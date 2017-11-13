Talking with Teens about Sex & P*rn

Recently some friends and I were discussing finding ways to talk with our teens about the ubiquity of pornography, and the basic reality that they would, at some point, come across it. In my own family (and probably in yours too) we have tackled this question. One of our children Googled a harmless Pokemon thing, and accidentally found a porn site. (NB: beware, there is a whole anime/Pokemon porn sub cult—I literally had no idea. You’ve been warned.)
Our teen told us what happened with the Google search, and we verified this by looking at the browser history. They were already feeling terrible, and we didn’t have any desire to add additional shame on an already sensitive situation, but we also knew we had to have (another) frank talk.
Talking about sex isn’t something we’ve reserved for a one-time Big Talk, but rather is an ongoing discussion. I think this helped our teen come to us when they found themselves viewing something they knew was wrong. Of course we have normal safe searches on all devices, but we’ve also realized “safe search” isn’t an airtight net and relying on external restrictions isn’t going to be nearly as effective helping them have an internal system. No matter how good your blocking software, the porn industry is a step ahead of it. Teaching our kids to navigate healthy boundaries on their own is the best and safest long-term bet. It’s also difficult and scary—particularly as a parent.
We sat down and explained to our teens that porn is designed to capitalize on and exploit normal, healthy sexual feelings and that having a physical response to these images doesn’t mean anything on its own. Human beings are hardwired to find sexual content enjoyable, and there is a natural human drive towards sex. We all have to learn to manage those impulses. Sex is important and can be great, and it should be a part of their lives—in appropriate times and places.
In order to give moral context and veer away from shaming, we talked to them about exploitation of other human beings, about the sex trade, about the objectification of women (and men) in porn, how it can desensitize us to the feelings and personhood of others, and about how real, loving sex lives are not portrayed in porn. Porn is not okay specifically because it alienates and exploits other human beings, and does not foster the emotional connection and intimacy necessary for healthy relationships.
We have avoided shaming them in any way, but we made it clear porn is problematic not just for their well-being, but for those it exploits, and even for the women and men with whom they interact in real life. It changes how we view one another.
Our teen confessed they couldn’t get the images out of their mind, and I believe that was a more powerful lesson for them in giving over their agency than anything we could have done. We talked with them about how pathways in our brain are like worn trails in the woods, and while this one was freshly carved because of what they had seen, it would eventually grow over if they didn’t use it, and they would be able to move on. It would take time and care on all of our parts. Our kids have since come back to that analogy over and over, and I have even overheard them sharing it (about something unrelated to porn).
We told them they absolutely did not need to speak to anyone at church. We explained that as their parents, talking to us was the right thing to do. No other adult, even at church, should ask them about porn or masturbation. If that happened, they were to answer that the question was inappropriate and their parents don’t allow them to discuss sexual questions with other adults behind closed doors.
My husband and I spoke with our bishop before he interviewed our children and specifically requested he not ask them any sexual questions beyond “do you obey the law of chastity.” We explained our concerns over the potential impropriety—even as a bishop—and assured him that in our stewardship as parents, our children understood the law of chastity. We instructed our children that if any adult [fn1] crossed the line and asked them about their bodies, they had our express permission to excuse themselves from the conversation and leave the room.
We talked about consent—both for young men and for young women. We talked with them about open and honest communication regarding boundaries in dating, and that if you are too embarrassed to have these conversations, you are not ready to proceed. We talked openly about how while we expect and hope they will continue to obey the rules regarding chastity, we also hoped that in dating, they could and should learn to become aware of their own desires and those of their partners. We explained that having a solid sense of self and where personal lines are ahead of time is one way to make sure respect is maintained.
I’m sure there are a million ways to approach these subjects, but this is what we did. I’m not an expert. I hope my offering here is helpful to other families if you are facing raising teens in today’s environment. Shaming and “just say no” doesn’t work, and often leads to dysfunction. We chose to try this. Like so much of parenting, it’s on a wing and a prayer. Let us know what you’ve tried—what has worked, and what has not.
[fn1] Obviously the necessary caveats were given for physicians and medical practitioners regarding their safety.
Comments
This was really great. I really wish the porn conversation at church were framed more around the way porn is exploitative and feeds the sex trafficking industry instead of talking about “impure thoughts” and this idea that masturbation is this grave sin.
