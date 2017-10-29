On Visibly Not Partaking of the Sacrament

by

Occasionally I will notice someone not partaking of the emblems of the sacrament. This is always inadvertent on my part, usually when I’m checking to see from which direction a deacon will be sending the sacrament down my row. And I feel very uncomfortable witnessing such a public (non-)action that seems to disclose something that, it seems to me, should be very private and not at all public.

This practice seems to be grounded mainly in several BoM scriptures, such as these:

“See that ye are not baptized unworthily; see that ye partake not of the sacrament unworthily” (Morm. 9:29). “For whoso eateth and drinketh my flesh and blood unworthily eateth and drinketh damnation to his soul.” (3 Ne. 18:28–29).

I think the way we have applied these scriptures to encourage the practice of public non-participation in the ordinance of the sacrament is unfortunate. What does it even mean to be baptized unworthily? Isn’t everyone pretty much by definition unworthy? Isn’t that the whole point behind getting baptized in the first place? And shouldn’t the same logic apply to partaking the emblems of the Lord’s Supper? Sure, if you’re in open rebellion against God, don’t partake, but how often is that really the case? If you have experienced normal human weakness, shouldn’t humbly partaking of the sacrament be a part of the repentance process, rather than accomplished repentance being a prerequisite to such a partaking?

There is no clear standard governing when one should partake or not, which leads to a situation where more and less sensitive souls apply this practice of non-participation very differently.

This is not only something individuals self-apply, it is also something that has become perhaps the first tool of choice by bishops in applying discipline, and again, the common roulette problem means different bishops will require non-participation in widely divergent ways.

There are lots of sins, but since in contemporary Mormonism our first concern is with sins of a sexual nature, non-participation becomes a seeming disclosure of something that should not have to be publicly disclosed.

There seems to be an imposition of public embarrassment aspect to this practice that I find unseemly.

But I have no actual lived experience with this practice beyond occasionally inadvertently observing it. So I’m turning to you. What do you think? Good thing, bad thing, indifferent?