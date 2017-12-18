Sealing Primer

Recently, I was talking with a young friend about her upcoming temple sealing. She is planning her own wedding next year, and found herself with questions. Her own Endowment left her feeling unprepared and nervous, which I suspect is more common than we generally admit. Sometimes we imagine comfort in saying “It’s so wonderful!” or “It will be the most beautiful day of your life.” Maybe this is reassuring for some people, but for me, when undertaking something as serious as promises with God, I need to know more.
We can actually talk about the temple, respectfully, in far more detail than we usually do. When I was preparing for my own endowment, my friends were kind enough to sit me down and answer all my questions. I had taken the temple prep class several times, but going over the Plan of Salvation, while important, didn’t really tell me what exactly was going to take place.
I decided to share similarly with my engaged friend what she could expect on her Sealing day. Here is my advice:
If you are already endowed, go and do proxy sealings beforehand. Everything about the proxy sealings is the same, with the exception of your names and a word about posterity, as it will be in the live sealing. It’s the best way to sit with the language and feeling of the ceremony and process your thoughts and feelings.
Planning your Endowment for the day of the Sealing is a LOT to process, and I recommend doing it at least a week beforehand. This will do two important things: you will have time to ponder the Endowment, and you will not have to stress about further ceremonies on your wedding day.
You will be wearing your full temple ceremonial clothing over your wedding dress. If your dress has sleeves shorter than wrist-length or a scoop-neck, you will be provided with an over-jacket to cover your arms and chest, an then you will wear your ceremonial clothing over that. It’s a lot, and it can be quite warm. Many brides opt to wear their temple dress for the ceremony, and their actual wedding dress after. This is perfectly fine, and there isn’t one right answer.
Prior to the sealing ceremony itself, once you are completely dressed, you will be presented to your husband at the veil in a truncated veil ceremony. Your soon-to-be husband acts as proxy for the Lord at the veil. The two of you will then proceed to the sealing room, where any family and friends who are temple-worthy will be present.
Sealing rooms are small, even in larger temples. If you have a large Mormon family, the chances are great that they may not be able to accommodate everyone. If you have a part-member family, non-members will not be allowed in to see your Sealing.
There will be two male witnesses of the Sealing. The witnesses sit next to the sealer at the front of the room, while you and your spouse kneel at the altar. The witnesses must be men. You will choose the witnesses, and often they are the fathers of the couple, but they don’t have to be.
The Sealer, if you don’t have one you have chosen yourself, will simply be assigned from the set-apart temple Sealer(s) working that day. The Sealer will usually give a short exposition on marriage and sealing and offer some words of advice prior to the actual scripted ceremony. This can be lovely, or it can be benign, neutral, weird, or brusque, depending on his viewpoint. They are people, and while almost always kind, they are sometimes harried, especially in a busy temple at a busy time of the year. Think of Fast & Testimony meeting at your wedding. There is no way to know what will be said, unless you have picked the Sealer yourself.
There is no place during the Sealing for an exchange of rings, or for personal vows of any kind. The ceremony is short, simple, and takes only a few minutes.
You will kneel across from each other at the altar, clasp your hands, and pledge to give yourself to your husband. He will pledge to receive you. He will not reciprocate in giving. Neither of you will say “I do” but rather you will both say “Yes.” The Sealing is then pronounced.
For a family sealing where there are children to be sealed to the couple, the children are brought in after the couple is sealed, and they are gathered around the altar with the kneeling parents. The children are dressed in all-white but nothing ceremonial. One at a time, their hands are placed on top of the parents’ clasped hands, and each child is sealed individually to their parents.
That’s it. You stand, regard yourself and your spouse or family in the mirrors of the Sealing room, and you’re done.
I offer no opinion on how anyone should feel about this—each of us has to make these calls for ourselves based on our personal prayers, hearts and families. For myself, my husband and I were both recommend holding members in good standing, but we opted to do a civil ceremony and be sealed a year later. It was the right call for us, but I know many other people who have been happy with doing it all in one day. I don’t believe there is a right answer, only what works best for you and for your family. As with everything, you are entitled to inspiration for you, for your marriage, and for your life going forward. Best of luck to you!
Comments
Thanks for posting this, Tracy. You’ve done a great service for a great many women.
Thanks Tracy. This would have been so helpful for me and my friends. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve had friends shell-shocked by not wearing their wedding dress, or being told its too fancy or needs to be covered up, or not realizing there’s the separate veil ceremony, or a half-dozen other little things that this post clearly addresses. I’ll be linking to it in the future!
I’d add just two points to this marvelous essay, Tracy.
Your family and guests might not be required to change into white clothing for the sealing ceremony. Some temples don’t allow it at all, like Salt Lake City. A big temple on a slow day might allow guests to change, but the bride can generally expect guests to be wearing their Sunday best. This was a point my wife insisted upon when we were sealed, and fortunately for her, the temple we were at only had four sealing ceremonies that day, so family was allowed to change.
Second, a Saturday at a popular temple will be packed. One of my brothers had ordinance workers coming in during the ceremony to tell the sealer to hurry things up. Tuesdays-Thursdays may help make the ceremony less rushed and more personalized.
