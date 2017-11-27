Holiday Gift Giving PSA #1 – Nerf Guns

by

Is it Christmas season yet?

[checks calendar; sees it’s not December yet; proceeds anyway]

We at BCC care about you and your loved ones, and we love Christmas. Gifts are an important part of the season, and should be selected with care and consideration to ensure that the gifts are top-notch and fulfill their purpose. Lifting spirits and spreading love are noble goals, of course. But focusing on these ideals ignores the TRUE meaning of Christmas, which is about getting your kids to leave you alone for a few hours, for crying out loud.

To assist you in this worthy cause, I’ll be posting some periodic gift-giving PSAs throughout the holiday season.