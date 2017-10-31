Martin Luther and Me

by

Today is a big day. The 500 year anniversary of Reformation Day–October 31, 1517, the day that Martin Luther publicly posted his 95 theses.

As Mormons, we have a sort of love-hate relationship with Martin Luther.

On the one hand, through our belief in the Great Apostasy, we are inheritors of the protestant version of ecclesiastical history. Luther is the hero of that story. As we inherited that story from our protestant forbears, we put Joseph Smith in as the hero, but we still keep Luther and the other reformers as inspired forerunners to the restoration. When we talk of the sale of indulgences and other perceived excesses of medieval Catholicism, we tell a story that casts Luther as the hero.

On the other hand, Luther, with his loud, untiring, obnoxious, sometimes foul-mouthed insistence on salvation by grace through faith alone, is also the principal author (or at least the most vocal, insistent, and prolific defender) [1] of what has often been cast as one of the most prominent doctrinal differences between our faith and American Christianity. As we insist on the need to do good works, obey the commandments, and submit to the ordinances of the priesthood, proclaiming salvation by grace, but only “after all we can do,” we tell a story that casts Luther as the villain.

My own attitude toward Luther over the years has reflected this dichotomy. As a missionary I read Elder Talmage’s The Great Apostasy and absorbed its heavily protestant-slanted version of history. (It would only be years later that I would read some of the excellent scholarship that complicates that story. [2]) I thought of Luther largely as something of a “foolish hero” who took a courageous stand against evil, but who was hopelessly confused when it came to doctrine: wrong on salvation by grace, wrong on the Book of James, but one of the good guys.

This attitude was first challenged when I was assigned in a BYU honors class to read a book that collected the published writings of Luther and Erasmus on the free will debate. I knew nothing about the substance of that debate, but with my pro-Luther prejudice, I went into the book expecting to cheer Luther and see how wrong and crazy Erasmus was. Boy was I wrong. Luther takes the idea of salvation by faith to its logical extreme: our good works are nothing to God, only faith can save us, and faith itself is not our own, but is a gift of God, so if we have faith, it is because God wills us to have faith. We have no free will. As a Mormon, the concept of free agency [3]–the thing we’re taught we fought a war in heaven to defend–was sacrosanct. So Luther was the bad guy. And it wasn’t just Luther’s position, either. His bombastic style grated me. The man was a brawler, a rhetorical streetfighter, prone to hyperbole, not above ad hominem insults, and not above scatological rhetoric.

The way that book flipped the script on me caused me to reevaluate my inherited (and largely unexamined) anti-Catholic bias. And I began to see that on many of the classic doctrinal questions of the reformation (free will, the need for good works and obedience, the need for priesthood authority, the need for ordinances), the LDS positions are in many ways closer to the Catholic positions than they are to the protestant positions. And then I learned about many of the truly inspiring medieval Catholics (I think St. Patrick was one of the first I learned about) and began to re-examine my assumptions about the Great Apostasy. Sure, priesthood authority needed to be restored, so it’s logical that it was lost. But it doesn’t follow that the medieval church was as thoroughly corrupt as the protestant historians that Elder Talmage relied on made it out to be. I learned charity, and over a period of years, Luther became for me more of a bad guy that happened to get a couple things right.

But a funny thing happened. Beginning when I was a missionary, and increasingly over my post-mission years, I began to come around to Luther’s point of view. Pretty early on I adopted the Steve Robinson view of 2 Nephi 25:23–that it was a mistake to read this verse as setting up some kind of prerequisite for grace. Instead of grace saving us only after we’ve done all we can do, it is that grace saves us even after all we can do leaves us short of salvation. There are lots of verses in the Book of Mormon I could talk about here, but the short version is that as I read the Book of Mormon more carefully I began to see all that talk of grace not working for us until we did all we can do as mistaken, based on a piece of a verse taken out of context, and really more about differentiating ourselves from (often a straw-man version of) other Christians than about understanding the message of the Book of Mormon itself, firmly advocates for salvation by grace.

A while after I graduated from law school I went through a few years where I sort of neglected scripture study, and a few years later I had a bit of spiritual reawakening and began to study the Book of Mormon with fresh eyes. As I did, I was blown away at how grace was there staring me in the face in ways I never saw before on almost every page (except for the war chapters, but whatever). Around the same time, I read Craig Harline’s 2015 talk about Luther (he also did a guest BCC post on it), which pushed me further explore what the salvation by grace that spoke to me so powerfully on the pages of the Book of Mormon really means in practice. Craig asks 18 questions about what a “Luther-like infusion of grace” into Mormonism would look like. I think every member should read and think deeply about those questions.