I once overheard a co-worker ask a newlywed bride where she got married – the response was “Provo.” “Oh, that’s too bad….” I could have slapped the person asking the question. Turns out the bride’s grandfather was a sealer at the Provo temple, and her parents had been married there, so it was her first choice of anyplace on earth. Second, there’s a lot to be said for being sealed in *any* temple – having the ordinance done at all is far more important than going to the current “fashionable” location.
This is so helpful and needed. The sealer is a real game of roulette. I don’t remember a word of what our sealer said, including the ceremony, but I’ve heard of many who opine in cringeworthy ways, often filled with sexist observations or instructions to the couple.
I also remember being put off by sexist things the matron said in the so-called bride’s room even though I was getting my endowment for a mission, not marriage (they still had me as a female patron go in with the brides). Apparently the matron felt we women all needed instructions in the washing and disposal of our theoretical husband’s garments because men are incapable of doing laundry. Since I wasn’t getting married, every worker’s twinkly reassurance to me as “a bride” about my “special day” just made me feel like apparently the only valid path was marriage, not a mission. I hope that experience is a relic of the past.
There is a change of one line from the live sealing and the proxy sealings having to do with posterity.
Very well done! One tiny suggestion: instead of “There is no way to know what will be said, unless you have picked the Sealer yourself”, one might consider that there is no way to know what will be said even if you have picked the Sealer yourself, but doing that gives you the possibility, at least, of inquiring what will be said. Thinking of it as Fast & Testimony meeting (to be taken seriously or not as the spirit moves you) is a really good way of dealing with Sealer or Leadership roulette.
When I’ve given people recommends for their endowment and/or sealing I sit down with them for a full 45 – 60 minutes and tell them all the mechanics of what they will experience. As said above, there is really not much we can’t say but we have a culture of silence for anything regarding the inside of the temple. Plus our current way of letting people opt out of a ceremony that is already underway seems coercive and unfair – they need to know what they are committing to beforehand.
The Temple Prep class is almost useless for a temple primer in my opinion. It needs some serious upgrades and the teacher needs to feel empowered to really talk about what happens in the temple.
When I brought my fiancee through the veil neither temple worker knew what they were doing and it was a comedy of errors. I (naively) thought it would be a romantic event, bringing my wife to be through the veil but instead I left wondering what just happened.
A temple sealing can be a lovely thing but it needs to be approached carefully and thoughtfully.
Another point: If the sealing is actually a marriage (that is, the first time the couple has been married, not a sealing of a previously married couple), there is some paperwork to satisfy the state that is not necessary when the sealing is purely a religious rite. When you first arrive at the temple, you’ll need to go to the temple office and provide your marriage license and any other documentation that is required in the state where the temple is located. If it’s important to someone, ask to have the mother of the bride or groom sign as one of the witnesses on the state certificate or the part of the license that is returned to the county for legal record. Witnesses who serve as part of the ecclesiastical process will both be men, but the purely legal/civil document is not limited to men. (You might want to include this as part of the call when you make your reservation for the wedding, since live marriages are limited to certain sessions, to be sure there won’t be a snag on the wedding day — if somebody in the temple office can’t tell the difference between church law and civil law, that will give them time to figure it out.)
(This, of course, is for American marriages — I don’t know anything about laws elsewhere.)
“You will kneel across from each other at the altar, clasp your hands, and pledge to give yourself to your husband. He will pledge to receive you. He will not reciprocate in giving.”
One adjustment to this. The woman gives herself to her husband and receives him. The man receives his wife. There is another way to think about the giving and receiving and who does which that can shift the perception of the whole ceremony.
This s great, Tracy. We got sealed in Provo—we were both at BYU, and it simply didn’t occur to me that some other temple might be cooler somehow. Afterwards our sealer paused so we could exchange rings if we wanted to, but we didn’t even have rings, so there was no need.
Ardis brings up an important point. While two men are required for the religious witnessing, if you are being married legally at the same time, any two people can witness the legal document that will be presented to the state. This is nice place to include a mother or other female witness, if one would like, for US weddings.
Even if you are already civilly married (my husband and I were) we still had to go into the temple president’s office, present our papers, our marriage certificate, and all our pertinent church papers, addresses, parents’ names, birthdates, etc. It took about half an hour of going over all the details before we were cleared to proceed. The temple president reminded us, “We are a record-keeping people, all of this needs to be correct.”
” Everything about the proxy sealings is the same, with the exception of your names, as it will be in the live sealing.” Close… there is something about posterity in there that isn’t for proxy sealings.
This is a good resource. Thanks, Tracy.
The short veil ceremony occurs only if the bride was endowed previously–perhaps prior to her mission. In that case, a temple veil worker acted as proxy for the Lord when she was originally endowed, and her husband-to-be participates in the short veil ceremony so she can reveal her new name to him, while he is acting as proxy for the Lord.
If the bride is being endowed in preparation for her sealing (even if its done a week or so before), then her husband acts as proxy for the Lord in the full veil ceremony that concludes her endowment, and the short version of the ceremony is unnecessary.
The giving and receiving is troublesome.
There is much therein that is troublesome to my spirit.