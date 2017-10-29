On Visibly Not Partaking of the Sacrament

Occasionally I will notice someone not partaking of the emblems of the sacrament. This is always inadvertent on my part, usually when I’m checking to see from which direction a deacon will be sending the sacrament down my row. And I feel very uncomfortable witnessing such a public (non-)action that seems to disclose something that, it seems to me, should be very private and not at all public.
This practice seems to be grounded mainly in several BoM scriptures, such as these:
“See that ye are not baptized unworthily; see that ye partake not of the sacrament unworthily” (Morm. 9:29).
“For whoso eateth and drinketh my flesh and blood unworthily eateth and drinketh damnation to his soul.” (3 Ne. 18:28–29).
I think the way we have applied these scriptures to encourage the practice of public non-participation in the ordinance of the sacrament is unfortunate. What does it even mean to be baptized unworthily? Isn’t everyone pretty much by definition unworthy? Isn’t that the whole point behind getting baptized in the first place? And shouldn’t the same logic apply to partaking the emblems of the Lord’s Supper? Sure, if you’re in open rebellion against God, don’t partake, but how often is that really the case? If you have experienced normal human weakness, shouldn’t humbly partaking of the sacrament be a part of the repentance process, rather than accomplished repentance being a prerequisite to such a partaking?
There is no clear standard governing when one should partake or not, which leads to a situation where more and less sensitive souls apply this practice of non-participation very differently.
This is not only something individuals self-apply, it is also something that has become perhaps the first tool of choice by bishops in applying discipline, and again, the common roulette problem means different bishops will require non-participation in widely divergent ways.
There are lots of sins, but since in contemporary Mormonism our first concern is with sins of a sexual nature, non-participation becomes a seeming disclosure of something that should not have to be publicly disclosed.
There seems to be an imposition of public embarrassment aspect to this practice that I find unseemly.
But I have no actual lived experience with this practice beyond occasionally inadvertently observing it. So I’m turning to you. What do you think? Good thing, bad thing, indifferent?
Comments
Yeah, I think it’s a weird practice in our culture and it isn’t helpful. When I was a young man growing up in the Church, there was an unspoken assumption that if you saw someone not partaking it was because of some sexual sin, pornography addiction, etc. That’s a weirdly specific and intimate thing to know (or to be led to assume) about another congregant’s personal life. The deacons passing the sacrament will see this and internalize the messages of a shame-centered culture that will then reflect in the ways they think about themselves and their worth.
As you state, it’s a highly PERSONAL thing. A discrete wave of the hand or simply passing the bread or water tray along is enough, nobody needs to shake their heads vigorously or make other public display that they aren’t partaking. As a reactivated member, I have occasionally passed because of something I find a sin and feeling unworthy to partake…nothing of a sexual nature either. I came to church in an angry mood, I was spiteful towards someone, I simply don’t find my spirit in tune properly to do what is in essence a very sacred ordinance. And as you point out, partaking is part of the atonement that we should do in order to try to do better. But sometimes I think (and this is the problem…humans over think) that it’s just better somehow not to partake. I’m for it, just not as a bid for attention or other unsavory reason for refusing. That, to me, is a greater ‘sin’.
I don’t think anyone would get upset if an un-baptized visitor took bread and water. So it is a little weird as a disciplinary measure. It’s not the worst one though – a loved one of mine was not allowed to speak at a friend’s funeral because she was disfellowshipped at the time.
There have been a number of times when I have not taken the sacrament but it has never been for reasons related to any transgression of a sexual nature. I think it is a mistake to assume it is because of sexual transgression when one sees another abstain.
I agree it’s a mistake to assume much of anything, but human nature being what it is I imagine such assumptions are routinely made.
On the one hand, I think the public humiliation aspect of forbidding the repentant sinner of partaking is sickening. Not only is it the one time in their life they most need the atonement, but the public way the sacrament is taken makes a mockery of “confidentiality”.
On the other hand, I found myself having SERIOUS doubt about Mormonism, and so for a while I didn’t partake of Mormon sacrament, because quite frankly, I didn’t think the Mormon church has the authority to do the ordinance. It was not that I considered myself unworthy, but that I considered the Mormon priesthood authority unworthy of Christ.
