Dear Sister, Dear Elder…

Good morning!

I’m enjoying your letters home and think of you often. The whole family misses you—though I must admit that I’ve loved watching as [the second child] has grown into the role of big brother. You trained him well.

Something in your last letter, though, prompted me to write…

You said something along the lines of “not having time to write because the workload has been so heavy, lately”. And while this seems like a perfectly reasonable thing, I want to push back—kind of hard, really.

You have 6.5 days to labor in the field… and less than half a day to regroup, refresh, and restock. You need that downtime. Your companion needs that downtime. Those who look to you as a leader need that downtime.

That’s not to say that you owe us a letter every week (you don’t owe us any letters at all—though I think your parents would disagree). If something has to go, let it be the letter… but something tells me that you’re likely pushing a lot of other things out of the way, ahead of the letter. And that’s not good.

You Need the Downtime

God set aside one day in seven for his children—out of love and concern. The Sabbath, we are told, was made for us. How we see fit to give our full-time missionaries only half a Sabbath (and your P-day really is a sabbath) is beyond me (don’t get me started). Anyway… you need it. You might think that you can get by on less than a “whole” P-day… but you’re wrong. Rest time is essential for the mind, body, and soul.

Your Companion Needs the Downtime

If I’m reading your e-mails correctly, I’m guessing you’re the senior companion—which means decisions you make about your time trickles down to him. He shouldn’t be penalized for your lack of planning. He will resent you if you rob him of the little bit of time he has to recharge… and the work will suffer. Even if the work isn’t suffering, he is. Remember what I said in my first letter:

the first soul you save on your mission is your own. The second is your companion’s. The rest are just icing on the cake.

Your Flock Need You to Have Downtime

As a leader in your mission, you are held up as an example. So if you’re cutting corners on your P-day, chances are that others who look to you for cues are, too. And that’s wrong.

You should be modeling behaviors that lead people to use their proselyting time effectively and to count their prep time as sacred. This is important in the mission field, when it can feel as if you’re entire soul is consumed by the work. We say “lose yourself in the work”, but that assumes a sabbath—it assumes that the work ebbs and flows. I much prefer the admonition to “be present”. When it’s proselyting time, focus on proselyting time. When it’s P-day, focus on regrouping, refreshing, and restocking.

It’s even more important to learn this now—because it’s not any easier when you get home.

Remember

We live in a world where we’re never done with work, church, and family responsibilities. Never. And since we’re never done, it’s easy to squander what little personal and family time we have pursuing goals we’ll never achieve—“I have so much work to do” is never solved by stealing time away from yourself and your family to give to your employer—no matter who your employer is.

If I’m coming across as a little… strident, it’s because this important.

Be the missionary who works hard and plays hard. Be the missionary who shows how much he loves his companion by honoring the little bit of personal time his companion gets. Be the leader who knows that a refreshed team is a happier, healthier, more productive team.

Remember a couple phrases:

This can wait for proselyting time.

This can wait for P-day.

This can wait until we get home.

Each of these phrases is critical to your success as a missionary.

I love you and am so proud of you… I want you to be happy, healthy, and successful—and while success is defined a number of ways, I don’t know a definition that doesn’t include “happy and healthy”.

Godspeed and all my love…

Uncle Harry