A new LDS temple has been completed and dedicated in Cedar City, Utah. Another Utah temple may seem like overkill, but sites are selected by potential use statistics and corresponding travel reduction. It’s a remarkable design reminiscent of early Mormon temples. Here are some photos [all photos courtesy LDS Church]:
Cedar City Utah LDS Temple
I dig the windows. And the traditional door and window casing.
I like it in general but not the Moroni on top — doesn’t really work for this style in my opinion.
The tower is reminiscent of the tower on the Brigham City Tabernacle.
We are so happy to have a temple in Cedar City! I was so fortunate to be on one of the dedication sub-committees, and you wouldn’t believe the amount of effort and work that goes into the open house, cultural celebration, and dedication. It may be overkill in Utah, but we’re so grateful! It’ll be so much safer to go in the wintertime than when we had to drive across the Black Ridge to St. George!
John–I agree that Moroni looks slightly out of place, or at least out of proportion. Almost like a gaudy hood ornament. Otherwise the design of the building is pretty nice.
Since it looks as though the Church is on a trend of building grander, more ornate temples, I wonder if it would be too much to ask to renovate the exteriors and possibly expand, or even rebuild the many Hinckley-era mini-temples. My nearest temple is one of these, and while it does the job, it is rather cramped inside, and on the outside it is indistinguishable from any of the other temples of its era.
That’s a handsome temple!
On the time savings tip: does the Church do any regional weighting on that score? My background is in transportation policy/economics; in that area, value of travel time savings is a hugely important number for determining the value of some projects over others. I’m really curious about the metrics the Church uses to determine the VTTS, and to prioritize Temple construction in general.
Obviously the difference between transportation facilities and temples is that you can use tolling to reduce/eliminate congestion on the former, whereas I’m pretty sure that the entire Temple Square complex would be swallowed up by a previously undetected and geologically unprecedented sinkhole if the latter were tried on temples.
Absolutely lovely wordwork and restraint.
I wonder what is the meaning of the jellyfish-looking design on the baptistry glass? (series of shapes slowing changing) Maybe a flowerbud opening, but it’s upside down?
Cynthia L. The shapes just aren’t well defined in the photo. They’re actually clusters of juniper berries. Cedar City is so named because when the Mormons came, they saw all of the trees that they thought were cedar, but in actuality are juniper trees. There are juniper berry clusters and columbine flowers all throughout the temple.
Very Pretty Temple, I love the pioneer style temples, the wood work, door and window designs, and the stain glass windows. A nice small to medium size temple should serve that area well. Will have to make a trip over and see it sometime in the future.
VTTS would indeed be a great idea, but we know from sad experience that it is the nature of the Church to assume that the available time from members is an infinite resource. In my last stake, the presidency declared a particular Friday to be “Fill The Temple Day”, accompanied by a round-number goal and the admonishment “We would expect stake members with recommends to take a vacation day from work to attend the temple. We also expect stake members without valid recommends to take a vacation day to provide child care for those who will attend.” When the stake fell short of the goal by about 60%, we were treated to a good chewing-out in the following adult session of Stake Conference.