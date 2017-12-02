“The Sun Has Burned My Skin” Is Now on Kindle–and Cheap

December 2, 2017 by Leave a Comment

TSHBMS Front Cover FINAL

BCC Press is proud to announce that our most recent phenomenal book, Adam Miller’s The Sun Has Burned My Skin: A Modest Paraphrase of the Song of Solomon is now a phenomenal Kindle book. And TODAY ONLY, we are selling it for the ridiculous price of 99 cents–which, as we all know, is the new “free.” And if you have already purchased a hard copy of the book, you can now get it for the actual price of the old free. Download it now, and nobody will know what you are reading in church tomorrow.

Filed Under: Mormon
