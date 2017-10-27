One meeting down, only 437 left to go

by

I was pleasantly surprised by the Church Newsroom’s announcement that in 2018 they would be consolidating the Women’s and Priesthood sessions of General Conference to one alternating session (held Saturday evening), with priesthood holders meeting in April and women in October. Surprised because, much as no one expects the Spanish Inquisition, no one expects Mormons to cut meetings. (Although it occasionally does happen. But then, so did the Spanish Inquisition.) Pleasantly because I think cutting meetings is generally something that should be encouraged, so I calibrate my emotions accordingly.

I haven’t discussed this with my husband yet, but I’m expecting him to be a little disappointed–not because he loves church meetings so much, but because he and our boys have a tradition of doing a Priesthood session after-party with their friends, and while cutting meetings is generally good, cutting parties is generally terrible. I made several attempts to get a similar Relief Society session after-party tradition going in my ward, but without much success. At first, it was because the stake Relief Society already had its correlated after-party/senior Laurel recognition at the stake center, and most ladies figured, why re-invent the wheel? But then they added eight-year-olds to the mix, the correlated after-party got cut, and without a correlated, church-sponsored event complete with invitations, most women wouldn’t even remember the Women’s session was happening that Saturday, let alone feel like they had license to go out without a church meeting to serve as an excuse.

Obviously, no one needs the church’s permission to get together with their friends, so the reduction in after-parties isn’t a good reason to be against the reduction in meetings. But it is sad when traditions get cut in half.

On the other hand, now the Women’s session looks like it’s actually part of General Conference, instead of only technically part of General Conference. I’m sure eight-year-old Mormon girls everywhere are thrilled.

I have seen on the Twitter that already some (including disembodied blog BCC) are using this turn of events to pump new life into the old two-hour block initiative. On the one hand, what’s good enough for General Conference should be good enough for the church in general! On the other hand, not sure everyone would be thrilled with cutting the number of female speakers in sacrament meeting to 13% of all talks. So, you know, it’s a double-edged sword. But this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to exploit it.

It’s not that I dislike Relief Society or that I don’t see the benefits to sex-segregated classes, but one has to weigh the costs of a third hour of church against whatever benefit that third hour brings. Is there a way to extract a similar benefit from fewer hours of church? Some have suggested alternating Sunday school and Priesthood/Relief Society every other Sunday. (Or, to simplify schedules, hold one class first and third Sundays and the other second and fourth, with the occasional fifth Sunday being the usual wild card.) I personally would be okay with holding Priesthood/Relief Society once a month, maybe on Fast Sunday. Curriculum-wise, the topics discussed in the third hour are not any different from those discussed in the second hour. A couple weeks ago the Sunday school lesson and the PH/RS lesson were both on priesthood and prophetic succession. (With the Come Follow Me curriculum, our youth actually get two hours’ worth of the same freaking lessons every single week.) The difference is in the class dynamics. Co-ed discussions tend to be different from all-women or all-men discussions. Is this how it should be? Should it be different? I don’t know. I don’t care. I care that by the time the third hour rolls along, most of us are really tired and/or hungry and/or bored.

I’m not sure who out there still likes the three-hour block. Maybe people who are old enough to remember when they had to go to church all day. (Didn’t General Conference used to be something like ten sessions? Or a week? Like Parley P. Pratt reading the Book of Mormon, food and sleep were a burden, all anyone wanted to do was go to conference?) Yes, people used to be better than we are. They didn’t complain about sitting in church for a mere three hours. I have to teach my Primary class about the sacrifices of the pioneers. I plan to drive home what pansies they are compared to their ancestors. But Primary seems to be the only reason (other than an unwillingness to change and try new things) we still have three hours of church. Because what are you going to do? Drop sharing time?

God forbid! But you could cut both sharing time and class time in half, and I bet the kids would be fine. In fact, they’d be more than fine, especially the younger ones. Older people tend to forget what it’s like to have young children. I no longer have young children, but I have not forgotten. Nothing could make me forget. Those years are seared in my memory. I don’t have a lot of specific individual memories, mind you–but an extremely vivid emotional and psychological memory of generalized misery at church? That is indelible. For a family with young children, there is no good place in the schedule to block out three hours for anything, unless it’s sleep. It’s probably because our children are spoiled and watch too much TV and eat too many carbs. (Also, half of them don’t even have the Holy Ghost.) But whatever the reason, those three hours take their toll, whether it’s 9-12, 11-2, or 1-4. (Or, if you’re really unlucky, 8:30-11:30, 12-3, and 3:30-6:30.) Not only on the kids, but on their poor parents and teachers. (Not that I would ever complain about teaching Primary, but then, I don’t teach Sunbeams during the third hour. If I did, I would probably use more duct tape.)

So why, why, why do we still have three-hour church? That’s a rhetorical question. The actual question is how, how, how do we convince the PTB that two-hour church is not selling out our pioneer ancestors and won’t lead to dogs and cats living together? Discuss.