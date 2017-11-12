To the Persistent Trolls

November 12, 2017 by 7 Comments

We get lots of bots and trolls around here. One of them is more persistent than most: a particularly loathsome dirtbag who goes by BCC Conscience (or whatever variant he needs to avoid our block filters).  Dear BCC Conscience and other repeating trolls: screw you.

Everyone else: please don’t reply to him or others like him. We’ll remove his comments and replies to him as we can. Consider him an example of how far away from Zion we really are.

Filed Under: Mormon
«

Comments

  1. Geoff - Aus says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I wonder if these are not missionaries with internet access, to straighten us out?

  2. Heptaparaparshinokh says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Geoff-Aus: if you’ve seen the way The Kids Today™ write, you’d quickly realize that BCC Conscience couldn’t possibly be younger than 25.

  3. Tim says:
    November 12, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    My guess is that it’s an alternate name for a certain fellow who used to troll here under his real name.

    Comment sections are often a disgusting picture of human depravity. Much appreciation to the BCC moderators who keep this a civil–if not always 100% comfortable–place.

  4. Steve Evans says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Bro. Jones, you’re almost certainly right.

  5. Aaron Brown says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    It’s not me.

  6. Kurt, yes, that Kurt says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Its DKL.

  7. christiankimball says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Thank you for the moderation. I am tempted toward some mix of Augean stable and Sisyphean boulder references, but thanks is a good place to begin and end.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s