Baptism, Resurrection, and Women Witnesses

Mormon-landia is abuzz today with the news (broken by This Week in Mormons) that youth can now more fully participate in baptisms for the dead on youth temple trips. Specifically, Priests (age 16+) can now perform and witness temple baptisms, just like they already perform and witness live baptisms. And young women (age 12-18) can perform any baptistry assignment (i.e. logistics, temple clothing, towels) currently done by adult women. Previously, all of these functions could only be performed by endowed members.
There is much to celebrate here. I fully support increased responsibility and participation in the workings of the church for our incredible youth. Hopefully, these additional spiritual and service opportunities will help all youth feel closer to Christ and strengthen their faith. This change also reduces the burden on finding sufficient adults to officiate youth temple trips, hopefully increasing the total number of opportunities to perform baptisms. In addition, it may help those young women who are uncomfortable being baptized while on their periods (despite temple pronunciations that this is permitted), feel more comfortable having an awkward-question-free opportunity to serve.
And yet. This policy change was a major missed opportunity to increase the spiritual role of young women in the Church.
As an initial point, instead of assigning women alone cleaning and laundry duty, those responsibilities could have been split between both young women and 12-15 year old young men. This could have increased the Deacon and Teacher opportunities to serve as well.
More importantly, this policy change could have foreshadowed adult female temple work. Women already perform and witness other ordinances – initiatories and endowments – and this could have been an opportunity to include young women in that sacred role, by allowing them to serve as witnesses to the baptisms.
Such a role has important scriptural precedent. One of my favorite insights in the New Testament is that all of the initial witnesses of Christ’s resurrection were women. The Gospel of John (20:1-8) says Jesus appeared first to Mary Magdalene; the Gospel of Matthew (28:1-20) adds “the other Mary”; the Gospel of Luke (24:1-35) adds “Mary the mother of James” and Joanna.
Notably, when Mary and the other women run and proclaim this witness to the apostles they aren’t believed. At that time in Palestine / Roman territories, women were deemed legally incompetent to serve as witnesses. Their voices literally did not matter. But Jesus himself chose women as his witnesses; the Gospels serve as a testament that women can be witnesses, and that their accounts of the most important event in human history are true.
Having women occupy such an important role may have been an embarrassment to men of the time; the earliest written epistle, First Corinthians (15:1-8), testifies of Christ’s Resurrection by omitting the first women witnesses altogether. (It does refer to Christ’s subsequent appearance “to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters.”) But despite any meddling of history and translations, despite the fact that Medieval scribes literally changed the name of one female apostle to be male, the core Gospel accounts that women were the first witnesses of the Resurrection persisted through history.
Baptism, along with the Eucharist, is the core sacrament of Christianity. Although modern Churches practice different ritual forms, the symbolism remains: in baptism, our natural man dies and our sins are buried, so that we may be spiritually resurrected in Christ. Mormons insist on baptism by immersion precisely because it embodies this Resurrection symbolism.
“For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” (1 Corinthians 15:22)
Our Sixth Article of Faith proclaims “We believe in the same organization that existed in the Primitive Church.” This belief is the reason we even practice baptisms for the dead — because they’re referred to in First Corinthians! (1 Corinthians 15:29). From the Biblical accounts, it is indisputable that the New Testament church recognized the spiritual witness of women.
What a beautiful opportunity it would have been, to call our young women to follow in the footsteps of Mary Magdalene, and to ask them to serve as witnesses of humanity’s Resurrections.
Comments
Missed a step. I am thinking they chose not to take a step. Women’s importance is all over the bible. The bible outstrips us by a mile.
You were gracious. I couldn’t have written such a nice post.
Yes to all you said above. But another way to reframe about the temple witness situation is that having the officiator/sealer flanked by two male witnesses, it represents the presence of the Godhead. This has given me peace.
I definitely rolled my eyes at the change, even though it is a good thing overall. Young men perform ordinances, young women perform… laundry. Still it is a wonderful thing to serve in the temple. I think it will be very good for youth.
Thank you for your post, very thought provoking. I had never heard of Junia before.
For more on Junia see this: https://bycommonconsent.com/2007/06/16/elder-joanna/
acw, a male witness and a female witness could represesent our God (Heavenly Parents) much better, right?! Sheesh.
Carolyn,
This is a conversation my husband and I have over and over and over again. Both of us amen’d this post from the hilltops when we read it. While I’ve thought this for a long time, it didn’t really hit me with a blunt force until I wasn’t able to witness my oldest daughter’s baptism. Every important post – every necessary post – at her induction into the Kingdom of God was – had to be – occupied by a man. Even within the confines of the church’s current approach to the Priesthood, I could not fathom why I was not able to stand as a witness. Because surely, surely we all understand that woman was entrusted to witness the very resurrection my daughter’s baptism invoked. I’ve never felt further from the understanding the current church has of my role as a woman and I’ve never felt closer to comprehending the way Christ would have me understand my role as a woman. I’ve got good hope for the Church and Peace in Christ.
Meg
So are we to understand from this that a significant doctrine/policy change is possible when it expands the width of the existing gap between men and women, but the following are still too great of changes to contemplate:
1. Women witnessing
2. Girls witnessing
3. Girls passing (not blessing) sacrament trays
4. Women holding an infant during blessing
5. Women performing healing blessings
Too great despite the fact that women performed these tasks at various points in our history. Too great despite the fact that these seem (to me, at least) to be smaller changes than Aaronic Priesthood performing proxy ordinances within an entirely new venue, the temple?
Oh to be the Canaanite woman! These don’t even feel like crumbs. If the women of the church just disappeared there would literally be no material impact. We could be replaced with towel racks. I guess that’s one way to create a fail safe.
I recently learned that there is even precedent from this dispensation for women to act as witnesses for temple proxy baptisms: “The 1845 Nauvoo records include Malissa Lott as one of the witnesses in the Temple for proxy-baptisms.”
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1691851514223366&id=1664632500278601
The source might be “What Has Become of Our Fathers?” Baptism for the Dead at Nauvoo, by M. Guy Bishop in Dialogue vol. 23, no. 2, which mentions this fact. Anyway, just makes the argument even stronger for allowing young women to be witnesses.