This is wonderfully put. Thank you.
“Shaming and “just say no” doesn’t work, and often leads to dysfunction. ” THIS! 100%.
This needs to become apart of the dialogue when talking about sexuality and porn.
I liked the overall tone and thesis here. After years in a sexless marriage, I feel like the Church partly contributes to our dysfunction, with little to offer towards resolution (or, at least, I don’t trust the Church to be able to help).
At the risk of coming across as a supporter of the porn industry, the one concern I have with your approach is this. How many of these talking points are known to be “true”?
I have seen much said about exploitation and trafficking, but those on the other side, while they are bothered that it occurs at all, point out that this is a small minority of porn. I am reminded of a book by Dr. David Ley (“Ethical Porn…” You can get the full title if you go looking for it) that specifically talks about ways to seek out and verify that a porn producer is “clean” — not involved in exploitation or trafficking, that he/she pays performers appropriately, that performers can refuse activities, etc. Is potential exploitation and trafficking going to hold up long term as an argument for “thou shalt abstain 100% from porn use.”
One of the few universals I see in porn discussions from both sides is that porn is not realistic. I recall one essay online that suggested that “porn is to sex ed like Hollywood car chase movies are to drivers’ ed.” We tolerate and even embrace a great deal of fiction, fantasy, and “not realistic” in our entertainment — except when it comes to sex. Even in the romance and rom com genres, we tolerate a good deal of “unrealistic” relationships — as long as they don’t delve too deep into the sexual. At some point, the lack of realism may not be sufficient to bolster a “thou shalt abstain 100% from porn use”.
I guess what I really see is that, if these are our talking points in support of “thou shalt not consume porn”, are we prepared to counter some of the counter-arguments that are out there? Ultimately, I often find myself wondering what our ultimate reasons for disliking porn are — other than the “God through prophets said so” reliance on authority. Or, if that is the ultimate argument, perhaps we need to make it one of those talking points, too. I don’t want to support the porn industry, but it seems to me that there is more to these talking points than is given here (recognizing also that there are space limitations). If credibility is important, perhaps we should be familiar with these counter arguments so that we are not surprised when our youth encounter them.
I’m prepared to counter your points. My reasons for wanting to protect my kids from porn have nothing to do with “because the prophet said so” or reliance on authority. Even if –most– of the people involved in porn are there willingly or are not human trafficked, any percentage is too large. And porn doesn’t fall under the umbrella of things that “draw you closer and foster intimacy” ergo–it’s out. At least it’s out for my teenagers. I don’t object to consenting adults making other decisions in their marriage/relationship—that’s none of my damn business. But my children being able to navigate the modern world is my business, and the more tools I give them, the better.
This is so good. Thank you. I was a preachers daughter in a very strict Evangelical church. Sex was never talked about EVER. . My mother never told us girls anything about what happens to our bodies or what is expected after the wedding. At 16 my father allowed a man he barely knew to give me a ride to school. He pulled off onto a back country road and exposed himself and told me in graphic detail what he wanted me to do. I was so naive and clueless. I had never saw male anatomy or ever heard the words he was using. I won’t go into detail. I cried and he pulled back on the road and took me to school. I never told anyone until years later. Many years later in a conversation with my mother about why she never told us anything, she said sex was for men and women just do what they ask. She said I would learn all that when I got married. I raised three daughters and I gave them way more info than they wanted sometimes. Even if I was uncomfortable I was always willing to listen and answer questions. Thank God for parents like you. We can’t protect our children from everything and everyone but we can give them the tools and information they need to help them make good decisions ( hopefully) and a moral compass to follow.
Also, that our children have the right to say no to any situation they aren’t comfortable in or feel unsafe. And they can ALWAYS come to us and tell us when something has happened. No shame involved. I wish there had been someone for me to talk to when I was a young girl.
This is really spot on, Tracy. I have at various times tried to approach this kind of comfortable talk with my kids, but they are both intensely private and won’t tell me a dang thing. I often wonder if it’s because I have created an unsafe space for them, or if it’s just their personalities? I wish I had better verbal and communication skills with my kids because it’s hard to just weave things into conversations when it’s always one-sided and coming from me!