Over the past couple years I’ve come to appreciate Luther as a towering figure of Christianity–whatever specifics I might disagree with in his doctrine, his contribution to Christianity is undeniable. For better or for worse (for better, I think), he changed the way people think and talk about salvation for at least 500 years, and for a long time yet to be seen, I think. Wherever you come down on the details of Luther’s theology and how far you take it, there’s no denying its influence. Much of the restoration is a response to questions that the reformation teased out.

There is still plenty to disagree with Luther on. Luther’s theology still has problems. His anti-Semitism is inexcusable. Denial of free will is a non-starter for me. And people who are way smarter than me have written about how Luther misreads Paul.

But here’s the great genius of Luther’s theology: it works. Regardless of whether he gets Paul right or whether he takes his logic too far when it comes to free will, as a practical matter, helping people to stop relying on their own obedience helps them to repent and have faith. Whatever Luther got right or wrong as a matter of doctrine or scripture, here’s what he got right as a matter of insight into human nature: people are no good. I know, some of you reading this are going to recoil at that, but hear me out. We’re no good. If we’re honest with ourselves, part of us wants to do evil things most of the time. But that’s not all. Even the good part of us is no good. It’s not that part of us doesn’t yearn for goodness, it’s not that we don’t want, at least some of the time, to be good. It’s that even when we follow our best desires and try to be good, we never quite get there. We want to be good but we muck it up so badly. Even at our best, goodness is just out of reach. As humans in a fallen world, we are Aragorn scrambling on the banks of the Anduin while the people he was responsible for are kidnapped, killed, or run off alone into the wild. His lament is the lament of mortality: “Alas! An ill fate is on me this day, and all that I do goes amiss.” The Lord of the Rings, Book 3, Ch. 1, p. 413 (HarperCollins 2004). “All that I have done today has gone amiss.” Id. at 415.

What Luther understood so well is the danger of the seductive lie we tell ourselves: that our sins are small, that they’re outweighed by our good deeds. “Yes, I lie to myself and to God, I hate my neighbors, and I lie on my taxes,” we tell ourselves, “but it’s no big deal, I have it under control, I’ll just be extra-diligent at keeping the commandments I’m good at, I’ll just keep praying and reading my scriptures. It will balance out. And if it doesn’t, I’ll eventually be able to stop. I can control this.” We’re addicts telling ourselves the lie that we can quit whenever we want to, that our goodness can control our badness, that we’ll start tomorrow. We often dismiss such procrastination as mere laziness, but Luther understood that the heart of procrastination is often the lie that we can make ourselves good by willing ourselves to obey the commandments, instead of by throwing ourselves on the mercy of our savior and trusting him to save us from ourselves and make us good. So many of us want to make ourselves righteous, and then offer our righteous selves to God, but righteousness does not come from personal obedience or from self-improvement; it comes only from God’s mercy. As Nephi said of the Twelve disciples: “behold, they are righteous forever.” 1 Nephi 12:10. Why? Because they were so spiritual and obedient? No. “[F]or because of their faith in the Lamb of God their are made white in his blood.” Id.

Why is that important? Because it is freeing. Relying on obedience leads to despair because in a fallen world, human obedience will always go amiss in the end. But if we believe in Jesus we have faith, and if because of that faith we rely on grace, then instead of despair, we have hope, and if we remember our own sinful nature, then we will have charity. If we stop relying on ourselves, and rely instead on our God, he frees us from the paralysis and despair of trying to be perfectly obedient. His grace not only saves at the final judgment, it saves us here and now. It saves us from self-justification and self-deception. It frees us to repent more fully and more completely. Paradoxically, it frees us to be more obedient to the gospel. [4]

To be human is to be constantly assailed by sin but the grace of God is a “mighty fortress,” and “tower of strength” where we can take refuge from our own broken nature. Martin Luther, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” Hymn No. 68. Human nature itself has “become evil continually” because of the fall. Ether 3:2. And we can’t change human nature. That requires an act of God. The fall is real. But, as Luther put it with blunt simplicity, “He overcometh all; He saveth from the fall.”

[1] With the possible exception of the apostle Paul, that is.

[2] The 2014 volume “Standing Apart” is a great introduction to some of this. To be clear, I don’t intend that as a criticism of Elder Talmage. I admire him a lot. His dedication to the church, his work ethic, his intellectual and spiritual fearlessness and curiosity still inspire me. He relied on history that was marginally outdated at that time, and he was working outside of his area of expertise, so he can hardly be faulted for not seeing that.

[3] Apologies to Elder Bednar, who has pushed for “moral agency” as the more scripturally correct name for this doctrine. “Free agency” is what I grew up on, and in my defense, I never use “free agency” to mean that our choices are without consequences.

[4] No, of course relying on grace alone doesn’t mean that we get to sin all we want without regard for the consequences. Instead, it means that our motivation for doing “all we can do” to keep the commandments shifts from fear of punishment/hope for reward/self-preservation to gratitude/love/duty.