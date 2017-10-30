30 Years on Death Row: A Voice of Prophecy

by

When I was a college freshman in 1984, I decided that I wanted to spend the rest of my life somehow affiliated with a university. And , since then, I have been, though my actual positions have changed. The reason I decided this is that I loved the company, both the professors and students, but also all of the really interesting, life-changing people that regularly show up on a college campus. There is really nothing like it.

One such person came to my university tonight: Anthony Ray Hinton, an African-American many who spent 30 years on the Alabama death row for crimes he did not commit. In 1985, Hinton was arrested for a robbery and picked out of a police lineup in which he was the only person of color. When his alibi provide airtight he was charged with two counts of murder for other robberies committed around the same time. The only witness was the victim of the robbery that he was not charged with because he was in a warehouse full of other people when it occurred.

The actual case was a classic deep-South racist travesty—somewhere in between a John Grisham novel and a Reba McEntire song. The police picked him up for a crime he could prove he did not commit and pinned two other crimes on him with evidence that any competent attorney would have challenged and easily defeated. The public defender was resentful at having to defend him and, when Hinton claimed innocence, said “you boys always do things and deny it.” And the prosecutor knowingly presented perjured ballistics testimony that was later proved false. The all-white jury convicted him in an afternoon. After the trial, the prosecutor was heard to say, “we know he didn’t do these, but at least we got one of them off the street.”

But then it gets really disgusting. By 2002, attorneys from the Equal Justice Initiative had rock-solid proof, not only that the bullets in the case did not come from the revolver that Hinton’s mother kept in a dusty drawer, but that they did not match each other. The three sets of bullets did not come from the same gun, and none of them came from a gun that could be traced to Hinton. But they could not convince three successive Attorneys General and 14 state judges to even review the evidence. When the appeal finally made it to the Supreme Court, the Justices voted 9-0 to vacate the conviction, and the state acknowledged that it did not even have enough evidence to refile the case.

But the most disturbing thing about Anthony Hinton’s case is that it is not unique. Not even close. Since 1972, more than 150 death row inmates have been completely exonerated by genetic or ballistic evidence proving that they could not have committed the crime they were imprisoned for. And more than a third of all death sentences handed out since this time have been reversed or overturned on appeal. A recent study shows that execution is only the third most likely result of a death sentence, behind reversal and death by natural causes.

What this means is that 1) we do not have a functional death penalty in the United States; we have a gruesome tradition of political theatre that assigns a very small percentage of convicted murderers to die in the name of “being tough on law and order”; 2) the small percentage of people so sentenced are, in hugely disproportionate numbers, African-American, poor, and vulnerable; and 3) we have managed to create an appeals system that sees actual innocence as irrelevant.

And we call this justice.

When I referred to Anthony Ray Hinton’s message tonight in a public forum, I described it as “prophetic.” More than a few people at my Methodist university shook their heads and wondered what I meant. Here’s what I meant:

“Prophecy” is one of the least understood concepts in modern religious discourse. It deals only incidentally with predicting the future and only very recently with declaring God’s will about meeting schedules. Prophecy at its heart is a voice of warning—warning that our actions as a society are out of harmony with the will of God.

And nothing was more important to the prophets of the Bible than justice. “But let justice well up as waters,” wrote Amos, “and righteousness as a mighty stream.” The consistent message of the prophets of both the Bible and the Book of Mormon was that God expected His people to be just, and when they failed in this, when they failed to take care of their most vulnerable populations, they were wildly out of harmony with God’s will.

As he closed his speech tonight, Anthony Ray Hinton became angry. And I’m glad he did. He told us that he was sent to prison by a “justice system” that did not care about justice. He told us that he longed to believe that he spent 30 years on death row because of an honest mistake, but he knew clearly that this was not the case. And then he said this:

Whether you believe in the death penalty or not, whether you live in Alabama or not, your government executes innocent people every year in your name. And that blood is on your hands. No matter how hard you try to wash it off, it is on your hands. So what are you going to do about it?

And that, my brothers and sisters, is how a prophet talks.