The Airplane Incident

Ten years ago, on a flight from Kabul to Dubai, a man sitting next to me on an airplane pretended to be asleep, leaned over, and grabbed my breast. Besides elbowing him away, I did nothing. At the luggage carousel, he invited me back to his hotel room, I hissed NO—my voice gone from a closed-off, panicky throat–grabbed my suitcase and left. I didn’t tell anyone this happened for several years.
As the #metoo campaign became very visible, I started thinking more about this incident. It is not the only time I’ve experienced sexual harassment, but probably the most isolated incident—the easiest to describe. I told myself “If this happened now, you would react differently, you’ve changed a lot in ten years.” Then I realized, I might be lying to myself. I doubt that myself of ten years ago would believe that she would just sit there and seethe and panic and take it. But that’s the thing about sexual harassment and assault—you can’t really predict your reaction to something so deeply upsetting.
So why am I telling you about this? Why did I type the words “my breast” in a Mormon blog? Because I think this may be an incident that could help someone understand. I’m going to try and explain to you what happened, and what I remember, and what I regret, what I’m mad about, and what is still uncomfortable to me. Because I’m at a point that I can talk about it, and I know that so many other people can’t. I know that this wasn’t the most serious sexual assault—it was relatively “mild” (I say with sarcastic and angry scare quotes) and it was a long time ago. It’s common. You may not believe how many women this happens to. And I teach about things like violence against women in the developing world. So maybe I just have the vocabulary to talk about it now. I don’t know. I realize I’m risking some pretty harsh comments and judgment from every side. Apparently, I care about something else more than I fear your reaction.
I was taking one of many “R&R” breaks from the two years I spent working in Afghanistan. It was summer and very hot. Usually, I was very careful about covering up my legs, arms, and head when in public spaces, but I had just had it with the modesty requirements that were so miserable. I was ready for this break. So I wore a t-shirt with sleeves that came to my elbows. After we got on the plane, I took off my cardigan and headscarf, and looked down at my bare forearms. I felt a little pleasure of freedom.
I was sitting in an aisle seat in coach. A pudgy man, 30-40 years old, wearing a tracksuit, was sitting next to me in the middle seat. I don’t remember if he smiled and said hello, or if I did. What I do remember was that a few minutes after take-off, he nodded off to sleep, and slowly leaned over towards me. I just leaned towards the aisle. It was a cramped plane, and as a plus size woman, I always feel self-conscious about my body on airplanes, like I’m culpable that the world doesn’t fit me. He leaned over farther, his head resting on my shoulder. I arched my back uncomfortably to the side–too far out into the aisle–the armrest digging into my ribs. I just wanted to get away from him, but I was strapped into a small seat on a small plane thousands of feet above the ground. (Probably, as I think about it, thousands of feet above Iran.)
About halfway through the flight, his arms crossed, he reached into my space and grabbed my breast. I froze. What? Is this really happening? Is this an accident? Is he awake? My breathing got faster, I flushed, there was a kind of hollow ringing in my ears. What do I do?
I immediately felt guilty about my bare forearms. Was I asking for it? Should I yell? No. This plane is full of Afghan men. Who knows how they would react to a public accusation of assault. I had bare forearms! Should I get up and tell a flight attendant? How could I drag one of those poor, modestly dressed women into this. As a western woman, I thought I had more protection in this kind of situation than they would. It didn’t feel right involving them. I knew there were some DEA agents who I knew from Embassy meetings, sitting a couple rows behind me. Should I ask for help? Get this guy a well-deserved whuppin’ in John Wayne style? That could create a diplomatic incident. It was reactionary—and maybe an overreaction. I mean, he was just grabbing my breast, he wasn’t raping me. And I thought I would lose major face begging for help from people I had to work with. An Embassy in a war zone is a testosterone-filled environment, and I worked in a job dominated by men and law enforcement. I didn’t feel like I could risk my street cred by asking for help. I had some cutlery left over from meal service. Could I just stab this guy with a fork? I found the place in his thigh that I would aim for. Tempting. Really tempting. But this guy would probably just claim he was asleep and it never happened, and that I was a psycho American, and maybe he would get violent, and what could I do?
I don’t know how long these thoughts took. A half a second? Ten seconds? A minute? I was frozen—with a very unwelcome physical intrusion on my person. So I just elbowed him hard and hissed “sit up.” And continued to painfully lean into the aisle, trying not to cry. He played dumb, and tried to lean on me a couple more times. That was the longest two and a half hour flight of my life. Apparently my elbow was just a “hard to get” come on for him, because he remained persistent into the baggage claim area.
I think it was at least five years before I ever told anyone about it, and that was in the context of a conversation with a group of women I feel very safe with talking about sexual assault.
So what should I have done? Probably, just gotten up, gone back to my Embassy colleagues and said, “hey, can I switch seats with one of you, the jerk next to me is getting handsy” while rolling my eyes. That would have saved my cred, and defused the issue. Or I should have just trusted in the power of the women in positions of authority, told them what happened, and asked to be moved. In all honesty, most Afghan women I know are incredibly strong. They probably received training on how to handle crap like this.
