Baptism, Resurrection, and Women Witnesses

Mormon-landia is abuzz today with the news (broken by This Week in Mormons) that youth can now more fully participate in baptisms for the dead on youth temple trips. Specifically, Priests (age 16+) can now perform and witness temple baptisms, just like they already perform and witness live baptisms. And young women (age 12-18) can perform any baptistry assignment (i.e. logistics, temple clothing, towels) currently done by adult women. Previously, all of these functions could only be performed by endowed members.

There is much to celebrate here. I fully support increased responsibility and participation in the workings of the church for our incredible youth. Hopefully, these additional spiritual and service opportunities will help all youth feel closer to Christ and strengthen their faith. This change also reduces the burden on finding sufficient adults to officiate youth temple trips, hopefully increasing the total number of opportunities to perform baptisms. In addition, it may help those young women who are uncomfortable being baptized while on their periods (despite temple pronunciations that this is permitted), feel more comfortable having an awkward-question-free opportunity to serve.

And yet. This policy change was a major missed opportunity to increase the spiritual role of young women in the Church.

As an initial point, instead of assigning women alone cleaning and laundry duty, those responsibilities could have been split between both young women and 12-15 year old young men. This could have increased the Deacon and Teacher opportunities to serve as well.

More importantly, this policy change could have foreshadowed adult female temple work. Women already perform and witness other ordinances – initiatories and endowments – and this could have been an opportunity to include young women in that sacred role, by allowing them to serve as witnesses to the baptisms.

Such a role has important scriptural precedent. One of my favorite insights in the New Testament is that all of the initial witnesses of Christ’s resurrection were women. The Gospel of John (20:1-8) says Jesus appeared first to Mary Magdalene; the Gospel of Matthew (28:1-20) adds “the other Mary”; the Gospel of Luke (24:1-35) adds “Mary the mother of James” and Joanna.

Notably, when Mary and the other women run and proclaim this witness to the apostles they aren’t believed. At that time in Palestine / Roman territories, women were deemed legally incompetent to serve as witnesses. Their voices literally did not matter. But Jesus himself chose women as his witnesses; the Gospels serve as a testament that women can be witnesses, and that their accounts of the most important event in human history are true.

Having women occupy such an important role may have been an embarrassment to men of the time; the earliest written epistle, First Corinthians (15:1-8), testifies of Christ’s Resurrection by omitting the first women witnesses altogether. (It does refer to Christ’s subsequent appearance “to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters.”) But despite any meddling of history and translations, despite the fact that Medieval scribes literally changed the name of one female apostle to be male, the core Gospel accounts that women were the first witnesses of the Resurrection persisted through history.

Baptism, along with the Eucharist, is the core sacrament of Christianity. Although modern Churches practice different ritual forms, the symbolism remains: in baptism, our natural man dies and our sins are buried, so that we may be spiritually resurrected in Christ. Mormons insist on baptism by immersion precisely because it embodies this Resurrection symbolism.

“For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” (1 Corinthians 15:22)

Our Sixth Article of Faith proclaims “We believe in the same organization that existed in the Primitive Church.” This belief is the reason we even practice baptisms for the dead — because they’re referred to in First Corinthians! (1 Corinthians 15:29). From the Biblical accounts, it is indisputable that the New Testament church recognized the spiritual witness of women.

What a beautiful opportunity it would have been, to call our young women to follow in the footsteps of Mary Magdalene, and to ask them to serve as witnesses of humanity’s Resurrections.