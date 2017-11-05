The Ten Virgins: A Parable of Environmental Stewardship

by

Back in 1995, I was serving in the bishopric of a student ward at the same time that I was teaching freshman composition at UCSB. From time to time, one of the members of the ward showed up in my class, which gave me the dual role of spiritual and academic adviser. On one such occasion, a young freshman came into my office and told men that he had changed his mind about going to medical school when he graduated because of something he heard in Church.

The reason? He learned in an institute class that Christ was going to return in, or very close to, the year 2000, and he didn’t want to go through eight years of college if Jesus was just going to show up and make everything perfect. Not knowing what to say, I told him that he should probably go to med. school anyway because Jesus was probably going to be too busy to heal everyone.

I have no idea what ever happened to this young man; I hope he went to medical school and became a doctor. But when I taught today’s youth Sunday School lesson about “spiritual self-reliance,” which included both a reading and a video viewing of the parable of the Ten Virgins (Matthew 25:1-13), I started off with this experience because I think that it can help correct a common misreading of this story in both LDS and general Christian circles.

The misreading goes like this: the wedding represents the Kingdom of Heaven, and the Bridegroom represents Christ—so the ten virgins are waiting for the coming of Christ. The oil in their lamps, then, represents the things that they will need when Christ comes: a testimony, a righteous life, a store of scriptural knowledge, and so on. The wise virgins represent those who will be prepared when Christ comes. The foolish virgins are those who will be unprepared. And the overall message we are told to draw from this parable is something like, “you never know when the Second Coming is going to happen, so you had better be prepared at all times.”

This is certainly a fine message, but it can’t really be derived from the plain sense of the text. It would work much better if the five foolish virgins, thinking that the bridegroom was going to take a long time to come, neglected their oil-purchasing responsibilities so they could eat, drink, and be merry. But that is not what the story says. The foolish virgins came without extra oil because they thought that the bridegroom would come sooner than he did. They thought that they were prepared just fine, because they never imagined that it would take so long. They were prepared for the wedding, but they were not prepared for the wait.

The oil, you see, was not something that the virgins needed in order to go to the wedding. Had that been the case, they could have just shut their lamps off and waited in the dark. The oil was something that the virgins needed to sustain themselves until the bridegroom got there. Wisdom lay not in being prepared for the lord to come early, but in being prepared to wait outside until he got there late.

Read this way, the Parable of the Ten Virgins is a necessary corrective to the notion—quite common throughout Christian history—to see Christ’s immanent coming as a reason not to worry too much about the future. From what I have been able to tell, every generation of Christianity since Saint Peter—and every generation of Latter-day Saints since Joseph Smith—has perceived itself as the last generation before the Second Coming–the few, the warriors saved for Saturday.

This can lead to disastrous personal decisions, such as not getting an education because nobody will need a college degree in the Millennium. But it also contributes to disastrous collective decisions, such as not worrying about being good stewards of the earth because it isn’t going to last very long as we know it anyway.

For example, in a recent poll conducted by Yale University, 11% of the population agreed with the statement “the end of times is coming; therefore we don’t have to worry about global warming.” And this number increases dramatically in populations that control a significant portion of the electorate, such as Evangelicals and Born-Again Christians (26%) and Conservative Republicans (21%). Percentages like this are enough to win primaries and control elections.

This kind of thinking is precisely what the Parable of the Ten Virgins warns us against. We miss the point when we over-spiritualize the temporal elements of the story. The “oil in our lamp” does not just represent the things that we will need to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. It also stands for the things that we need to live well on earth. Things like clean air and clean water, deserts and forests and tall-grass prairies, a climate that can sustain life, and communities that allow people to thrive and reach their full potential. And we might even make the huge interpretive leap to suggest that not running out of oil might be likened to, well, not running out of oil.

All of this is important because the earth is our stewardship—given to us by God to sustain us for as long as our species is here–and there is a good chance that we are going to be here for a very long time to come.