Dear Sister, Dear Elder…

A couple years back, one of my nephews was serving a mission. He’d served—like he lived life, generally—with gusto. He was now a Zone Leader or some such, and his letters home had grown shorter and a little less frequent. We’ve all been there. But I saw this as a chance to help him not only be a better missionary… but to forge those habits which could make him a better human.
My letter to him, below (edited for clarity)…
Good morning!
I’m enjoying your letters home and think of you often. The whole family misses you—though I must admit that I’ve loved watching as [the second child] has grown into the role of big brother. You trained him well.
Something in your last letter, though, prompted me to write…
You said something along the lines of “not having time to write because the workload has been so heavy, lately”. And while this seems like a perfectly reasonable thing, I want to push back—kind of hard, really.
You have 6.5 days to labor in the field… and less than half a day to regroup, refresh, and restock. You need that downtime. Your companion needs that downtime. Those who look to you as a leader need that downtime.
That’s not to say that you owe us a letter every week (you don’t owe us any letters at all—though I think your parents would disagree). If something has to go, let it be the letter… but something tells me that you’re likely pushing a lot of other things out of the way, ahead of the letter. And that’s not good.
You Need the Downtime
God set aside one day in seven for his children—out of love and concern. The Sabbath, we are told, was made for us. How we see fit to give our full-time missionaries only half a Sabbath (and your P-day really is a sabbath) is beyond me (don’t get me started). Anyway… you need it. You might think that you can get by on less than a “whole” P-day… but you’re wrong. Rest time is essential for the mind, body, and soul.
Your Companion Needs the Downtime
If I’m reading your e-mails correctly, I’m guessing you’re the senior companion—which means decisions you make about your time trickles down to him. He shouldn’t be penalized for your lack of planning. He will resent you if you rob him of the little bit of time he has to recharge… and the work will suffer. Even if the work isn’t suffering, he is. Remember what I said in my first letter:
the first soul you save on your mission is your own. The second is your companion’s. The rest are just icing on the cake.
Your Flock Need You to Have Downtime
As a leader in your mission, you are held up as an example. So if you’re cutting corners on your P-day, chances are that others who look to you for cues are, too. And that’s wrong.
You should be modeling behaviors that lead people to use their proselyting time effectively and to count their prep time as sacred. This is important in the mission field, when it can feel as if you’re entire soul is consumed by the work. We say “lose yourself in the work”, but that assumes a sabbath—it assumes that the work ebbs and flows. I much prefer the admonition to “be present”. When it’s proselyting time, focus on proselyting time. When it’s P-day, focus on regrouping, refreshing, and restocking.
It’s even more important to learn this now—because it’s not any easier when you get home.
Remember
We live in a world where we’re never done with work, church, and family responsibilities. Never. And since we’re never done, it’s easy to squander what little personal and family time we have pursuing goals we’ll never achieve—“I have so much work to do” is never solved by stealing time away from yourself and your family to give to your employer—no matter who your employer is.
If I’m coming across as a little… strident, it’s because this important.
Be the missionary who works hard and plays hard. Be the missionary who shows how much he loves his companion by honoring the little bit of personal time his companion gets. Be the leader who knows that a refreshed team is a happier, healthier, more productive team.
Remember a couple phrases:
- This can wait for proselyting time.
- This can wait for P-day.
- This can wait until we get home.
Each of these phrases is critical to your success as a missionary.
I love you and am so proud of you… I want you to be happy, healthy, and successful—and while success is defined a number of ways, I don’t know a definition that doesn’t include “happy and healthy”.
Godspeed and all my love…
Uncle Harry
Comments
This feels like an appropriate time to share some advice I received on my mission regarding downtime. Here is the full email I received, from an older friend who at the time of his writing this had just graduated from an officer candidate school in one of the branches of the military. Edited by me for language:
“elder,
i was talking to ____ ____ the other day and hear that you were getting a little truncky. this comes with no surprise, seeing that you are getting close to the end of the mission. you may also feel entitled to that feeling due to the fact that you have been out for so long and done so many good things. here is where most people would say ‘hang in there’, ‘just a little longer’ and ‘just pray and ask for help’. well i dont believe in any of that crap. how about acting like a man, cut that bulls**t out and get back to work. you have a job to do and you are not done with yours yet. no one gives a d**n that you want to come home, especially the Lord. He wants his work done by you, that is why he called you and placed you in your exact position. so stop feeling sorry for your self, repent and get your a** back to work. realize that you will never have this chance again to do what you are doing. you still have people to find and teach and you would be a son of a bi**h if you pi**ed away your time because you were tired, sleepy, hungry or just plain lazy. how selfish are you to deny the blessings that we take for granted every day, by virtue of being members of the church, because you want to come home. dishonorable. _______, the intent of this letter was to motivate you to get back to work. i hope that it was not to harsh. there will be many hard things to do in life, this one happens not to be one of them. get back to work and you will never regret your mission and what you did. _______ and i are praying for you and look forward to hearing about your mission. i look forward to hearing from you.
V/R
LT. ____________”
I’m curious as to if he ever responded, and if so, how? Was your counsel (very wise, by the way) received well?