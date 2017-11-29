Business networking at church: a guide for Mormon women

by

In a recent conversation in the Aspiring Mormon Women Facebook group (which, by the way, is a great employment support resource for Mormon women), the topic of networking came up. Networking is especially important–and especially difficult–for women looking for an on-ramp into the labor force after a period of being a SAHM, but it’s difficult to know where to start. Meetup-type activities billed as “networking events” are often far inferior to more organic forms of networking around genuine shared interests. But how many Mormons (especially Mormon women and moms) have time to join local hobby clubs or hang out at the golf clubhouse?

At the risk of stating the obvious, I would just add that for Mormons, church is often the best place to do networking, simply because we spend a lot of time there. Of course, women often have a disadvantage in this sphere, because men often have career-related conversations at church and church activities while women tend not to, and women and men don’t often cross over in conversations. This post is a guide for women on how to engage in friendly, natural career networking at Mormon in Mormon social circles, and in particular how to seek networking conversations with men.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read this Important Disclaimer:

For the love of all that is Holy (literally), please do not use church, church activities, church contact list information, church networks, church friends, or any other church-related resource to sell your essential oils, nutritional supplements, or anything else related to any MLM scheme. This article is not intended to support or endorse anything about those industries, which I believe are interpersonally obnoxious, financially specious (on the downline), and financially exploitative (on the upline). Not as bad, but still what I consider to be a gray area, would be more traditional industries that are still heavily based in networking (e.g., realtors, dentists). All of these risk becoming obnoxious if a person doesn’t self-police to ensure treading very lightly on using church contacts. It should also be noted that using church directory information for business purposes is prohibited by the church and also a sleazy thing to do. This article is intended to help people find more run of the mill informal mentoring and advice from their community, not to treat their community like ore to be extracted.

(end of Important Disclaimer)

Step 1: Identifying Potential Contacts

You’ll want to build up a mental list of people who work in your field or a related field, or might otherwise have advice or contacts that could be helpful to you. In our family-oriented church, people often keep a mental tally of how many children each family has and their ages. It’s one of the first get-to-know-you small talk questions that will come up. Consider adding career information to this mental tally. I’m not suggesting displacing that family interest with interest in vocation, and I’m certainly not advocating furthering the American cultural norm of primarily defining people by their professions, but it’s a useful data point to keep track of.

Take a genuine interest in learning what people do and what career path led them to their current place. Many paths take strange turns, and that fact alone is comforting! Make an effort to get to know new people who move into the ward, but also keep in mind that when it comes to the career parts of their lives, even some of your best ward friends may be relative strangers to you (again, because conversations between men and women at church so rarely discuss career). So for stranger and friend alike, you’ll need a strategy for initiating this new connection (or new form of connection).

Remember that even people who don’t work in your field might still be useful mentors with relevant wisdom on broad topics like resolving conflicts and negotiation. Finally, don’t overlook the older folks in your ward. Retirees have a wealth of experience to share.

Step 2: Starting the Mentoring Conversation

Observe when and where you see men congregating and having conversations about non-church topics (e.g., sports, career)–those would be good times/places for you to join, too! Ward parties and social events that are designed for fellowshipping and getting to know new people and talk about non-church topics, but foyers and parking lots on a Sunday aren’t only for the spiritual.

Let me set a scene for the sake of giving a concrete example:

Say I’m at a table at a ward Halloween chili cookoff and I strike up a conversation with a man at the table (per Step 1, if you’ve identified someone who could be useful, make sure you’re at that table!). Without direct action from me, he’ll usually default to the “I’m talking to a woman” set of conversation topics, such as kids, etc. Now, because I’ve done my homework and paid attention to what people do, I have an opportunity to be friendly but very direct in zeroing in on a career topic. I’ll say, “I’ve heard you practice law, is that right? What kind of work do you do?” He might still give a cursory answer, expecting the conversation to quickly go back to family. But if I follow up with, “Well, I sometimes do legal consulting work. I’d love to pick your brain about what your firm looks for when you hire consultants,” then I’ll see that kind of <<record scratch>> look in his eyes of his brain switching gears, and then he’ll almost always switch quite immediately into business mode. From then on he’s having a different conversation with me. Most men these days are very accustomed to treating women at work as normal colleagues, so although they often operate in a different mode with women at church, I’ve had good luck in triggering the mode switch by just showing that I’m interested in going that direction.

