserable. I was ready for this break. So I wore a t-shirt with sleeves that came to my elbows. After we got on the plane, I took off my cardigan and headscarf, and looked down at my bare forearms. I felt a little pleasure of freedom.

I was sitting in an aisle seat in coach. A pudgy man, 30-40 years old, wearing a tracksuit, was sitting next to me in the middle seat. I don’t remember if he smiled and said hello, or if I did. What I do remember was that a few minutes after take-off, he nodded off to sleep, and slowly leaned over towards me. I just leaned towards the aisle. It was a cramped plane, and as a plus size woman, I always feel self-conscious about my body on airplanes, like I’m culpable that the world doesn’t fit me. He leaned over farther, his head resting on my shoulder. I arched my back uncomfortably to the side–too far out into the aisle–the armrest digging into my ribs. I just wanted to get away from him, but I was strapped into a small seat on a small plane thousands of feet above the ground. (Probably, as I think about it, thousands of feet above Iran.)

About halfway through the flight, his arms crossed, he reached into my space and grabbed my breast. I froze. What? Is this really happening? Is this an accident? Is he awake? My breathing got faster, I flushed, there was a kind of hollow ringing in my ears. What do I do?

I immediately felt guilty about my bare forearms. Was I asking for it? Should I yell? No. This plane is full of Afghan men. Who knows how they would react to a public accusation of assault. I had bare forearms! Should I get up and tell a flight attendant? How could I drag one of those poor, modestly dressed women into this. As a western woman, I thought I had more protection in this kind of situation than they would. It didn’t feel right involving them. I knew there were some DEA agents who I knew from Embassy meetings, sitting a couple rows behind me. Should I ask for help? Get this guy a well-deserved whuppin’ in John Wayne style? That could create a diplomatic incident. It was reactionary—and maybe an overreaction. I mean, he was just grabbing my breast, he wasn’t raping me. And I thought I would lose major face begging for help from people I had to work with. An Embassy in a war zone is a testosterone-filled environment, and I worked in a job dominated by men and law enforcement. I didn’t feel like I could risk my street cred by asking for help. I had some cutlery left over from meal service. Could I just stab this guy with a fork? I found the place in his thigh that I would aim for. Tempting. Really tempting. But this guy would probably just claim he was asleep and it never happened, and that I was a psycho American, and maybe he would get violent, and what could I do?

I don’t know how long these thoughts took. A half a second? Ten seconds? A minute? I was frozen—with a very unwelcome physical intrusion on my person. So I just elbowed him hard and hissed “sit up.” And continued to painfully lean into the aisle, trying not to cry. He played dumb, and tried to lean on me a couple more times. That was the longest two and a half hour flight of my life. Apparently my elbow was just a “hard to get” come on for him, because he remained persistent into the baggage claim area.

I think it was at least five years before I ever told anyone about it, and that was in the context of a conversation with a group of women I feel very safe with talking about sexual assault.

So what should I have done? Probably, just gotten up, gone back to my Embassy colleagues and said, “hey, can I switch seats with one of you, the jerk next to me is getting handsy” while rolling my eyes. That would have saved my cred, and defused the issue. Or I should have just trusted in the power of the women in positions of authority, told them what happened, and asked to be moved. In all honesty, most Afghan women I know are incredibly strong. They probably received training on how to handle crap like this.

But I froze. And who knows—that might be my reaction again. I like to think, in moments of self-reflecting bravado, that I would have un-hesitatingly wielded that fork. But let’s be honest I’m basically pretty careful and polite. And it’s not as if age can erase that panicky moment of fear adrenaline. I might do the exact same thing again.

So, here is an unremarkable story about an unremarkable situation (unremarkable in number, not in egregiousness) that happened 10 years ago. And it has taken me ten years to talk about it publicly. And still I fear your judgment. Maybe you think I was actually foolish and immodest. Maybe you think that I shouldn’t be talking about such a minor assault—that my #metoo pales in comparison to the also-common crime of rape. Maybe you think I’m exaggerating my fear and my reaction of freezing in the moment. Maybe you think my reaction wasn’t logical. Guess what, I’ve felt all of that. But it seemed important to tell a story that I’m able to tell.