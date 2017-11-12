Back in the (Primary) saddle again

by

In September I became a Primary teacher again, after a four-year exile in Sunday school and Relief Society. I am happy to be back in Primary because I find it a more pleasant way to spend two of the required three hours at church. (If I could spend all three hours in Primary, I probably would. But I suspect there’s a law of diminishing returns that takes effect at some point.)

I teach nine-year-olds turning ten, which is a pretty good age, and most of them are ten by now. I have eight kids, five of whom are pretty chill. Practically angels, really. Two are lively but manageable. One is…an original. I have never met another child like him, and I don’t expect to in the future.

I was less than excited to learn I’d be teaching Doctrine and Covenants again. It’s my least favorite of the standard works, and it’s nearly impossible to work the scriptures into the lessons in any way that makes sense. But teaching church history isn’t bad. I will now go on record as saying that the Doctrine and Covenants manuals are not terrible. They have lots of good stories, many of them about women and girls. I mostly tell stories in class and let the kids draw their own conclusions. Because heaven knows they won’t let me have the floor long enough to give them my conclusions.

So I mostly use the manual as a jumping off point. I have to start thinking about my lessons well in advance because I don’t have a lot of imagination, and I’m no good under pressure, and it takes a long time for me to figure out how I can keep the kids engaged instead of building forts with the extra chairs or climbing out the window. (I used to think we were fortunate to have a window in our classroom, but lately my feelings have been mixed.) I have searched the internet, largely in vain, for new ideas. I haven’t figured out yet if I’m not quite Mormon or not quite female because Pinterest makes me want to shoot myself. In the past I’ve used Sugardoodle.net, which I know gets a lot of hate, but it sometimes has usable stuff.

Unfortunately, for most of the Doctrine and Covenants lessons, all Sugardoodle has to offer is PowerPoint presentations. My initial response to this was “what the hell kind of kids are these people teaching?” Actually, a Primary colleague in my ward has had great success with them; her kids love them. She gets out the laptop, and the kids take turns clicking the mouse or whatever, and they’re totally into it. All I can say to this is…huh. (I’ve no doubt that if I brought out a laptop in my class, that would be the last thing that laptop ever did.)

So anyway, I’m looking ahead a couple weeks at the lesson called “The Salt Lake Temple is Constructed and Dedicated,” and I think to myself, okay, that’s not bad. We had a good lesson on building the Nauvoo Temple. Maybe we can spend most of the time playing with Legos. I don’t know, man, I’m just thinking off the top of my head. Then I read the purpose of the lesson, which is “to help the children have the desire to live the law of chastity and be worthy to be married in the temple.” And I think…well. That escalated quickly.

Apparently the manual anticipated my reaction because there is a note to the teacher quoting Howard W. Hunter saying, “Children need to be taught about morality at an earlier age than ever before.” Fair enough, but does the teacher really need to be me? I mean, leave aside the issue of using “morality” as a euphemism for chastity. That’s a whole other blog. Maybe I’m old-fashioned, or maybe I’m overly cynical, but I feel like Primary maybe isn’t the most appropriate venue for teaching children about chastity. I mean, I’ve tried to think of a way to broach the subject that doesn’t feel downright creepy to me, and I’m coming up empty. Also, there’s a soberness to the issue that just isn’t in keeping with the culture of my classroom, which is best characterized as barely-contained chaos.

I mean, I’m not keen on getting into the concept of “temple worthiness” in the first place. I think this is the closest we Mormons come to telling kids they’d better be good or they’re going to hell. (“Get married in the temple or you’ll never see your family again.”) But that’s a whole other blog post. What really gives me the heebies is the idea of explaining to ten-year-olds why they need to be chaste. I mean, I know the media and pornography and blah blah, but…I’ve had ten-year-olds. Four of them, in fact. And all four were different. I know they need to understand about sex and boundaries and values, but I feel like these topics are best handled sensitively in more intimate, familial settings, customizing the message for the individual child. Or, you know, in a big public school classroom. No one pays me enough to talk about sex in even the most oblique terms in Primary. (That’s just an expression, by the way. You couldn’t ever pay me enough to do it.)

Since most of the pre-pubescent crowd is not preoccupied with romantic relationships, a lot of the law-of-chastity talk in Primary revolves around stuff like avoiding pornography and dressing modestly. Well, I’m not going to talk pornography with other people’s kids. I feel like that’s their parents’ job, and no, I don’t worry about whether or not their parents are doing that job. I don’t know these kids well enough to know what their readiness level is for this topic, and absent that knowledge, it doesn’t seem safe to bring it up. I’m also not on for giving ten-year-old girls a complex about their bodies and how they need to prepare to be sexual gatekeepers because first of all, Gross, and secondly, eff that crap.

It’s not like the lesson itself is entirely about the law of chastity. It’s mainly about temple worthiness, but the law of chastity gets its very own section–and the stated purpose of the lesson is to teach the importance of the law of chastity, which I just think is weird. So don’t take this as me asking for advice because I’m a grown-ass Primary teacher and I do what I want, but I am curious as to what others think about this. Am I just a prude? Am I out of step with the times? (Don’t bother telling me I underestimate ten-year-olds. I’m sure the ten-year-olds you know are very mature and love PowerPoint presentations, but we can’t all live on your planet.) I know that hundreds of Primary teachers teach this lesson like it’s no biggie, because it’s not like you have to go into details or anything. Just talk about having pure thoughts and not having babies out of wedlock, I guess. I don’t know. I think it’s kind of weird. Is it kind of weird, or am I kind of weird?