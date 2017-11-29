How do you reconcile your love for those who behave badly?

by

Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer’s cohost on Today, asked, “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?” This effectively captures how I feel about the multiple men in my professional life who have sexually harassed me as my teachers, mentors, and colleagues. I have never reported them and likely never will, because I value their friendship and feel that I owe much of my successes and my career to their support and guidance and letters of recommendation. In return, however, I have been privy to unwanted touches, unasked for sexual compliments, and, at one point, an actual invitation to pursue something in spite of his being married to someone else. I honestly do not believe that these men realized what damage they were causing, so I ignored it all, laughed it all off (“giggled” it all off, more like, playing the role I knew would be acceptable), and then went home and felt lousy and crummy and dirty. Because when your graduate professor tells you he loves your poetry, but then a few months later sends you a picture of a woman in a beautiful, alluring gown from the NY Times fashion magazine and says, “This looks just like you. You would look beautiful in this,” and then tells you another time that he has a “crush” on you in this lackadaisical “tee-hee” confidentiality, it’s impossible to go home and think, “gee, I’m sure he really likes me for my poetry/intelligence/personality/work-ethic and not for my body.” And this is specifically why I stopped writing poetry—because I realized that this mentor never really admired my ability; he wanted me to be close because of what I now know to have been a history of grooming young, pretty female graduate students to be his special protégés, like Mark Twain had his “angelfish.”

And yet, I still have a profound respect and a legitimate affinity for this man and his work and to other men in my life who have crossed boundaries with me and then gaslighted me with the follow-up, “oh, I hope you don’t sue me for sexual harassment.” I still fear the damage these men could do to my reputation should I ever threaten theirs, and, ultimately, I really don’t think they knew the extent of their harm. When a student submitted an evaluation about me that said my “sweet can was easy on the eyes,” my male colleagues in the graduate instructor offices laughed and said they wished students gave them compliments like that in their evaluations. I laughed it off, too. But I realized then that these men just didn’t get it. Because I didn’t read the student evaluation as a compliment. I read it as: “Dear woman who thinks she can have power over my grade and my educational career: you are NOTHING to me other than a pair of legs and a sweet can for me to leer at without your consent.” It made me feel small and threatened and exposed.

And for anyone out there who thinks this stuff is only happening “in the world” or “in Hollywood,” think again. It has happened to me repeatedly, it has happened to me both inside and outside of church institutions, it has happened to me since I’ve been married, and I anticipate it will continue to happen to me but differently—as I am no longer a sweet, young thing but a grown-up, less-alluring woman who just this week received a lengthy email from a man from another university who wanted to tell me that my godless feminist ideologies do not qualify me to teach at a Christian university and that I need to be careful about what professors taught me in grad school (as if I, a woman, would be incapable of coming to my own conclusions and conducting my own research and scholarship). This is what it is like sometimes to be a woman in academia; at least, this is what it has been like for me. So how do you reconcile your love and respect for your colleagues, mentors, church leaders, professors, and friends when you find that they have been behaving badly—when they have, in fact, behaved badly toward you?