Again, don’t shy away from being very direct in asking for what you want in terms of the desired topic of conversation. When done with genuine interest in the other person and their experiences (and not as part of a direct sales pitch–see Important Disclaimer), I’ve never experienced pushback on this. Frankly, many people find it a relief to talk about something “real” (their career/passions) rather than struggle to invent small talk for the sake of filling time.

If you have specific information that you need, or particular pressing issues that you need mentorship advice to tackle, by all means bring those issues up in the conversation. More general conversation-starters include prompts like:

How did you get started in your field?

What is the most interesting [client/case/project] you’ve worked on lately?

If you were starting your career today, what opportunities would you be most excited about pursuing? (Could be a particular specialization that didn’t exist when they were actually starting out, or a different business model with an opportunity today that didn’t exist when they were starting out, etc. I often get great advice with this question.)

What is a quality you wish more of your employees had (or had more of)?

When you hit roadbumps or frustrations in your job, what is the spark that brings you back to remembering what you love about it?

I’m interested in doing more networking. Where can I go to meet more people in our field?

Many of these prompts assume that you are more junior than the person you’re talking to, because more senior people are often helpful mentors. But I hope in framing the questions this way I don’t lead anyone to act too “junior” in these conversations! Remember that you are a colleague. If you’re brand new, don’t feel that is a negative or an embarrassing deficit. Instead, redirect that newness to a positive: you have fresh energy, enthusiasm, and curiosity–so let it shine. Be confident, or at least act confident. Carry yourself like it’s a given that eventually you’ll be just as much of a leader in the field as the mentor whose advice you’re seeking. You aren’t asking for rescue, you’re a great player asking for some tips to sharpen your game. Speaking as someone who is now in a position that I am providing career mentoring to others on a daily basis, please believe me when I say don’t be apologetic or be overly effusively grateful. That just makes your mentor feel awkward, not more appreciated. Remember, men swap this kind of advice all the time. Senior people in a field mentor others all the time; in fact, that’s a key part of what defines “senior” in a job title. You aren’t asking for special favors here, so be grateful but never grovel.

Step 3: Follow-Up

A good time to begin the post-conversation follow-up is before you even end the conversation. Say something like, “It’s been so great talking to you, …” followed by an opening for the future such as:

… Let’s connect on LinkedIn.

… Let me give you my card. Don’t hesitate to email if you have any leads to send my way.

… I’d love to talk again after our store opening next month.

… Can I get your email?

I find that a good way to keep the conversation going is to send a thank you note by email after the conversation. If the conversation was very one-sided in terms of the mentoring (with me in the junior role), it will be more of a thank-you note (but again, no groveling!). If the conversation was more of a peer mentoring, then it will be more of a “it was great talking to you” note. Another great way to stay in touch is to send a (very occasional) article link when you run across something that is of mutual interest (don’t be that uncle who is basically an RSS feed of his favorite news outlet in your inbox).

Conclusion

I’ve found that having more of these conversations has enriched my enjoyment of our church community, as well my career strategy. Every career has ups and downs, and there’s nothing like the feeling that you have people who are in your corner when your stock is down, and people who are invested and celebrating for your stock is up. In a previous ward, my work life was almost a secret identity that few women or men in the ward knew about. There were even (rare) judgmental comments from those who did know, suggesting that I should be “in the home” and not focused on a career. I’ve found that by opening up more, I’ve received so much more acceptance and support. I hope that over time these conversations will start up more naturally, and the gender sorting barriers that tend to arise (quite unconsciously) in our social gatherings will fade, so we can offer each other that kind of support. But there is no need to wait–we just need to start the conversations.