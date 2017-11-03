Sisterhood in the Seats

by

I’m two months away from giving birth to our third daughter. This means my husband and I will have three sisters living and loving just across the hall from us. Raising daughters is a joy containing all the shades of that word. Raising sisters is a work of wonder and wondering. Some aspects of sisterhood seem innate, others need to be learned. I’ve spent my daughters’ childhoods helping them navigate what sisterhood can mean, what it must mean, and what it doesn’t have to mean at all, not one little bit.

I’ve had to learn how to navigate these things myself. I’m still learning.

Sometimes my oldest needs permission to lay aside what she perceives to be the requirements of sisterhood. She’s still being taught that caring doesn’t always have to mean care-taking, that giving someone what they want isn’t worth the cost of denying yourself what you need, that being a little taller, a little wiser, doesn’t always help you see a better way. Sometimes our youngest needs to be reminded that we don’t always ask for what we know a sister will give, that not knowing as much does not mean not being able to learn more, that sometimes the littlest can take the hand of the oldest and lead her to the places that wait – bedtime, a ride at Disneyland, down the tall slide at the park.

I grew up with sisters. They live far away from me now. We talk on the phone. We send pictures to each other of our kids. We love each other and we need each other, but we are too far away to lift much more than spirits. And there is something truly vital to that, there is. They save me and, occasionally, I save them. When we get to see each other once or twice a year, it’s as if we’ve been holding hands, not just hearts, all along.

Still, there is something powerful about having a sisterhood in your own immediate environment. You know, the kind I had when I was growing up. Something sustaining and expanding about the leading and the following and the marching side by side, hand in hand. The whispered nights and cartoon mornings. The sisterly bonding over and against parents, teachers, shared existence. I know how hard it is to go into the world and lose physical access to that intimate female sodality. To look for something like it and stumble alone – leading and following and holding your own – because you cannot find it.

Relief Society is supposed to be a sisterhood. Much like the kind I grew up with and into with my sisters. When it is functioning well, it can get close. (I still haven’t found a perfect stand-in for the kind of sister – blood related or not – that knew you when you cried over never being able to meet Leonardo Dicaprio. I’m not sure it exists.) I’ve been in Relief Societies where I felt like an outsider, Relief Societies where I felt like a visitor, Relief Societies where I felt like a friend. And I’ve been in a very few where I’ve felt something approaching a lived-in sisterhood.

My favorite example of this hails from the sometimes hallowed, sometimes harrowing, land of Provo, Utah. During our early years of marriage, my husband and I moved into a ward split fairly down the middle – on one side, men and women that had lived in Provo since jello salad was still cool and on the other, very young families like mine. I loved the diversity of thought this brought into our old, musty Relief Society room. Loved to be developed by the older women’s insights and learned to be instructed when we disagreed. Sometimes the instruction changed my mind, sometimes the instruction taught me to love their minds even when they didn’t meet mine. I loved the younger women, too. The ones my age that – between work and family and school – sat on their front porches and talked with me while our babies played in grass.

I miss those front porches a lot. Sometimes I miss that old Relief Society room more.

Other Relief Societies I’d been a part of had always – through clear dictate or some kind of unspoken understanding – put the mothers of pre-nursery age children in the back of the room or out in the hall. These young mothers, tired and isolated after a week of work and childcare, were either grouped in a cramped row of seats with other young, tired isolated mothers or expected to pace the halls with their children while occasionally bumping into other young, tired, isolated mothers.

(Tanget! Why didn’t the fathers have these babies? Good question! Some did! Or some had callings third hour that made it difficult to have children with them. Or some babies were breastfed and needed to eat. Or some babies were hungry for mama. Or mama was hungry for baby. Or some babies didn’t have a daddy that came to church. Or some babies didn’t have a daddy that came home. And, of course, some of the dads were just church-going deadbeats that should have been parenting their children but decided to talk Star Wars theology in the halls. Either way – there were women with babies.)

This ward was different. In this ward, the women with children sat all over the room and every single Sunday, an older woman or two, a single sister or two, a mother of older children or two, would sit on each side of her. When the child fussed, one of these guardian sisters would reach over and pluck it from the mother’s arms. They’d pace with it. Take the toddlers on little walks along the back of the room. A crying child would be hushed out the door by a woman done with babies for twenty years while the young mother sat and listened. Sat and listened, often with her eyes closed, taking in a half hours fill of sisterly communion. Just enough to maybe, MAYBE, last the week until the next time another sister sat by her side and lifted what she’d been carrying.

I remember the first time I was flanked by women who were willing to take, for just a moment, what I’d been given. Viola, our second child, was two months old. It was our first Sunday back at church. My husband had her second hour but, since he was Young Men’s President, I had her third hour. My first time in Relief Society with a baby. I was terrified of her crying and disrupting the lesson. I was exhausted by the anxiety that follows each of my births and tired from the three hours of sleep I was getting each night. I sat in the back row. A woman I still didn’t know very well, one old enough to have grandchildren but still some years from great-grandchildren waved me up to the second row.

Thinking she needed something, I got up feeling resentful. A few Sundays before, she’d made a little fuss about me reverting to my maiden name. She’d pulled me aside and asked if I was worried about my husband feeling emasculated. (Spoiler: I wasn’t.) And now she wanted me to haul my baby, diaper bag and aching, still leaking body up to her? Didn’t she know any movement could wake this tiny, mewing, troll creature I’d brought into the world?

When I got to her, she patted the seat next to her,

“I’ll tell you what, Sister Conley. You sit here and let me look at your baby and in return I’ll bounce her if she gets a little fussy.”

I sat down. A few minutes later, a sister with two teenagers sat on the other side of me. When Viola woke up with a messy diaper, the woman with the teenagers took her out and changed her. When she came in still upset, the grandmother took her from me and fed her a bottle. And then we sat there, together, very different sisters who lift and a very different sister who allowed herself to be lifted.

An iteration of this – different sisters, with different offerings of relief – happened nearly every Sunday until Viola reached nursery age. Once she entered nursery, I found other tired, isolated sisters – some of them had babies, many of them did not – and sat beside them. I began to learn to do my best to lift where I’d placed myself. And I prayed that when I needed it again, baby or no, someone would think to place themselves near me. I know that there is a grace that buttresses in each of those positions.

The lessons taught in that Relief Society room were excellent, and some of them even came from behind the little pulpit we had perched on top of a lace covered card table. But the lessons that stay with me came from the sisters in the seats. I do not think we gather with our sisters each week in little rooms all over the world to go over well heard and well rehearsed bullet points in a manual. I think we gather to remember that each of us has something to offer, something to receive. I think we gather to remember – that no matter our circumstances or ideologies – we are each flanked by sisterhood. Thank God.

(Hey, Sister. Mind if I sit next to you?)