Now that I am a full fledged apostate, I don’t think “authority” matters and it is totally between God and me.
But I still think using it as punishment is an abomination. Repentance is between the sinner and God, and no bishop has any right to with hold the tokens of the atonement from anyone. Repentance is not between the sinner and the church, as this church seems to think.
If I am in a bad mood or mad at someone, I pass on taking the Sacrament.
I don’t think it is public humiliation at all. Nothing is made public, nothing is announced. If someone does feel it is publicly humiliating then they have choices they can make to avoid that, so it would even be humiliation at the hands of the church, but by the persons own consent and choice. In fact, a person could choose to partake even if asked not to do so.
I was forbidden to take the sacrament as a late teen as part of my disfellowship discipline for a sexual sin. I 100% felt that all my ward members had to do was happen to look at me at the moment I was silently declining the sacrament and they would immediately know my sexual history, and my shame. Of course people decline the sacrament for other reasons, but I was not the only one led to believe that it is primarily sexual sins that are disciplined by forbidding the sacrament, so when it happened to me I imagined everyone else would jump to the same conclusion I had in the past. It was indeed humiliating.
Whenever I pass the sacrament, I always make it my practice to not watch the tray go down the pew. I always face forward and wait until I see the tray in my peripheral vision. Now that I think about it, I should recommend this to the Aaronic priesthood brethren.
Also I’ll add, no I did not have any way to avoid the humiliation apart from leaving the church all together. As part of my disfellowship and repentance process I was required to attend church regularly, especially sacrament meeting. And partaking of the sacrament when I had been forbidden would go against the discipline given by the bishop. He may not have been watching me every week, but he certainly kept track of my attendance and probably spot checked my sacrament consumption. About a year after I was re-fellowshipped, I abstained from the sacrament for a few weeks because of a separate private issue and the bishop of course noticed and pulled me aside to tell me he noticed and see if I needed “support” again. All this to say, no, a disfellowshipped member can not avoid humiliation with out giving up on their church attendance and traditional repentance process all together. Sacrament is taken publicly and noticed publicly.
You ask: “What does it mean to be baptized unworthily? Isn’t everyone by definition pretty much unworthy?” Repentance is supposed to take place before baptism. That repentance likely included forsaking visible sinning, and so a church leader ought to see some sign of worthiness before performing the baptism. Baptism is an outward sign of an internal repentance and a covenant already made in one’s life to follow God. I recommend Noel Reynolds’s article “Understanding Christian Baptism” in BYU Studies. For 8-year-olds, that worthiness might be manifest simply by attendance at church and expressing a desire for baptism. If repentance hasn’t happened, then a baptism would be done unworthily. If we think of baptism as washing away our sins, that’s true, but the full story is that we should have already repented, and in being baptized, we are expressing out faith that God forgives those sins.
I have family members who have broken laws of chastity. Two of them became inactive, and two were brave enough to keep attending and let the sacrament pass them by for months or years. I was very grateful that they were willing to be there. One of them told me that he knew he had done something seriously wrong, foolish, and cruel, and when he was finally ready to repent, he was happy to spend that time letting the sacrament pass by. If someone is going to be a Saint, and really be part of the fellowship of the Saints, they have to keep the rules, and live with the consequences if they don’t. About the public nature of it, yes, it’s awful, humiliating, painful, but also shows that one is willing and grateful. I know a lot of people who have been disciplined, and I admire them very much for being willing to keep coming. They are often close friends. We don’t have to say anything except, “Welcome to church! I’m glad you’re here!” and mean it.
When I realized that it’s legitimate to be in the temple even if I have unkind feelings toward someone, I stopped being hard on myself in gauging my readiness to partake of the sacrament. I’m grateful to let the sacrament soften me when that’s what I need. The sacrament is an opportunity to commune with the Spirit, not an occasion to display our worthiness. We should not apply those passages from the Book of Mormon harshly.
Shame corrodes the very part of us that believes we are capable of change. – Brene Brown
Not only is public shaming a sign of a sick culture, in this case it’s counterproductive.
I tire of all the ways the Church attempts to break us down and rebuild us in its image.
