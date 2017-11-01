by

Do you ever feel like Big Industry is just out to get you? Like all the dang time? Steve and I sure do. And trust us–there are a LOT of Bigs out there to beware of.

As always, these rankings are authoritative.

Steve Evans: We need to rank something. Something BIG.

Scott B.: Bigs, Ranked.

Big Battery. Big Priestcraft. Big Halloween Candy (in bed with Big Ward, of course). Big Auto Repair. Big Women’s Razor Blade Cartridge. Big Mattress.

Steve Evans: Seriously have you ever had to buy a mattress? Infuriating. Totally a scam.

Scott B.: Oh yeah. Recently bought a new one. Had to empty the savings account, much to BIG BANK‘s displeasure.

Big Conspiracy. Big Textbook.

Steve Evans: Holy cow Big Textbook is SUCH A SCAM. “No, you need the 2017 edition of the Riverside Shakespeare because it’s so different from the 2016 edition.”

Scott B.: It’s really just an offshoot of Big Conspiracy. Everyone knows that Big Bookstore, Big Textbook, and Big 9th Edition are in bed together.

Steve Evans: They are in CAHOOTS!

Big Defend The Family.

Steve Evans: I don’t even know what Big Defend The Family is, but I instantly know it’s real and I’ve experienced it.

Big Movie Theater Concessions.

Steve Evans: Don’t get me started about movie theater concessions. Does your local theater do the thing where you can buy a plastic popcorn bucket and refills are incrementally cheaper?

Scott B.: SORT OF. But it’s worse, because Big Expiration Date and Big Plastic got their nasty fingers in there, so the Plastic Bucket Deal EXPIRES every 6 months down here!

Steve Evans: For Your Safety, I’m sure.

Scott B.: Big Faux-Concern!

Honorable Mentions:

Scott B.: Any honorable mentions?

*Big Stainless Travel Mug.

Steve Evans: Seriously, Yeti, Contigo, and Stanley are in CAHOOTS.

*Big Internet.

Steve Evans: COMCAST CAN SUCK IT.

Scott B.: Oh, BIG ISP is definitely evil.

Steve Evans: It’s not even a fake thing, either.

Scott B.: Big ISP is working with Big Video Game and Big Streaming Video to screw over the little guy.

*Big Holiday.

Steve Evans: We just got steamrolled by Halloween and now we’re gonna get steamrolled by Thanksgiving.

Scott B.: Yes. All under the shady, shadowy umbrella of Big Marketing.