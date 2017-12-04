I may have edited the Church News blurb slightly. Feel free to correct as warranted.
“President Eyring and President Nelson expressed their appreciation to the president for the efforts by his administration to protect the religious freedom of non-Muslims.”
December 4, 2017 by 10 Comments
That press release was so anodyne Jeff Tweedy and Jay Farrar are suing for royalties
How quickly we Mormons forget that our people were driven from the United States on the basis of our religion, because we were considered dangerous and un-American. We should be first in line (as we have been in the past) to insist that Trump’s rhetoric on Muslims, refugees, and so many others is not in keeping with our core beliefs.
It’s interesting to compare and contrast today’s Church News piece about the visit with President Trump, on the one hand, with the 2015 Church News piece about LDS church leaders’ visit with President Obama, on the other.
From the 2015 piece:
Can I just believe that they made that statement more in a suggestive way like when a parent tells a child sloppily eating that they really appreciate their table manners or sarcastically comments on the cleanliness of a bedroom in an effort to get the kid to clean up???
I think it’s safe to at least observe that they had to bring up the subject of religious freedom with Trump, whereas Obama brought it up on his own.
Almost exactly two years ago—on December 8, 2015—the church released a statement on religious freedom that was prompted by Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States. The statement did not mention Trump, but it was unquestionably a rebuke to him. (The Deseret News story on the statement is here: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/865643265/LDS-Church-releases-statement-on-religious-freedom-as-Donald-Trumps-Muslim-controversy-swirls.html)
There are many things that politicians promise as candidates and drop once they’re elected, but in this thing Trump has been true to his bigotry. Today the Supreme Court allowed the latest, more carefully lawyered version of the Muslim ban to go into effect.
It is shameful that we have gone from identifying Trump as an enemy of religious freedom to complimenting him on his “religious freedom” policies. I know that church leaders are in a difficult position as they sometimes have a diplomatic obligation to host odious people. However, they badly failed in crafting this statement today.
Orrin Hatch especially deserves to be reviled for what happened today. He has boasted of his role in arranging this visit which placed church leaders in a no-win position. He was one of the first to jump on Trump’s neo-fascist bandwagon. Hatch seems to have been rejuvenated by this campaign of bigotry, and for the past two years he has never stopped looking for new ways to gaslight the nation, the people of Utah, and the members of the church that he so cynically manipulates for his own gain.
@Danielle, :-D
It looks as if Pres. Eyring is giving Trump a lesson about Jesus. I hope so.
Yes, I believe so! ‘President Trump let me introduce you to Jesus Christ and tell you about Him and His principles.’
“… We believe Christ appeared to people in the Americas following his crucifixion. The account is found in Three Nephi. …”