The Faith to Leave Mountains Where They Are

Some thoughts inspired by “Move Forward with Faith,” Lesson #25 in the Teachings of Gordon B. Hinckley

To my knowledge, nobody has ever moved a mountain with faith. I can’t be completely sure, but that seems like the kind of thing that we would have heard about. Mountains don’t move easily. There is usually going to be some kind of trace.

But do you know what does move mountains? Dynamite, that’s what. Tons and tons of dynamite. This actually happens in West Virginia, where I lived for 11 years at the start of my career. “Mountaintop removal” is a technique for mining coal. Rather than spending the time and money necessary to dig mines, put up shafts, haul in equipment, and all of that, you just blow the top off of the mountain, dump it in a nearby valley, and Bob’s your coal-faced uncle.

I have never associated this kind of mountain moving with faith, though. It has always seemed to me to be the opposite. When we use dynamite to move a mountain, we are saying that God messed up and put the mountain in the wrong place. We could have done better ourselves and not made it so hard to get to the coal. Coal is important stuff, after all, and what did mountains ever do for you?

We get faith wrong when we define it as the believing in the mere existence of something. I believe that all sorts of people and organizations exist. That doesn’t mean that I have faith in them—that I would trust them with something important or accept something that they told me on face value. It is just a quirk of our language that “to believe in” something can mean either to consider its existence a fact AND or to accept that thing’s value. One can not believe in ghosts in a different way that one does not believe in war. We all know that war exists.

In my professional life, where I occupy a position of modest leadership at a small university, I frequently ask people to have faith in me. As I prepared the lesson for my Priesthood group tomorrow, I reflected a bit on what I mean by this request. Basically, I mean that I would like them to believe two things about me:

1) that I am competent—that I understand how higher education works, what budgets do, how a curriculum committee works, what academic standards are, and that sort of thing; and

2) that I am acting with good intentions (a.k.a. “good faith)—that I am not secretly planning to shut down the Faculty Senate or divert all of the money to the basketball team, or that I don’t keep faculty salaries low and workload high for sport.

These two criteria work pretty well for what I mean when I say I have faith in God too. I believe that God is basically competent at being God—that he knew what he was doing when he made mosquitoes and thick fog, even if I don’t get it, and that the universe fulfills some purpose even if I don’t understand it. In fact, having faith means giving up the need to understand absolutely everything about the way that God works. This is also true of the IT department at work–sometimes I just have to trust that they know what they are doing.

I also believe that God is good, and that he wants good things for everybody, even me. This has actually been one of the most profound realizations of my life. For years, I thought that God wanted to trap me into doing something that would destroy my soul. And I bought into all of the religious rhetoric that I heard disparaging “the world” as a festering swamp of sin and degradation. It took me years to understand the horrible things that such a belief suggested about the world’s creator.

I don’t much like words like “omnipotence” and “omnibenevolence.” They were constructed for abstract theological arguments about angels and heads of pins. “Competence” and “Goodness” will do just fine. God is competent. God is good. From these two propositions follow just about everything that I believe:

That people are good too (because God was competent enough to create us right).

That the world is a beautiful and amazing place and not a festering swamp of sin and degradation that we are here to overcome.

That everybody is entitled to hear the voice of God (because God is good and wants to talk to everybody) but that they are going to hear it in their own way (because God is competent and knows how to talk to people).

That God doesn’t really care about who gets nominated to the Supreme Court or who wins football games (because micromanagement is a sign of incompetence).

That nobody gets sent to everlasting punishment for choosing the wrong religion (because that would be both incompetent and mean).

That God fully expects us to do things that it is our nature to do (because that is what “in our nature” means).

That the Atonement is real and means that we can eventually harmonize our natures with God’s nature, but everyone is going to do this on their own schedule, and we don’t even get a vote in anybody’s timetable but our own.

That everybody who is not God needs to exercise humility when speaking in God’s name, since we are dealing with a being whose competence and goodness greatly exceeds our own and who is perfectly capable of speaking for Himself (see #3).

That God will figure out a way to make sure that everybody is happy in the way that they want to be happy (because he is good enough and competent enough to work that out).

That all of the stuff I don’t understand about the afterlife is going to work out, probably in a way that I just don’t know enough right now to appreciate.

In standard usage, faith is not a synonym for belief; it is a synonym for trust. It is much harder to trust something than simply to acknowledge that it exists. Trust means accepting that the mountains are exactly where they are supposed to be and not trying to dynamite them somewhere else. It also means accepting that we are who we are supposed to be and that other people are also who they are supposed to be and not trying to blow up ourselves or our loved ones because we harbor the secret belief that God got things wrong. The essence of faith is the uncompromising trust that God got things right.