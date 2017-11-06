Mormons and H.R. 1

On Thursday, the House released H.R. 1, its fundamental tax reform bill. (It also released an 82-page summary of the 400+-page bill, and a 300-page JCT report on the bill.)
Now, the bill that has been presented isn’t the law that will be enacted (if any is enacted); the House is scheduled to start marking the bill up today. Still, it presents a view of the House Republicans’ vision for tax reform. I wanted to highlight three provisions that would directly impact the church and Mormons as a result of their religious practices.
Doubled Standard Deduction
The bill would double the standard deduction to an inflation-adjusted $24,400 for married taxpayers filing jointly. How would this affect Mormons and the church?
It reduces the economic incentive (and the tax savings) for tithepayers. See, while it continues to allow a deduction for charitable donations, the charitable deduction is an itemized deduction. And taxpayers have to choose between the standard deduction and itemized deductions. Taxpayers generally only itemize where the value of their itemized deductions exceeds the value of the standard deduction.
At the same time it doubles the standard deduction, the bill eliminates all but three itemized deductions. All that’s left is the charitable deduction, the mortgage interest deduction, and a deduction for property taxes (which is capped at $10,000 a year). To itemize, then, and be able to deduct tithing and other offerings, a taxpayer would have to have more than $24,400 in charitable contributions, mortgage interest, and property taxes.
Under current law, only about 1/3 of taxpayers itemize. I don’t know what proportion of taxpayers would with the expanded standard deduction, but I suspect it would be far fewer.
Does that matter, though? You may argue that taxpayers will be better off, since they’ll have a much larger amount free from taxes, and that may be true. But charitable giving is elastic; one estimate found that the increased standard deduction would lead to 28 million fewer itemizers, and up to $13 billion less in charitable giving.
And how does that affect the church? It’s unclear; what is clear, though, is that church leaders support a robust deduction for charitable giving. Limiting that deduction would likely reduce the church’s revenue; its impairment would, according to Elder Oaks, “pose[] a question about the nature and future of America.”[fn1]
Politics From the Pulpit
The bill would modify the so-called Johnson Amendment that prevents churches (and other tax-exempt organizations) from supporting or opposing candidates for office.
It wouldn’t fully eliminate it; instead, it provides that churches and their integrated auxiliaries wouldn’t be deemed to have supported or opposed a candidate for office as a result of any “homily, sermon, teaching, dialectic, or other presentation made during religious services or gatherings.” For this exception to the general rule to apply, the statement would have to be in the ordinary course of the church’s regular and customary activities, and couldn’t cause the church to incur more than a de minimis additional expense in doing so.
Leaving aside the question of the importance or the constitutionality of this change, what would it mean for Mormonism? Possibly nothing; the prohibition is nearly never enforced against churches, and our church’s neutrality statement instructs church leaders to avoid doing things that would risk violating the rule, and the church has previously announced that loosening the restriction wouldn’t affect that policy.
But it does mean that your bishop or stake president could theoretically get up on a Sunday and endorse candidate Joe Biden; it could also mean that a General Authority could endorse candidate Mike Pence at Conference.
Pay Limits
Okay, so this one almost certainly doesn’t affect the church. The law would impose an excise tax on tax-exempt organizations that pay employees more than $1 million. Tax-exempt organizations would owe a 20% tax on salaries in excess of that $1 million ceiling.
There’s no reason to believe that provision is aimed at churches (my first thought was college football coaches), but it doesn’t exempt churches from its coverage.
Family Values
Okay, this is a fourth thing, and I’m not going to go into detail, except to say that the changes are tremendously unfavorable to families. It eliminates deductions for adoption, it replaces personal exemptions with tax credits that disappear after five years, etc. (My friend, colleague, and coblogger Francine Lipman runs the family provisions down in more detail here.)
[fn1] It’s also worth noting that the plan would phase out, then eliminate, the estate tax, which is another significant incentive toward charitable giving.
Comments
Thanks for the introductory run-down and the links.
“…it does mean that your bishop or stake president could theoretically get up on a Sunday and endorse [a] candidate ….” Of course, it also means that you could theoretically get up to the pulpit in fast & testimony meeting and denounce the bishop’s or stake president’s endorsement and make a contrary one of your own. In some cases that could make the meeting more interesting, but I’m having trouble imagining a testimony that “I know H.R. 1 is true.”
So do these guys:
Sam, I’m not (and I don’t think you are) an economist, but what, if any, trickle down effects will this have on the U.S. economy? From what little I’ve read, the literature on trickle down economics (or voodoo economics as some prefer) is mixed at best. Would the rich have any incentive to reinvest this in job-producing ventures or is this simply a cash grab?
JR, I wanna be a visitor in that ward on that Sunday. I’ll bring popcorn.
JR, that’s true. Although you could denounce Biden or Pence at F&T meeting (provided you’re not the bishop or another person who can speak for the church) without risking the church’s tax exemption under current law. (And it’s not 100% clear that a ward bishop’s speech would rise to the level of the church making a statement, but at the very least, there’s a not-frivolous argument that it could).
Not a Cougar, I’m not an economist, but my lay reaction (based on the reading I’ve done) is that there could be some trickle-down benefit. Maybe. But the time horizon to realize that benefit would be long, assuming it came at all, and the predictions of an additional $4,000-$9,000 per household are rosy enough as to constitute wishful thinking.
It’s worth noting that because of their tithe-paying, Mormons are significantly much more likely than the average American to find themselves among the ranks of the itemizers if this is enacted. That means that the elimination of the state and local income tax deduction will be felt by Utah Mormons more than by other red-state voters, even though Utah’s taxes are not particularly high. (It’s much worse for California Mormons.)
Also the loss of personal exemptions is going to be a big deal for itemizers. Again, Mormons’ propensity to itemize works against them here. People who benefit from the expanded standard deduction might not feel any pinch from the loss of the personal exemptions, but people who continue to itemize will. For children, a $4,050 deduction will be replaced by an additional $600 credit. Any itemizer currently in the 25% bracket or higher will lose at least $400 per child. For taxpayers and nonchild dependents, the $4,050 deduction will be replaced by a $300 credit, and that goes away after a few years.
As for the rest of the “family values” stuff, Francine Lipman’s explanation is accurate, but a bit overheated in places, especially with regard to the higher education stuff. There is so much redundancy under current law, it’s very hard to figure out how much any taxpayer would lose out, if at all. Eliminating the redundancy is one of the better features of the proposal.
I suspect that there will be a lot more people benefiting from the increased standard deduction than are hurt by it? Although there might be less itemization, wouldn’t the increased standard exceed what a number of smaller (newer?) families now can claim using both lower standard deduction plus itemizations? However, I’m no economist or tax specialist, so ….
Eileen, as Last Lemming explains above, the more children a family has, the worse it fares. The doubled standard deduction exempts roughly the same amount of money that the current standard deduction plus personal exemptions for the spouses exempts. There is a tax credit for children, but that tax credit may not reduce taxes by the same amount as personal exemptions do and, in any event, goes away after five years. So the more children you have, the less the doubled standard deduction helps you.
As a California Mormon with four kids, this is a lose lose lose on all fronts for me. Perhaps I’m being targeted for voting for the other gal….
Chadwick, more like Trump trying to enact rich people’ s moonshot to save millions in tax planning to avoid the estate tax. This isn’t the first time they’ve tried.