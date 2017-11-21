When God Failed Me

by

Mette Ivie Harrison is a well-known mystery and young-adult novelist and frequent guest here. She is also the author of The Book of Laman, published by BCC Press.

I’ve heard a lot of stories about “faith crisis” within Mormonism at this point. Most of them fall into two categories: those whose faith is shaken by historical information that contradicts the dominant church narrative, and those whose faith is shaken by the actions of church leaders or fellow members that seems unchristian, from sexual abuse to the new policy against same-sex couples to failures to help in a difficult situation. My experience seems to be the outlier, in that I felt less like the church failed me and more like God Himself had let me fall without any attempt to reach out a hand to catch me. How do I reconcile this experience with a choice to return to God and faith now? I’ll get to that eventually.

When my daughter died at birth in 2005, I tried to turn to God for peace and healing. I wanted an answer to the question “Why did this happen?” Every prayer I said was a plea for this. Night and day, I turned to the heavens to ask God to take the burden from me. And I felt like I got some specific answers from God, including, “You will never find the answer to why this happened” and “It’s time to move on.” These answers were so damaging to me, not just to my faith, but to my sense of how the world works and to my self-worth. I felt that God had judged me unworthy to be a mother to this child and that my grief and sense of being unmoored were my own fault. If I were a more faithful believer, I wouldn’t have had these problems. I could have accepted what had happened as “God’s will” and tried to find the good in it. But I couldn’t.

I became suicidal instead, and church services made me worse. A friend suggested that I should do more extended fasting, because that was a way to convince God that I was serious about demanding answers. Eventually, she assured me, if I continued to ask, God would answer me. But that wasn’t what happened. The more I asked, the more God seemed to recede from me and the more difficult it was to resist my suicidal impulses. I felt more and more unworthy of God’s love and I had no idea how to go back to the person I had been before. I desperately wanted to be a full believer again, but finally, I gave up for my own mental health and chose to reject the God who had rejected me.

It took almost seven years until I felt more emotionally stable and able to make a decision about trying out God again. I look back on those years with gratitude that I was able to consciously choose something that helped me to feel better about myself. I can also see that a good deal of the judgment that I felt came internally, not from God. And I have come to believe that the God I believed in then was incomplete and not at all the God I believe in now, so it was an important part of my journey to a more complete understanding of God to reject that God.

So did God fail me? Or did I fail myself? I’m not sure there is a perfect answer to this. It certainly felt like God had failed me. I continued to attend church because I felt that my church community was still trying to help me and I didn’t know how to explain what had happened to my relationship to God. I’m not suggesting that everyone who goes through a faith crisis has had at base the same experience that I had. Nor am I saying that if you’ve had a faith crisis, it’s because you’re at fault because your belief wasn’t “true” enough.

Within Mormonism, I do think sometimes we’re too quick to blame institutions and others around us for what has happened, rather than blaming God Himself. We’re told that God is perfect and so we can’t accuse Him. But isn’t the church His institution? How is blaming the humans who God supposedly inspires any different from blaming God?

If you look at this from an atheist perspective, you just throw it all out together, which is what I did. God is no different from the institution of the church because God is a made-up creation that is useful for social control and manipulation. Or God is simply an invention of our own imagination, so of course my worst (and best) thoughts become “God.” That’s one way to solve the problem of a faith crisis. Give it up. Only it’s not so easy from the inside, when your entire worldview is dependent on a God and you have to recreate yourself from it.

I’ve reached a point now where I’m not bothered by people who tell me that I still sound like an atheist (these are mostly people from inside the church, though there are some other atheists who say I’ve never really gone back to belief). I’m also not bothered by the thought that maybe I’ve just decided to delude myself again, that my faith is perhaps still as made-up as it once was. I *choose* to believe in God because I want to, because I need the comfort and the hope of an all-loving being. This doesn’t work as proof. It’s simply my experience, but I think it’s valid even so.

But if you accept that I’ve come back to a real belief in a real God, then here’s what I have to say about a faith crisis: it’s part of the process. And it won’t hurt God for you to stop believing in Him. As I was coming out of my crisis, I told a friend that the best advice I had for someone going through a faith crisis was to blame it on God, to hate God rather than the other people around them. God can take our blame. God can take us turning away from Him. And when we can see the world differently, maybe we will come back. Or maybe we won’t. That’s up to us.