Legally vs. Lawfully Married: No Distinction, No Difference

by

That Mormons attach great importance to (the right kind of) marriage is no secret, so the last thing that surprises me as a life-long Mormon are the efforts—at both the individual and institutional levels—to buttress this beloved and divine institution. In fact, I expect to hear regular references to the Family Proclamation as a relevant, even inspired document for our times and for temple marriage to be underlined at every opportunity as a goal for which all should strive to be worthy. And when leaders and laypeople alike promote the vital importance of marriage and their vision of the kind of eternal relationships temple marriage can help forge, I think to myself: “Indeed. This is the church I know and love.”

Yet as someone who over a decade ago chose to marry someone of another denomination and remain an active Mormon, I would like to gently suggest that attempts to promote eternal marriage relationships by delegitimizing all but temple marriages are an unproductive undertaking at best.

The kind of (unwitting?) efforts to build up temple marriages by undermining other forms that my Spidey senses are attuned to range from tearful pleas not to “settle” for anything less to casual dismissal or outright scorn for the rubes who sold their mess of robust religious rites for short-lived civil ceremonies. Usually the form it takes is not too obnoxious—at least for an insider like myself who knows what to expect—just a conversation among generally like-minded people who speak as if all agree that there exists a hierarchy of commitment to moral strengths, traditions, and values that sustain civilization as evidenced by the ceremony chosen to formalize marriage relationships. I suspect that these kinds of conversations have been going on since time immemorial and simply reflect run-of-the-mill group dynamics. Nevertheless, for an organization that proclaims “Visitors Welcome” on its buildings, I think we can do better in taking our standing invitation seriously by reconsidering the tendency to cast the world as the darkness that makes our light shine brighter.

But there is another more recent context that has given rise to efforts to delegitimize non-temple marriages—the more or less gradual incorporation of gay marriage into the law of the land. For nearly 20 years, the Proclamation’s emphasis of lawful weddings was presumably considered a sufficiently strong bulwark against the legal legitimization of gay relationships. But developments were underfoot that would elide the legal distinction in the types of relationships meeting divine approval that the Proclamation had relied upon. In response to these developments, President Nelson observed in 2013 that

In our day civil governments have a vested interest in protecting marriage because strong families constitute the best way of providing for the health, education, welfare, and prosperity of rising generations. But civil governments are heavily influenced by social trends and secular philosophies as they write, rewrite, and enforce laws. Regardless of what civil legislation may be enacted, the doctrine of the Lord regarding marriage and morality cannot be changed. Remember: sin, even if legalized by man, is still sin in the eyes of God!

Then, following the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear gay marriage cases in 2014, the Newsroom recalled the primacy of divine law with regard to marriage, practically washing its hands of civil law:

The succession of federal court decisions in recent months, culminating in today’s announcement by the Supreme Court, will have no effect on the doctrinal position or practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is that only marriage between a man and a woman is acceptable to God. […] As far as the civil law is concerned, the courts have spoken.

The dichotomy between civil law and God’s law as articulated in statements such as these has not been lost on those who fill the pews. Fellow perma Kevin Barney gave me permission to share this experience from the front lines this past Sunday:

Today in GD the lesson was on the family, and in the course of the lesson we read the Proc, which includes this line: We further declare that God has commanded that the sacred powers of procreation are to be employed only between man and woman, lawfully wedded as husband and wife. One of our high priests gave a commentary on this, to the effect that “legally” means pursuant to man’s law, but here the text says “lawfully,” pursuant to God’s law. It’s not enough to be legally married, one must be lawfully married. He never uttered the word gay or it’s synonyms, but it was clear where he was going.