God Bless the USA: Flags and Football

I come from a small town in the middle of nowhere that bills itself as “The Gateway to Death Valley,” so imagine my surprise when I saw my high school alma mater’s football team popping up in the media these last few days. Someone had posted a video of the homecoming game a week or so ago that went viral (7.6 million views!), though not as a result of the game itself—despite the high drama of a game in which the 5-2 Burroughs Burros took on the 4-3 Oak Hills Bulldogs and won 20 to 17!—but the team’s flag-festooned entry onto the field accompanied by the stirring strains of Lee Greenwood’s perennial favorite, “God Bless the USA.”

I thought the F-18 flyby following the national anthem was pretty cool, but overall the pre-game spectacle and the resonance it found in certain circles did not make my heart swell.No doubt some readers suspect that hating America and all it stands for is a prerequisite to get the BCC password. But they would be wrong. As part of the high school band, I played the national anthem at every home game. I’m proud of the work my dad and other family members perform(ed) out there in the desert to support the Navy’s research, testing and evaluation of weapons and armaments. I appreciate the public investment (in this case, defense spending) that made rural communities like my hometown possible. Consequently, I believe that taxes are the good-value price of civilization and am happy to declare my income and pay my share for the common good.

Anyway, enough of my bona fides—let’s move on to my objections. My initial response to the video was that the parade of flags to Greenwood’s song was an overwrought emotional appeal that elided the hard and unsung work of establishing and sustaining civic virtue with an ostentatious (relatively speaking; it was no NFL halftime show, of course) display of superficial patriotism. As if the audience were unable to appreciate the powerful symbol of a country that attaches great importance to equality and unalienable rights like life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the organizers took the more cowbell approach to make their point. But in this day and age of America First I guess we are rewarding those who keep things simple: The local city council plans to present the team with a proclamation and $15,000 donation today because, according to the mayor,

I think this is a time to honor the young men and women at Burroughs High School, especially the Burros football team and their coaches, for reminding us that their display at homecoming is a patriotic [word missing in source]. We want to thank them for reminding us that it’s not about politics or just winning games it’s about the patriotism in our community and the respect we show our troops.

Was there any doubt prior to homecoming that high school sports are not about politics or just winning games? That the community lacks patriots and disrespects the troops? C’mon, this is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s district, a community whose very existence is due entirely to the military! A large flag was already flying in the end zone, just like it always does on game night. And, just like before every game since time immemorial, (almost) everyone stopped and gave it (no doubt varying levels of) respect during the performance of the national anthem. Isn’t that enough?

If reproducing the symbol by having every player a flag carry one into the stadium in fact magnifies the flag’s symbolic power, the critic might point out that all these able-bodied players had two hands—why didn’t the team express their full capacity for patriotism by carrying two flags each? At the same time, however, it is clear that the proliferation of flags did cause a stir, and being the broad-minded type, I suppose I ought to grant my fellow patriots some space to “turn up to 11,” as it were, the feelings the flag stirs in them by turning the field into a sea of banners.

And I’m happy to do so because it turns out that the homespun patriotism of a small-town football team is not what sticks in my craw. As the principal noted here, that has a longstanding tradition at the school:

“I don’t know how something goes viral and I guess I still don’t really know how this went viral,” said Auld. “I did not think of this as something that is significantly different from what we have done in the past. We have patriotic events frequently. Therefore, I did not anticipate the attention. I am shocked.” He pointed out that at the last home game before Homecoming, cheerleaders all held American flags as part of the Military and First Responder Appreciation Night. “I did not feel as if this was something that was completely unusual for our school and community.”

No, what bothers me is the fact that in October 2017 people across these United States are lapping up this particular display of patriotism when it’s no different in style or substance from past performances. For the Rip Van Winkles among us, the coach provides a clue about what this frenzy for the flag is really about:

“There are studies about teams that take a knee and teams that stand for the national anthem. The results are astounding. The studies show that the psychological part of the brain that thinks negatively about things turns off the part of the brain that allows you to concentrate and do your job correctly. So we knew this positive pre-game routine would have a tremendous effect on how our players would play.”

I mean, you would have had to be asleep on a mountain to miss the reason why news outlets like this, this and this are all over this story: it shows those kneeling professional athletes what real Americans are like. Coach Mather provides some additional detail about the kind of Americans that wave flags:

“We live in a military town and the kids have been frustrated with all the recent events going on,” said Burroughs head coach Todd Mather. “They wanted to show that we are lucky to live in the greatest country on earth and that we ALL need to get back to respecting our flag and national anthem. We wanted to show the power of our community, our teams brotherhood and to stand on the shoulder of our parents and grandparents, who instilled the respect, integrity, character and work ethic in us for this great country and community.”

I understand the impulse to get defensive when someone challenges your assumptions about the good life. I mean, here you are, enjoying being an American, appreciating all the freedoms that aren’t free and so on, and some guy shows up like death’s head at a feast to complain about how he’s being treated. “That’s not the America I know and love!” I might proclaim in response, and I’d be right—people like me are not systematically oppressed or disproportionately the victims of police brutality. So it’s more than presumptuous to diagnose a lack of, say, respect, integrity, character and work ethic in those who might take aim at the seamy side of life with which you have no experience and respond to those prophetic calls (in the Austinian sense: “Prophecy at its heart is a voice of warning—warning that our actions as a society are out of harmony with the will of God”) with flag-waving protestations as if more patriotism was the cure to what ails us.

Of course, the displays of patriotism aren’t really to help the complainers realize the error of their ways, they are to insulate us from their complaints. It’s not like Kaepernick’s willingness to modulate his silent (!) protest from sitting to kneeling to be more respectful in response to feedback from a veteran quieted his critics. And it’s not like football fans have a spotless track record of respect for the flag or the anthem themselves: “Those who have spent a lot of time in stadiums and arenas know that they are rarely sanctuaries of patriotic conformity and decorum.” We just don’t wanna hear it when someone poops the party, and so we turn the music up a little louder, wave our hands a little more enthusiastically and inure ourselves to the plight of those who experience an America unlike the one we know and love. And if you time it right, you just might find yourself riding high on a wave of public and official approbation.

The thing is, shouting down minorites and rewarding those who promote the status quo are things majorities everywhere do pretty well and hardly contributes to making the US the greatest country on earth. The aspiration of liberty and justice for all is likewise not unique but it’s realization could be if we can get past insisting that all would be well in Zion if we could just agree that all is well in Zion!