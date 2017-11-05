The Ten Virgins: A Parable of Environmental Stewardship

Back in 1995, I was serving in the bishopric of a student ward at the same time that I was teaching freshman composition at UCSB. From time to time, one of the members of the ward showed up in my class, which gave me the dual role of spiritual and academic adviser. On one such occasion, a young freshman came into my office and told men that he had changed his mind about going to medical school when he graduated because of something he heard in Church.
The reason? He learned in an institute class that Christ was going to return in, or very close to, the year 2000, and he didn’t want to go through eight years of college if Jesus was just going to show up and make everything perfect. Not knowing what to say, I told him that he should probably go to med. school anyway because Jesus was probably going to be too busy to heal everyone.
I have no idea what ever happened to this young man; I hope he went to medical school and became a doctor. But when I taught today’s youth Sunday School lesson about “spiritual self-reliance,” which included both a reading and a video viewing of the parable of the Ten Virgins (Matthew 25:1-13), I started off with this experience because I think that it can help correct a common misreading of this story in both LDS and general Christian circles.
The misreading goes like this: the wedding represents the Kingdom of Heaven, and the Bridegroom represents Christ—so the ten virgins are waiting for the coming of Christ. The oil in their lamps, then, represents the things that they will need when Christ comes: a testimony, a righteous life, a store of scriptural knowledge, and so on. The wise virgins represent those who will be prepared when Christ comes. The foolish virgins are those who will be unprepared. And the overall message we are told to draw from this parable is something like, “you never know when the Second Coming is going to happen, so you had better be prepared at all times.”
This is certainly a fine message, but it can’t really be derived from the plain sense of the text. It would work much better if the five foolish virgins, thinking that the bridegroom was going to take a long time to come, neglected their oil-purchasing responsibilities so they could eat, drink, and be merry. But that is not what the story says. The foolish virgins came without extra oil because they thought that the bridegroom would come sooner than he did. They thought that they were prepared just fine, because they never imagined that it would take so long. They were prepared for the wedding, but they were not prepared for the wait.
The oil, you see, was not something that the virgins needed in order to go to the wedding. Had that been the case, they could have just shut their lamps off and waited in the dark. The oil was something that the virgins needed to sustain themselves until the bridegroom got there. Wisdom lay not in being prepared for the lord to come early, but in being prepared to wait outside until he got there late.
Read this way, the Parable of the Ten Virgins is a necessary corrective to the notion—quite common throughout Christian history—to see Christ’s immanent coming as a reason not to worry too much about the future. From what I have been able to tell, every generation of Christianity since Saint Peter—and every generation of Latter-day Saints since Joseph Smith—has perceived itself as the last generation before the Second Coming–the few, the warriors saved for Saturday.
This can lead to disastrous personal decisions, such as not getting an education because nobody will need a college degree in the Millennium. But it also contributes to disastrous collective decisions, such as not worrying about being good stewards of the earth because it isn’t going to last very long as we know it anyway.
For example, in a recent poll conducted by Yale University, 11% of the population agreed with the statement “the end of times is coming; therefore we don’t have to worry about global warming.” And this number increases dramatically in populations that control a significant portion of the electorate, such as Evangelicals and Born-Again Christians (26%) and Conservative Republicans (21%). Percentages like this are enough to win primaries and control elections.
This kind of thinking is precisely what the Parable of the Ten Virgins warns us against. We miss the point when we over-spiritualize the temporal elements of the story. The “oil in our lamp” does not just represent the things that we will need to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. It also stands for the things that we need to live well on earth. Things like clean air and clean water, deserts and forests and tall-grass prairies, a climate that can sustain life, and communities that allow people to thrive and reach their full potential. And we might even make the huge interpretive leap to suggest that not running out of oil might be likened to, well, not running out of oil.
All of this is important because the earth is our stewardship—given to us by God to sustain us for as long as our species is here–and there is a good chance that we are going to be here for a very long time to come.
Comments
Excellent.
Thank you, Michael Austin! This makes so much sense. As the world becomes more and more depraved, I find myself hoping that Christ returns while there are still those waiting for Him.
Really interesting insight.
I like that reading, although I’d categorise it as an additional reading rather than a superior or corrective one. The reading of being prepared at all times is more relevant to me, although additional readings can illuminate the text in other ways that aren’t necessarily apparent. I’ve never read this parable as excusing the duty to be a good steward. Rather, being prepared at all times would seem to include that. I tend to read the virgin’s effort to get more oil as being those very actions, whether it be praying enough, good works, resuming neglected duties etc.
Thank you. First for the obviously correct and important lesson, and second for a useful and persuasive reading (that I have already made my own).
Interesting reading of the scripture. It may have a small part to do with the current policies wrt economics, environmental protection, and government regulations. Clearly, one of the most important messages of the parable is that the foolish virgins were incorrect in their guess as to when the bridegroom would appear. LDS church leaders have increased investment in education , especially in making it more affordable to a much larger portion of the global population of members of the church. Investing in the long-term benefits of education is clearly something that church leaders still teach. Not all members may be getting that message.
From a political standpoint, you may want to look at the fact that a majority of Republicans think that most proposed fixes for anthropogenic global warming are worse than the actual environmental change that is being experienced. Some reasons for this include known issues with falsification of global temperature data (this does not eliminate the real data, but raises the issue of trust in the scientific experts), known biases in funding for studies and publication of contrary positions, and especially the known politicization by some global warming advocates of many other issues.
Michael this is a brilliant reading of the parable. So much of the disastrous decisions around the environment, everything from failing to preserve ecologies for the next generations to the benighted lack of attention to climate change, means that when the bridegroom comes I fear we will have destroyed the earth of which we were suppose to be stewards, rather than Satans who take the treasures of the earth for our own opulence and aggrandizement.
This is a very interesting point of view, and I considered it a helpful view. But, when the virgins came back to the wedding after obtaining more oil, the Lord would not let them in. Does that part of the story fit into this new and interesting point of view? Was that symbolic of the Lord refusing republicans entry to heaven because of their viewpoint on global warming?
Wes, if we assume that the Kingdom of God is within us, and that Zion is something that we can build in this world, then destroying the earth is not something that God has to punish anybody for. God doesn’t have to make up a hell to send us to when we are doing a perfectly good job of making one out of the paradise that he gave us. Maybe what God is saying is something like, “if you use up all of your resources, I can’t save you from the dark and miserable world that you made for yourselves.”
I honestly enjoyed the post. But like so many things, it became marred in political rhetoric. I have occasionally been tempted to believe that planning for a long future is unnecessary because surely the Lord will return soon. I loved the viewpoint that perhaps the virgins were prepared for the Lord, but not for the wait. It is a viewpoint that I could have applied on a very personal level. But then things went off the rails, and suddenly, instead of being able to appreciate this very interesting new way to look at this parable, I find myself defensively having to justify my political affiliation. I believe the post had a message that was strong enough to stand on its own without injecting politics.
It is hard to remove politics from environmental stewardship these days, but I did not see the intent of that discussion as political. The discussion is a logical extension of the idea that we should be prepared to survive for a long time on the earth. It ought to be understood as easily as food storage – on a global scale, it *is* food storage. And on a practical level caring about that means electing people who care about it too.
Thanks for the post, it was a new and refreshing viewpoint for me.