But I froze. And who knows—that might be my reaction again. I like to think, in moments of self-reflecting bravado, that I would have un-hesitatingly wielded that fork. But let’s be honest I’m basically pretty careful and polite. And it’s not as if age can erase that panicky moment of fear adrenaline. I might do the exact same thing again.
So, here is an unremarkable story about an unremarkable situation (unremarkable in number, not in egregiousness) that happened 10 years ago. And it has taken me ten years to talk about it publicly. And still I fear your judgment. Maybe you think I was actually foolish and immodest. Maybe you think that I shouldn’t be talking about such a minor assault—that my #metoo pales in comparison to the also-common crime of rape. Maybe you think I’m exaggerating my fear and my reaction of freezing in the moment. Maybe you think my reaction wasn’t logical. Guess what, I’ve felt all of that. But it seemed important to tell a story that I’m able to tell.
Thanks so much for sharing. We’ve all been there, in different situations, times, and stages of life. And it is difficult to confront – to fight off. We’ve been trained for most of all lives to be quiet and accept it as inevitable. But we MUST keep bringing this incidents up, and learn to shout when they happen, and make them very, very public and UNACCEPTABLE. Again, thank you for being brave and telling us.
Thanks for your witness, Karen. I hear you, and I promise to work on being the kind of colleague who wouldn’t have made you worry about risking your cred by mentioning this crap.
Thank you for this — speaking up with experiences like this is extremely powerful, in my observation. I can’t imagine how difficult it is though. Thank you for doing it.
I want everyone to understand how incredibly common this is– not only that it happens (I don’t know very many women who haven’t had body parts grabbed by strangers at least once) but that Karen’s response is what so many of us experience. This isn’t isolated, and it’s so common as to make you want to cry.
I could list my own, but they are stories just like this. A breast grab in a crowd, a crotch grope in line at a concert, a strange man trying to kiss my neck at a turnstile. My own personal worst was the guy I drove home as a designated driver believing that meant he had the right to have sex with me. I spent years wondering what I could have done differently, if what I had on mattered, if I shouldn’t have volunteered to drive him home… you name it. I also told no one for years, because I KNEW the questions I would have faced, and I knew it would have been a he said/she said. The stories go on and on and on and on.
Comforting ourselves with “not all men” diminishes the responsibility that we all bear for the society we’ve created and the burden we’ve placed and continue to place on women.
I’m so sorry. I know that panicked fear too well to judge or dismiss it.
Karen, this story really touched a nerve with me. I live in a country right now with an extreme dress code, but I try to wear normal-to-me and Mormon modest clothing whenever I can get away with it, which is only in my neighborhood and in the airport, as long as I can stand the staring. I hate that not wearing a full-length robe over my clothing signals that I’m somehow acceptable to assault. I hate watching women who are fully covered being harassed or worse in some places. I hate that women everywhere are blamed for being assaulted because of their clothing, no matter how much fabric they are wearing. I feel trapped in my abaya and I feel trapped into wearing it too. I am so tired of women being told we are the problem.
What makes me most sad about this story is the fact that you –still– feel the need to be defensiveness and head off inquiry into what you might have done to “deserve” it. This is assault; you are not at fault; full stop. And anyone who doesn’t agree is divorced from reality.
I relate to this so much!!!! I had something similar happen as a teen at a friends house. I boy I’d just met decided to share the sofa with me and using a blanket, put his hand up my shirt. I spent the entire movie freaking out, play scenarios of how to get out of there (he was super popular, everyone loved him, and I was a nervous new-girl with zero credibility), and 100% frozen.
It’s really hard to explain the frozen-ness. It’s one of those things that doesn’t really make sense unless you’ve experienced it.
This story and comments like Tracy M’s are shocking to me. I had no idea this stuff happened so frequently and it makes me mad as hell. What is wrong with people?
Thank you for helping to open my eyes.
Thank you, Karen. It’s important to hear these stories.
Aaron B
Thank you for sharing. I have had similar experiences of unwanted touching and groping from strangers and acquaintances. It’s appalling and unbelievable at the time. We’re afraid to speak up because, unfortunately, a significant portion of our society apparently thinks this is culturally normal behavior. Exhibit #1- The Trump/Access Hollywood tape. Exhibit #2- Bill O’Reilly. Exhibit #3- Harvey Weinstein. The list keeps growing. I am disgusted by this low level of behavior and blatant disrespect for women. We can do better.
Thank you for acknowledging your plus-sizedness, Karen — it did not act as a shield to you the way so many, men and women, assume. Sometimes I am afraid to talk about things that happen to me because I get the eyeroll, “Like anybody would grope her!” You can be old, you can be over- or underweight, you can be dressed like Mother Goose. Doesn’t matter. Still happens, all the time. And there’s this weird confluence of body shaming that can keep those of us who aren’t pretty young thangs from speaking up.
