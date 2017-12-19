Legally vs. Lawfully Married: No Distinction, No Difference

That Mormons attach great importance to (the right kind of) marriage is no secret, so the last thing that surprises me as a life-long Mormon are the efforts—at both the individual and institutional levels—to buttress this beloved and divine institution. In fact, I expect to hear regular references to the Family Proclamation as a relevant, even inspired document for our times and for temple marriage to be underlined at every opportunity as a goal for which all should strive to be worthy. And when leaders and laypeople alike promote the vital importance of marriage and their vision of the kind of eternal relationships temple marriage can help forge, I think to myself: “Indeed. This is the church I know and love.”
Yet as someone who over a decade ago chose to marry someone of another denomination and remain an active Mormon, I would like to gently suggest that attempts to promote eternal marriage relationships by delegitimizing all but temple marriages are an unproductive undertaking at best.
The kind of (unwitting?) efforts to build up temple marriages by undermining other forms that my Spidey senses are attuned to range from tearful pleas not to “settle” for anything less to casual dismissal or outright scorn for the rubes who sold their mess of robust religious rites for short-lived civil ceremonies. Usually the form it takes is not too obnoxious—at least for an insider like myself who knows what to expect—just a conversation among generally like-minded people who speak as if all agree that there exists a hierarchy of commitment to moral strengths, traditions, and values that sustain civilization as evidenced by the ceremony chosen to formalize marriage relationships. I suspect that these kinds of conversations have been going on since time immemorial and simply reflect run-of-the-mill group dynamics. Nevertheless, for an organization that proclaims “Visitors Welcome” on its buildings, I think we can do better in taking our standing invitation seriously by reconsidering the tendency to cast the world as the darkness that makes our light shine brighter.
But there is another more recent context that has given rise to efforts to delegitimize non-temple marriages—the more or less gradual incorporation of gay marriage into the law of the land. For nearly 20 years, the Proclamation’s emphasis of lawful weddings was presumably considered a sufficiently strong bulwark against the legal legitimization of gay relationships. But developments were underfoot that would elide the legal distinction in the types of relationships meeting divine approval that the Proclamation had relied upon. In response to these developments, President Nelson observed in 2013 that
In our day civil governments have a vested interest in protecting marriage because strong families constitute the best way of providing for the health, education, welfare, and prosperity of rising generations. But civil governments are heavily influenced by social trends and secular philosophies as they write, rewrite, and enforce laws. Regardless of what civil legislation may be enacted, the doctrine of the Lord regarding marriage and morality cannot be changed. Remember: sin, even if legalized by man, is still sin in the eyes of God!
Then, following the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear gay marriage cases in 2014, the Newsroom recalled the primacy of divine law with regard to marriage, practically washing its hands of civil law:
The succession of federal court decisions in recent months, culminating in today’s announcement by the Supreme Court, will have no effect on the doctrinal position or practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is that only marriage between a man and a woman is acceptable to God. […] As far as the civil law is concerned, the courts have spoken.
The dichotomy between civil law and God’s law as articulated in statements such as these has not been lost on those who fill the pews. Fellow perma Kevin Barney gave me permission to share this experience from the front lines this past Sunday:
Today in GD the lesson was on the family, and in the course of the lesson we read the Proc, which includes this line:
We further declare that God has commanded that the sacred powers of procreation are to be employed only between man and woman, lawfully wedded as husband and wife.
One of our high priests gave a commentary on this, to the effect that “legally” means pursuant to man’s law, but here the text says “lawfully,” pursuant to God’s law. It’s not enough to be legally married, one must be lawfully married. He never uttered the word gay or it’s synonyms, but it was clear where he was going.
Now that legal marriages include gay couples, we find ourselves in a brave new world where Mormons assault the institution of marriage as a means of protecting the institution of marriage! As I gently suggested above, such acrobatic interpretations are unhelpful. First, the distinction the high priest was trying to make is in vain. Kevin continues:
What he doesn’t realize is that there is no distinction between the terms such as he posits. Legally and lawfully is a legal doublet; the terms are meant to be entirely synonymous. This quirk in our legal vocabulary derives from the law courts after the Norman conquest, where you have Anglo-Saxons and Normans mingling together. So the phenomenon of legal doublets arose, synonyms in Anglo-Saxon and Law French (derived from Latin). So there are dozens of legal expressions given as synonymous doublets, like will and testament or aid and abet. Legally and lawfully is such a doublet, and there is not intended to be a different nuance of meaning between those terms.
