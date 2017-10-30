Halloween Haters

by

Are you a Halloween hater? A few years ago, I was surprised when one of my Australian colleagues was dissing on Halloween! His complaints were somewhat standard: “The kids don’t need all that sugar!,” “It’s American colonialist propaganda!,” “It’s not safe for the kids to go wandering the neighborhoods hopped up on sugar!,” “It’s a school night!” Everything he hated about Halloween is what I love about it. Moreover, Halloween is both responsible parenting and the best kind of American colonialism.

This weekend many of us gathered together, independently in the sanctity of our own homes, for a new American ritual: the Netflix binge. We watched, separately and yet jointly, all 9 episodes of season 2 of Stranger Things. This season opened with the kids of Hawkins preparing for that most American of holidays: Halloween. They did the things we all did at middle school age: discussed the various merits of different candy bars, opined over dressing up at school (being on that cusp between childhood and teenagerdom sucks), and fretted over the details of their incredibly professional-looking Ghostbusters costumes. All while dealing with the palpable, ominous strangeness in the town around them. This is what Halloween is all about: the fun, superficial “tricks” suitable for kids, and the true danger and evil lurking beneath the veneer of polite society.

Fun Size Evil

“During the day I don’t believe in ghosts. At night I’m a little more open minded.”

Most kids are introduced to the concept of death when a pet dies or an aging relative, but for those who still feel too safe, too immortal, Halloween is a chance to open the imagination to the dangers of mortality: witches (stranger danger!), cauldrons (or neighbors poisoning your candy), black cats (demonic familiars).

When he was 8 or 9 years old, my son was assigned to write an essay at school about vampires. His research had his tiny mind all freaked out about vampires coming into his room to bite his neck while he was sleeping. I went into his room to talk to him, and he blurted out how scared he was of vampires. I pointed out that vampires aren’t real and explained that vampires had a really interesting origin story, that a few hundred years ago, people couldn’t always tell if someone was dead or not, so they accidentally buried people who were still alive. Then, when those people realized they were in a coffin underground, they would claw their way out of the ground and go back to the village, but often they weren’t quite right in the head anymore. People found this scary, so that’s one reason they installed bells in some graveyards that had a string into the coffin so anyone who was accidentally buried could ring the bell and be dug back up.

He didn’t actually find that comforting. Weird.

Colonialism

My Aussie colleague was right to consider “American” Halloween a byproduct of colonialism. The most insidious method of infiltrating other unsuspecting countries we have these days is Hollywood. In Australia, neighborhood trick-or-treating originated with the popular movie ET.

I was also surprised at just how popular Halloween was in Singapore. There, it’s not the kid-friendly treats at the doors that have caught on, although in our mostly ex-pat building, we did have a few kids come by, dressed mostly in logo tee shirts and shorts rather than actual costumes. Singapore loves the gory aspect of Halloween, mainstreaming horror movies and slasher-themed costumes. Halloween is an excuse to go clubbing drenched in fake blood rather than taking kids around to neighbors’ apartments begging for candy. Countries have their priorities, after all.

Like most American colonialism, Halloween originated in European traditions that were quaint yet weird and scary that we made kid-friendly and fun instead. We marketed it for mass consumption. In short, there are much more objectionable American traditions we could be exporting. Australia should be thanking us that this is the one that caught on.

Candy

It’s interesting that my colleague hated on Halloween due to giving candy to kids. Don’t kids all want candy all the time? It has to be good that we indulge them to the point of vomiting just once a year, a corn-syrup version of Rumspringa that helps them keep their cravings in check year round. There’s nothing like a little hair of the dog that bit you to get you back on the straight and narrow. Plus, he’s from Australia which surpassed the US of A for childhood obesity a few years ago. Physician, heal thyself. Thanks, Obama! (Michelle, that is.)

The consumption of candy is the number one reason to love Halloween in my book. Halloween divides the houses that are generous (full size candy bars!) from those that are trying to prove a point (toothbrushes? really? plastic spider rings?) or just giving out gross stuff nobody really wants (taffy people, you know who you are). There’s a Robin Hood element to the holiday, as people deliberately drive to “rich” houses to plunder their treats, avoiding the more humble neighborhoods. This is one reason in my corporate life we always did “reverse trick or treating,” taking treats around to the employees.

When it comes to Halloween night, there’s a true art to predicting just the right amount of candy. The right amount means that you have enough for all the trick-or-treaters without appearing stingy, plus enough to eat as much as you want of what’s left over. Last year we had just run out, and I was starting to think about breaking open some herbal tea bags when my husband went out and bought two more bags of candy, so of course we had no more kids come after that.

