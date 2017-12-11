The Spirit of Zakat, Tithing, and Christmas

by

One summer afternoon a few years ago, a good Muslim friend and I caught up over ice cream. His family had just spent a year in the Middle East on a medicine fellowship, but now were back in the Midwest.

“How was Saudi Arabia?” I asked. “Were you able to visit Mecca?”

“Yes, and it was incredible,” my friend responded. “It was so inspiring to hear the call to prayer five times a day, to be a part of a community of fellow believers, to experience the majestic mosques steeped in history. But it was also disappointing.”

“What do you mean?”

“Well, in Saudi Arabia, it felt like they all took Islam for granted. Here in the U.S., I’ve had to struggle to cultivate and choose to follow my beliefs. And there, it’s just the background culture, not the revealed religion of peace and submission.”

At this point I couldn’t help but grin – his tone sounded exactly like complaints I had occasionally heard about “Utah Mormons,” growing up as I had in the wild “mission field.”

“Let me give you an example.” my friend continued. “One of the pillars of Islam is Zakat, right? Donations to the poor? In the Middle East it’s all systematized. There’s all these official Zakat-certified charities. People treat Zakat like an item to check off their list and then they’re done. I heard people rudely refuse to give to good causes because ‘I already gave my Zakat this year.’ I watched the wealthy ignore the homeless on the street after Friday prayers because helping them didn’t “count” on the certified Zakat list. That misses the entire point of Zakat! It’s about cultivating love and generosity for others and submission to God — not meeting a strict 2.5%!”

That parallel struck. Was I guilty of paying tithing while treating it like a rote “to do,” justifying to myself that the law of consecration isn’t in effect, and thereby ignoring the suffering around me? If I’m honest, of course I was. (And still am.)

I’ve sometimes heard fellow members say that they already pay tithing, so they need not give elsewhere. Or that they exclusively donate to the Church because they don’t trust any other charity as much as the Lord’s stewards. Occasionally, I’ve heard comments that it’s just not worth donating to persons or causes that aren’t tax-deductible.

Thankfully, those experiences are somewhat rare. More commonly, I have watched as the habit of contributing to the Church sparked and encouraged more contributions, more time, more resources, and more service in our communities. Just yesterday, my Bishop mentioned that at tithing settlement thus far, many members of my ward have asked how additionally they can help those who may be struggling this Christmas season. I see the giving trees and food drives and calls to support the community every year. The spirit of love and charity is palpable. So many Mormons both fulfill their ward callings, and anxiously engage in good causes all around them.

Various philanthropic reports over the years have indicated that Mormons are both among the most charitable communities in America as a whole, and still among the most generous even when their church contributions (which arguably can be criticized as self-beneficial and insular) are ignored. Mitt Romney is the leading example – he gives 10% of his income to the Church, and 7% to secular charitable causes. More ordinary Mormons typically give 5-10% of their income to the Church, and 2% more to other causes.

By comparison, the Catholic congregations I’ve attended officially ask for contributions equivalent to “one working hour of income for the week” (i.e. ~2.5%). Surveys show that the average total charitable contributions of Catholics nationwide are between 1.5% – 3% of income. That’s pretty typical; Americans as a whole often hover around 3-4% in total charitable contributions. (Notably: the poor and lower-middle-class tend to give more, as a percentage of income, than the upper-middle-class. Jesus was onto something with the parable of the widow’s mite.)

This Christmas season, I hope we strive to shine as Mormons at our best. In addition to wrapping up our tithing for the year, I hope we can reflect on our blessings and our gratitude for Jesus Christ, and then brainstorm what other community organizations we can assist – food banks, refugee and immigration agencies, disaster relief, or providing Christmas presents for women’s shelters or foster services. Let’s help make the season bright.

*Pictured, a mosque in India decorated with Christmas lights, as part of the communities’ multi-faith celebrations. Thank you Reji on Flickr!