Links Between Theology, Behavior, and Reform

by

Hal Boyd wrote a piece for the Atlantic this morning that gently (i.e. in a most Mormon-like way) probed the hypocrisy and limitations of praising Mormon behavior while mocking Mormon belief. He suggested that the relationship between a rigorous theology complete with behavioral expectations is closely linked to the admirable behaviors being praised by outside voices (most recently, the prominent condemnation of Roy Moore by Senator Flake, Evan McMullin, and Mitt Romney). The piece can be read here.

The piece troubles me–in all the best ways.

I’m troubled that this kind of praising evaluation always leads to self-justification and retrenchment in our community. I’ve already seen this article show up in my social media feeds several times. I can only guess how many references to it will crop up in Sunday School, Relief Society, and Priesthood meetings this Sunday. Praise, even deserved praise, can lead to complacency. And we are nothing as a people, if not complacent in our self-image. We have entire cultural patterns of discourse hardwired into us since childhood to defend the kingdom, and as part of that, our deserved place in it. It can become an off-putting ceremony that squarely belongs on a rameumptom, and not in our houses of worship. And for a loud-mouthed reform advocate like me–I fear that this line of thought will cut off any needed action. Change happens when it is needed, and if everything is already perfect, we don’t need it.

But I’m also troubled by this praising evaluation, because I think he’s probably right about his primary point, and it causes me to question my own choices. I’m constantly trying to determine the origins of my current moral compass. Do I tend to stick up for the underdog because of the lessons engrained into me since Primary, or do I tend to stick up for the underdog because I felt like the underdog as a career-oriented, overachieving girl in a church that valued the development of boys more? Either way, I suspect it was my Mormon upbringing–and I also suspect it was a complex combination of both of those inputs, and many others besides that.

At this point in my life, I feel pretty strongly that there are certain populations who really aren’t safe in the pews in Mormon wards. (Not all wards, but enough, that it feels like playing a spiritual lottery.) Divorced Mormons, single Mormons, gay Mormons, Mormons of color–in same ways, these are all groups at risk of spiritual harm because of Mormon teachings and practices (and the complex permutations of those two that manifest themselves in lived Mormon culture.) I also feel that in some ways, that “teaching to the ideal” has morphed into a “gospel of acceptable casualties” for folks who don’t find themselves in the demographic majority. I’ve limited my interaction with the church over the years because of this, and I know others who have done the same. I can’t allow myself to be a casualty.

But I find myself consistently asking the question of where would I be without this troublesome upbringing, an upbringing that still leads me to ask questions like this? What about my children? How do I promote or edit their experience with my religion and my people? What are the costs? What are the opportunity costs? Because decades of soul searching aside, I cannot deny that I love my people–even if I don’t always love the way they live their religion.