“One form of punishment is deprivation, and so if one is not permitted to partake of the sacrament or to use his priesthood or to go to the temple or to preach or pray in any of the meetings, it constitutes a degree of embarrassment and deprivation and punishment. In fact, the principal punishment that the Church can deal is deprivation from privileges.”
Spencer Kimball
May 1974
As one who has, for personal reasons, at different times, not partaken of the sacrament, I really don’t care what others think. If they are assuming stupid, judgmental things about me, that’s their problem. What I chose to do when the sacrament is being passed to the congregation is strictly between me and my Father in Heaven who loves me. Their take on it is not important.
And if I am assuming stupid, judgmental things about them, I need to repent.
“Worthiness” is a big subject. I once did a careful study of the concept with reference to the (Mormon) Sacrament in particular. I wish I could find the whole work again (but it was >20 years ago and so far I’ve failed). What I remember clearly because it led to action is that the concept is not well-defined but one legitimate interpretation is that a person has a reasonable understanding and a sincere desire to partake. Full stop. It’s a little counter-cultural to think that way. That’s more of a feature than a bug on my scorecard.
I remember at a family reunion years ago, my brother-in-law didn’t take the sacrament because he and his wife had gotten into an argument right before sacrament meeting and he was too angry. His wife didn’t even come to Sacrament Meeting until after the sacrament had been passed, so she, too, didn’t partake of the sacrament.
That one experience changed the way I look on those who don’t partake. This morning, two of my children and I had a heated discussion in the car on the way to church. It was heated enough I didn’t want to take the sacrament because I was not in an emotional place to renew my covenants. I was too frustrated with my children to be in a place where I felt I could humbly and reverently take the sacrament.
I no longer judge those who don’t partake. They have their own reasons and it’s none of my business.
Well there are always busy bodies who will think what they will – and even sometimes say something. I have been chided for taking the sacrament with my left hand – I’m left handed and depending upon the direction the tray is traveling sometimes it just makes sense. Sheesh. Anyway, I don’t think anything of it when people don’t take the sacrament or take one part and not the other. Maybe they’re allergic to wheat. Once I saw a little kid slobber sneeze over the whole tray and the entire row skipped the water that day. Lots of reasons why people would skip and really who should care but them?
I had a bishop who announced in GD class that if you don’t take the sacrament you’d better be in my office. Luckily he moved.
Kevin, I mostly agree.
Except that I have this (apocryphal?) story stuck in my head about a modern prophet once refusing the sacrament and scandalizing some onlooker, who subsequently asks the prophet why he abstained. The prophet gives him a reason which shocks him, because it involves some minuscule sin that all of us commit constantly and would never dream of refusing the sacrament over. The story is meant to illustrate how super-spiritual modern prophets are (of course), that they would apply such exacting worthiness standards to themselves. But its effect on me has been to wonder if some who abstain from sacrament participation aren’t trying to ape the modern prophet from my story.
In other words, when I see this happening — by a non-teenager anyway — my first reaction isn’t always to assume there’s sexual sin in play. Sometimes it’s to imagine that the abstainer is some super-prude who is self-flagellating unnecessarily.
Aaron B
I am usually in the foyer with the baby during the ward after mine’s sacrament, and always decline because I don’t feel the need to take it twice. Sometimes I wonder what the other people are thinking when I decline, but I don’t really care. But I also know that it isn’t because of sin or whatever, so it doesn’t bother me.
When we get into an argument before church, my husband is likely to not take the sacrament, but I tend to feel like that’s when I need it more.
My bishop once instructed me to refrain from taking the sacrament. It was awful. I never wanted to go to sacrament meeting because I felt like everyone noticed me *not* partaking and automatically assumed I had done something terrible. I felt as if I unjustly had a scarlet letter ‘A’ emblazoned on my chest and that shame made it difficult to worship and, subsequently, difficult to repent.
I agree there is a stigma that if people do not partake of the sacrament they must have committed a serious sexual sin. In some circumstances this is true, but someone might have personal reasons for abstaining from the sacrament. Under the direction of the Holy Ghost, it is up to the discretion of the individual to determine their worthiness. It is not up to us not to judge. It’s one thing to notice someone didn’t take the sacrament. It’s another to gossip about it.