Halloween is also a way to teach your kids to hone their own “giving” skills. My kids always wanted to be the ones handing out treats when they were done with their own neighborhood walk, but we had to rein them in when we saw them grabbing two giant handfuls of candy for each kid! I explained to them that you need to make sure you have enough for all the kids who come by, and you also need to reserve the good candies for yourself, not give them out to toddlers who probably won’t appreciate them anyway. Plus, those parents are going to eat the good stuff in those cases, and they can buy their own damn Twix. Use your heads, kids.

And Halloween candy is the first–and perhaps only–experience most American kids get with the barter system, trading your unwanted candy (Snickers, Baby Ruth) for underappreciated upgrades (Almond Joys, Take 5, Good n Plenties). Best of all, you can exploit the naivete of your younger siblings and foist your undesirable candies on them while taking the best things for yourself. (This also works for parents of very young children).

Costumes

“Clothes make a statements. Costumes tell a story.” Mason Cooley

The best thing about Halloween is that you get to choose your identity, whatever you want. You can be a slutty nurse, a slutty astronaut, or a slutty Spongebob Squarepants. The possibilities are limitless! You can also do clever costumes like couples or team costumes, costumes that are puns, or really really obscure pop culture references that will confuse everyone.[1] My son wore a costume a couple years ago that we thought was a downlow Hugh Hefner (white crew socks, a short satin kimono, and sneakers), but was apparently some Manga thing. This is the part where he would shake his head and say, “Mom. Manga? Really? No, just no,” because I probably used the wrong term for whatever that costume was. In fairness, nobody else knew who he was either, which delighted him no end, and prep time was minimal. My best low-prep costume was when I came as a communist to the ward trunk or treat.

Even better, you get to dress up at work if you are so inclined, unless you have to fire someone that day like I had to one year. As bad as it is to be fired, I figured it had to be worse to be fired by someone dressed like Petunia Pig. Or maybe that would have been easier. It’s a crap shoot. Instead, all day everyone kept asking why I didn’t dress up, which I couldn’t say, and then when I did fire the employee for falsifying her time card, it was especially bad because she was dressed like a “housewife,” with curlers in her hair, a mud mask on her face, and big fuzzy slippers and bathrobe. What’s worse, she had to wait for her ride to come get her which took a while. Awkward.

Another Halloween when I was at that same call center company, I was unpacking my bag in the morning when a man walked into my office. This wasn’t an unusual occurrence because my office had a glass wall (we called it the fish bowl because everyone stared at me all day), and you had to pass it to get to the training room, so some of the trainees would just walk in thinking the glass was an open invitation to come chat (it wasn’t–I didn’t even work in the training department). I was wearing my Hester Prynne costume (Why do you have an A on your dress? Do you like the Oakland A’s?), and this gentleman who had come in was talking in a most familiar way that was really raising my hackles.

“I don’t mean to be rude (not technically true), but who are you?” I asked, interrupting his auto-witter.

“Shut up,” he said.

“Excuse me?” I asked, my voice rising. Was I going to have to call security?

“Shut up, Ang. You know who I am.”

The voice sounded a little familiar, but this unfortunate looking person really wasn’t ringing any bells. I mean, who dresses like that? He had double knit plaid slacks that were frankly too short and pulled up much too high. His tie was too short. He had tape around the middle of his thick eyeglasses. No wait, it was a bandaid, not tape–even worse. His hair was greasy and parted in the middle. I mean, really, I didn’t know anyone like that. Then it dawned on me that this was my colleague Dave whom I had lunch with pretty much every day. It’s a testament to some of the strange characters who attended training that I didn’t immediately see that what he was wearing was a costume.

The ward trunk or treat has also been an interesting place to see what costumes people come up with. One of the counselors in our bishopric several years ago came as Hannah Montana (pre-Miley Cyrus). This made me think he wasn’t aware of the prohibition on costumes that involve cross-dressing that caused one bishop in Sandy, Utah to encourage parents to be sure their toddlers wore gender-appropriate costumes, just to be on the safe side lest any pre-schoolers switch teams as a result of a ward-sponsored party. This year my daughter went to a stake dance dressed as Jim from The Office dressed as Dave (his low-key costume). It’s pretty sexist that nobody freaks out when a girl dresses as a man, but if a man dresses as a girl, that’s crossing a line. It’s similar to why it’s OK to be a tomboy but not a sissy, because being a girl is a downgrade for a boy, but being a boy is an upgrade for a girl. But in my daughter’s case, nobody cared and most people were just confused about why her name was Dave. The guy at the fro-yo shop we went to before the dance immediately recognized her costume and gave her mad props. At this point my daughter would say, “Mad props, mom? No, just no. Nobody says that.” Which brings us to another great feature of Halloween: embarrassing our kids.

What was your favorite misunderstood Halloween costume?

What treat do you plan to steal from your kids this year?

Are you a Halloween hater?

Discuss.