Thank you for your courage to be publicly vulnerable. Our chance of responding appropriately to sexual harassment increases the more we read about others’ responses and think about what we would do. That‘s why this post is so important. The more sexual harassment stories we read about publicly, the less victims will fear to call out the perpetrator immediately (or whatever is appropriate in specific situations). What we wish we had done in hindsight becomes the action we’re not afraid to take in the present. It becomes a normal response.
Karen, I think you are brave for sharing your story. I’m sorry this happened to you. I understand so well the response to not do anything, to not say anything, to just try to get it to stop. I think he did too. It’s implicit in all of these interactions.
This is why my wife carries a gun. So far 2 miscreants have been run off with an armed response in the last 24 months. Once in a walmart parking lot and the other time by a vagrant who cornered her in the church library. Its amazing to me that she is such a target.
Thank you for sharing this. It is only in the past year or so that I’ve realized that this kind of thing is so common, and it’s largely because of women that I knew being brave enough to share their stories that my eyes have been opened to the reality that to be a woman in this culture is to be constantly on the defensive in ways that I never understood before.
Oh, for shame that you should suggest guns are the answer, bbell! You think Karen should have started blasting away in the airplane?! That because I don’t care to become a murderer, I am therefore responsible for any assault I suffer?!
I don’t want to live in your world, and I sure as heck don’t want you making the rules for living in mine.
I have too many stories like this. The first when I was 8 or 9 and the last about 3 years ago.
This incident is why I will not allow mt daughters to fly on a plane without being accompanied by an adult.
About 17 years ago a 20-something me was seated next to a disgusting older man. I immediately knew by the way he was leering at me and rubbing his barr arm against mine that he was a problem. While he tried to engage me in conversation I got the attention of the flight attendant and asked for a seat change. Fortunately I was seated in an exit row so a really tall man was more than happy to take my seat. As I was leaving the man angrily told me “well you got what you wanted.” Yes. Yes I did.
Ardis makes several (very) important points I want to second.
Size and dress and appearance seems to have nothing to do with unwanted sexual advances/groping/assault. We’ve been screaming that for years, but maybe finally we’ve reached a critical amount of voices that it might finally be heard. Men target women in all ages of life, in all states of dress, in all sizes, in all marital and educational and nationality statuses. It just doesn’t matter, and we have got to stop assuming we are responsible.
Stop telling women to dress/act/be differently, and START TELLING MEN TO STOP HURTING US.
I also second her thoughts on guns not being the answer. Assault and groping happens everywhere. I should not have to threaten a man’s life (and be prepared to kill him) just so I can walk down the street, or attend a concert, or jog through my neighborhood. That’s absurd. Not only is it absurd, but it further puts the onus on women to protect themselves aggressively, instead of TELLING MEN TO STOP HURTING US.
A good hard punch to his crotch would have probably stopped him, but I am not sure I would be able to do that. Can we assault back? Is that the answer or does it just make it worse? Anybody try that?
I did. I fought back. I bit. I kicked and I screamed. It didn’t make any difference. Men–generally, of course– are bigger. I got assaulted anyway. I got held down and hurt, and I was left wondering for years if my fighting actually excited him more.
We lay still and they ask why we didn’t fight. We fight like hell and we get hurt anyway and they ask why we fought. We are blamed regardless.
In 1995 a Western European television station commissioned a study of the reactions of male rape victims (or, at any rate, those male rape victims that disclosed what had happened them in that year to law enforcement) to their assaults. Just 17% physically resisted their rapist (in 83% of the cases, incidentally, it was a single assailant, not a gang-rape situation). 23% tried to talk their way out of the situation—obviously, unsuccessfully. By far the largest proportion, a full 60%, froze up completely and simply waited for it to be over. Most of the victims were young, able-bodied men.
Behavioral psychologists now speak of the “fight, flight or freeze” reaction, with the last of the three being by far the most common among both sexes. Unfortunately, juries and even some prosecutors and police forces don’t understand that. Nor (not to beat a dead horse into a kind of cheval puré) did one or two of the posters in a recent thread on this site. For them, it’s not “real” rape or sexual assault unless the victim physically resists until beaten to the point of insensibility; weapons are used; clothing is torn; blood-curdling screams are emitted, etc., etc.
I’m very sorry that this happened to you. What you describe is not only common, but absolutely typical. In many cases the perps actually prefer a crowded public environment in which to carry out their crimes, having learned by experience that victims are actually less likely—partly from embarrassment, partly from sheer disbelief—to kick up a ruckus.
Tracy M, I understand about “telling men to stop hurting us” but there will always be some jerk who is only interested in his own desires. There is “what should be” and “what is.” Unfortunately, “what is” are sexual predators who will always give it a try, if only to feel the power of being able to upset a total stranger. We have to figure out how to take back that power.