I think Dave’s point wasn’t that porn is okay, but rather that secular arguments against porn are often not as clearly empirically backed up as we sometimes suppose they are, and he’s right. I’ll have to admit that I’m personally dubious about the effectiveness of secular anti-porn arguments. For those born on the higher end of the sociosexuality spectrum, porn use is the most natural thing in the world. While it might be difficult for some people to see that, it’s analogous to a conservative thinking that it’s patently obvious that homosexuality is “gross,” when a gay person with a same-sex partner finds absolutely nothing disconcerting about it. While making arguments about rape and such may hold it off for a while, eventually they’re going to find that there isn’t really a lot of good evidence linking the two, and then it becomes Nancy Reagan and Tipper Gore warning us that marijuana and steroids are going to cause us to beat people up and hold up liquor stores. To ask someone not to do something that is very natural and desirable to them requires something quite concrete than abstract social positions, like a very real God who is telling you not to do so because it violates some eternal principle.
On the other point, I’m hopeful that sentiments like yours, as well as recent events, will encourage movements towards better training Bishops to in how to handle sexual issues (option of woman or parents in the room, standardized protocol for addressing sexual sins, etc.) to avoid the abuse that will inevitably arise when enough men are talking to young women about sex behind closed doors. However, I wonder if the message might not be getting through perhaps because the same people who are arguing from the protections are the same ones are going that some of these issues shouldn’t be roadblocks the temple and it’s in the first place, (which is a nonstarter), and it’s just getting drowned in the general noise of people wanting the Church to change on this or that issue.
This is such a complicated and individual topic. My own reaction to your post is that everything you said is sensible enough on its own, but that collectively it seems hyper-rationalized and hyper-moralized compared to the reality of a sexual experience. When I went back and re-read it to try to see why I was left with that impression, one part of a sentence summed it up. “that having a physical response to these images doesn’t mean anything on its own.”
I assume you are referring to a moral or potentially “guilt-inducing” meaning, but it just struck me as avoiding the issue of the mystery of arousal. Likely, that is the best that can be done, given your objectives, but my experience is that the radical asymmetry between words and deeds in this area leaves you with little influence as a parent. Using the slightly bowdlerized version of a saying I heard as a teenager from those older and wiser “when arousal goes up, reason flies out the window”.
Good grief.
Please keep in mind this was directed at kids 12-16 years old, and these are my notes on what I said. Are you assuming I have relayed the entirety of private conversations here? This is meant as notes on what I see as a better way to deal with porn than just shouting “No!” or “Bad!”
“In order to give moral comtext and veer away from shaming, we talked to them about exploitation of other human beings, about the sex trade, about the objectification of women (and men) in porn, how it can desensitize us to the feelings and personhood of others, and about how real, loving sex lives are not portrayed in porn.”
So, how is going to the sex trade, exploitation and objectification veering away from shaming? They may be 12 to 16 now, but when they are 16 to 20, if they seek porn on their own, you have laid the groundwork for them thinking of themselves as evil and faced with either devaluing your instruction or devaluing themselves. That strikes me as hyper-shaming.
I assumed by posting you wanted feedback, my apologies if you didn’t.
Everything I said in that sentence is true.
Porn can and does desensitize us to the humanity of others, and the treatment of sex workers is highly problematic and exploitive in many (many) cases. I also told my children that having a physical response to sexual imagery is normal– our bodies are hard-wired for it. No one should feel shame for that.
I also said that consenting adults can and do make other choices in the bounds of their own relationships. If you think that is me shaming my kids, find another way to offer your “feedback” or suggest what you find constructive.
” My own reaction to your post is that everything you said is sensible enough on its own, but that collectively it seems hyper-rationalized and hyper-moralized compared to the reality of a sexual experience.”
What does this even mean? I can’t make sense of it.
I agree with Tracy that we should not make children feel shame for normal biological reactions. I don’t think that means that we should not “shame” the exploitative nature of the porn industry.
I think it is constructive for parents to have a certain humility about what they can accomplish and that a sense of that humility goes a long way for good relationships between parents and children. For example, one cannot have one’s moral cake without someone eating some shame. That’s just the way it is. Like I said at the beginning, what you said is sensible and the best that can be done.