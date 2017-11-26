2017 Christmas Gift Book Guide

by

Well, despite Relief Society and Priesthood moving to GenCon talks for three out of four weeks, we can collectively appreciate that they have resisted the impulse towards entirely topic-based lessons for Sunday School. 2018 is time for the Hebrew Bible, or at least topical lessons at least tangentially related to the Hebrew Bible. Fortunately, there is a lot more to read than the Sunday School lesson manual.



The Harper Collins Study Bible (HarperOne, 2006), $25.60

Rereading Job (Kofford, 2014), $20.95

The Sun Has Burned My Skin (BCC Press, 2017), $7.95

The Hebrew Bible is perhaps the least favorite quartile of our Gospel Doctrine regimen. I am certainly not alone in my general ignorance. Getting a high quality non-KJV study Bible is essential. The folks around here like Harper Collins’. Don’t worry about it being a different translation; it will certainly help you (and the Relief Society used a similar contemporary volume for study from 1942-1944). So kick it old-school. Michael Austin is a regular here, and his volume on Job is not only helpful in expanding perspectives on that book, but the entire Hebrew Bible. Check out Jason’s review. And let’s be frank, the Song of Songs isn’t going to appear in the curriculum next year. But Adam has given us an insightful remake of the book, and you can read Angela’s recent review here.



A House Full of Females (Knopff, 2017), $23.59

At the Pulpit (Church Historian’s Press, 2017), $29.25

Feeding the Flock (Oxford UP, 2017), $31.58

Laurel’s House Full of Females is a remarkable volume, and perhaps this year’s must-read. The subtitle is misleading, and it took me a few chapters to figure out what was going on, but it is a truly an important contribution. She takes early Mormonism through the eyes and experiences of mostly women. Check out Blair’s brief excerpt and links, as well as the JI’s summer book club with write-ups on each chapter. I opened up my review for At the Pulpit with a proposition: “As women have composed the majority of church members, we cannot comprehend the church without accounting for the voices and experiences of women.” This volume contributes to this accounting by giving previously difficult to access sermon materials from the entirety of church history. Also, I think Givensesque is now an official thing. And Feeding the Flock is. And he is writing about things that are really interesting to me (practice, ecclesiology, etc.). Also for the extra nerdy, the annual Joseph Smith Papers volumes—for 2017, Documents, Volume 5 and Volume 6—are always a solid choice.



Mother’s Milk (BCC Press, 2017), $5.97

The Burning Point (BCC Press, 2017), $7.77

Science the Key to Theology (BCC Press, 2017), $7.77

That We May Be One (Deseret Book, 2017), $13.10

BCC Press is on a roll and offer this year’s devotional items and explorations. Mother’s Milk is Rachel’s poetry with Ashmae’s artwork all reflecting on motherhood and divinity. Read Adam’s review for a taste. Tracy’s Burning Point is a memoir. Love, children, conversion, opioid addiction, divorce, reconstruction, death, and resolution. Michael’s introduction is fair and true. I was fortunate enough to hear Tracy speak and I continue to reflect on the wisdom of her experiences. Steve’s volume on theology and science is fascinating, and fun. You can see his own intro here. If you are at all interested in taking the universe seriously, or even just not rejecting the fundamental science that makes the smart phone you are using actual work, then this is a great start (and it is just that) to a surprising exploration. Tom Christofferson’s book on being gay and Mormon is really quite important. Hat’s off to Deseret for publishing it. Honestly, check out Julie’s review and not be compelled and moved.



A World Ablaze (Oxford UP, 2017), $20.14

The Unintended Reformation (Harvard UP, 2017), $31.50/$17.45

I recently started having to drive a bit for work and then became converted to the idea of podcasts, though I’ve only been faithful to one (I don’t drive that much): The Maxwell Institute Podcast. It’s brilliant, and from it I heard interviews with both Craig Harline and Brad Gregory. It is the 500th anniversary of Reformation and BYU had a thing. Craig’s book is a biography of Luther which is as accessible as it is informative. Theses and doors are not what you think they are. Brad’s book is disconcerting in the best ways. We see how the Reformation and commerce interplay.

PS:



The Power of Godliness (Oxford UP, 2018) $25.14

Look, I’ve been doing this list for over a decade, and it is time to finally and shamefully promote my own book that is coming out too late for Christmas (February 2018). It is a pretty nifty work on priesthood, authority, and gender using liturgy as the exploratory mechanism. I’ll be doing some events along the Wasatch front during the week of February 19th in support of the release. I think that there will be more than a few surprises, even for those up on the related fields.