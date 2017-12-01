Harmony and Unison in the Church

by

Thanks to my interfaith romance, most weeks I attend both Mormon and Catholic services. Lately, I’ve been musing on each faith’s church music.

Mormon Sacrament Meetings are simple: someone plays the piano or organ, while the congregation sings three or four hymns from a 30-year old hymnbook. All parts — Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass — tend to be well-represented. Occasionally there’s a special musical number by the choir or an amateur musician. On the margins, music leaders and priesthood leaders bicker about brass instruments, non-Hymn performances, and overly “fancy” arrangements.

Catholic Masses are similar. The congregation sings four or five hymns together throughout the service; the accompaniment is usually piano or organ. A large segment of the service is dedicated to call-and-response chants and singing – reciting the Lord’s Prayer, begging Christ for mercy. The music is often performed by volunteers and amateur choirs, but its common for bigger and wealthier parishes to have professional musical staff.

But for all those similarities, there’s one enormous musical disparity. Everything congregational in a Catholic church is done in unison. The hymnbooks only print the melody lines. The call-and-response chants exactly echo a lead cantor. I don’t know why this is. Harmony doesn’t seem to be forbidden — the organs play it, and the choirs sometimes sing in parts. But at least for the congregation, singing anything except the melody is exceptionally rare, perhaps even disfavored.

I know because I’ve experimented. Sometimes, bored with the Catholic status quo, I start singing harmony anyway. Invariably I get stared at. [1] Kids wander over and compliment my voice. Pew-neighbors ask how I learned to sign in parts; lifelong Catholics that most are, they’re surprised such singing is common in other churches. Some remark about how Catholics are shy and terrible singers. One man once turned around at the end of the service and joked, “now you should go next door and join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir!” He had no idea I literally was about to walk out of that Catholic Church and across the street for Sacrament Meeting!

In trying to account for the disparity, I’ve pieced together my best historical guess. Mormons are relatively “modern” musically (even if we’ve never updated our music in the two centuries since our founding). We appear to have stolen our music practices from the 19th-century Methodists. American Methodists imported the four-party harmony compositions of Charles Wesley, who in England had followed the 18th-century musical norms of the Anglicans. The Anglicans, after splitting from the Catholic Church, had abandoned tradition and fully adopted multi-part harmony because of the state-sponsored glories of baroque composers like George Friedrich Handel.[2]

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir formed upon the Pioneers’ arrival in Utah in 1847 — but even before then, from the earliest days of the Church, we were recognized as exceptional congregational singers. There’s even a contemporary quote on point from the itinerant Methodist preacher Peter Cartwright:

“The [Illinois] camp meeting was numerously attended, and we had a good and gracious work of religion going on among the people. On Saturday there came some twenty or thirty Mormons to the meeting. During the intermission after the eleven o’clock sermon they collected in one corner of the encampment, and began to sing, and they sang well. As fast as the people rose from their dinners they drew up to hear the singing…” –Autobiography of Peter Cartwright, Chapter 22: Mormonism (published 1859, describing incident circa 1840).

Meanwhile, Catholicism is ancient — and Catholics love tradition. Just as Latin masses were the only approved masses until the 1960s, so too (it seems) was unison-music the only approved music. Catholics adopting heretical harmonies in the 19th Century were told to stop!

“Gregorian Chant has always been regarded as the supreme model for sacred music, so that it is fully legitimate to lay down the following rule: the more closely a composition for church approaches in its movement, inspiration and savor the Gregorian form, the more sacred and liturgical it becomes; and the more out of harmony it is with that supreme model, the less worthy it is of the temple. The ancient traditional Gregorian Chant must, therefore, in a large measure be restored to the functions of public worship…” –Pope Saint Pius X, Tra le Sollecitudini (Nov. 22, 1903)

Vatican II later “acknowledge[d] Gregorian chant as specially suited to the Roman liturgy: therefore, other things being equal, it should be given pride of place in liturgical services.” And in 2003, Pope Saint John Paul II explained that “Gregorian chant continues also today to be an element of unity in the Roman Liturgy.”

Now, what Catholics do these days isn’t –really– 7th-century Gregorian chants. (But for fun, listen to some!) It’s closer to Middle Ages “plainsong,” but that’s still not quite right, because usually there’s accompaniment. Still, the congregation is singing in unison, and apparently modern Catholics have theologically decided that’s close enough.

I’m fascinated by this idea that singing in unison is theological. That there is both spiritual and musical meaning behind a billion Catholics in a million congregations worldwide coming together to confess their sins and sing praise to God together, in unison. That despite all of their differences — and Catholics tend to be fairly Big Tent in tolerating dissent — when it comes to worship, they sing as one.

One part of me can’t help but see irony when I translate this to Mormon services. Catholics require unity in worship music, but celebrate massive diversity among individual views and lives. Meanwhile, Mormons exude musical harmony in worship, but are often exactingly conformist in the ideal standards we demand from our congregants’ individual lives.

But a larger, more hopeful, part of me rejects this cynicism. I believe we can find a parallel, equally beautiful, metaphorical meaning lurking behind Mormon music. Is our music modeling that although we sing in many parts, we raise but one voice to God?

To steal (once again) from Anglican tradition, let us shamelessly cobble together verses of Onward Christian Soldiers —

Onward, then, ye people; Join our happy throng. Blend with ours your voices In the triumph song: We are not divided; All one body we: One in hope and doctrine, One in [harmony].

[1] I’m by no means a trained singer, but I am a decent amateur pianist who has spent a lifetime singing and playing in community and church choirs. I’m what my professional singer friends call a “filler voice.” I can sight-read harmony parts in tune and not sound terrible. Often in Sacrament Meetings my sisters and friends invent impromptu games, switching who sings which part on which verse, adding descants of tenor an octave high. In Mormon congregations, this blends right in. It also blends in with most Protestant services I’ve crashed, at least the ones that haven’t yet switched to Christian rock. Not so much with the Catholics.

[2] Celebrate Handel and this Christmas season by listening to the Messiah!