Second, and more egregiously, such efforts throw a lot of people under the bus—pretty much the entire global population minus the diminishingly tiny percentage of Mormons who marry in the temple and keep their covenants. And this is where I suggest less gently that, “Sorry not sorry, but I’m not willing to be the collateral damage of your culture war.” Eternal marriage as conceptualized and practiced by Mormons ought to be able to stand on its own virtues; if it cannot, then tearing down other forms of marriage isn’t going to redeem it, and attempting to do so will not only be a waste of time but will also extinguish much good will in the process, including among those who attend services as visitors and as regulars.
Moving ahead, I’d like to see strides lengthened in the direction of making a positive case for temple marriage, one that assumes that even the people in the back have something great going on already. Let’s just not get bogged down in creating problems for people so that we can offer a patent remedy—”Did you know you’re not really married until you’re temple married?”—or, heaven forbid, attempt to enhance the relative standing of temple marriage by discounting the committed relationships of others.
Instead looking for distinctions where none exist in order to sideline others, we might recall President Uchtdorf’s powerful sermon from the recent Christmas Devotional:
Let us never forget that we are disciples and followers of Jesus Christ, the living Son of the living God. To truly honor His coming into the world, we must do as He did and reach out in compassion and mercy to our fellowmen. This we can do daily, by word and deed.
This may be pretty generic advice, but when it comes to our discussions of some of the most significant relationships we enter into as humans, it strikes me as fundamentally sound.
Absolutely! But I already knew we had some common views here, peterllc.
It’s only fair to point out or underscore that Obergefell (in the U.S., and analogous moves elsewhere) has raised the stakes greatly for many Mormons and other religious fundamentalists. There’s a great desire to treat marriages of two men or two women as not legitimate or not real or counterfeit. I usually couch my reply in terms of “respect”—you don’t have to like it, you don’t have to promote it, but you do have to respect it—it’s really marriage.
Also I notice vocabulary. Adjectival forms often imply an othering, a lessening, a hierarchy. Who ever says “civil marriage” without a coloration of less than? Is “same sex marriage” even a thing? The courts have said no, it’s just marriage.
Yes. This is (sadly, yet another) something I hear in the pews that makes this converts glad her family isn’t present. There is so much to love about my adopted faith–and I do. But our propensity to draw the lines ever tighter, to exclude even more folks, is baffling.
I wish we had the separation of marriage and sealing that exists in other countries. For example, in Costa Rica, the LDS Church has no power to perform marriages, and so (while I was there) couples got married civilly, and then when time and money and desire allowed, they would travel to the temple to be sealed.
With that separation, I think/hope it would be harder for otherwise kind people to justify their morally questionable stances on marriage and “religious freedom”.
“The kind of (unwitting?) efforts to build up temple marriages by undermining other forms that my Spidey senses are attuned to range from tearful pleas not to ‘settle’ for anything less to casual dismissal or outright scorn for the rubes who sold their mess of robust religious rites for short-lived civil ceremonies”
Hoo boy, my Gospel Doctrine class was a like a pack of wolves on a deer with this issue when we discussed marriage some months ago. After nearly ten minutes of diatribes on the evils of non-temple marriages, (specifically, many in the group seemed offended by the idea of a couple being married by a friend ordained via the Internet – what horrid idea!?!?!), I had to put my hand up and point out that our leaders absolutely do encourage marriage in and out of the temple and we should too. There had a been a brief point made earlier in the lesson about the social and economic benefits of marriage to couples and their children and I asked why should we care how the couple gets married so long as they DO get married (assuming the couple isn’t going to be married in the temple). Don’t we want children everywhere to grow up in stable, loving households? Don’t we want families to be more prosperous and educated? Don’t we want couples to have better odds of staying together long term? Of course, pushing too hard down that road gets us to Obergefell and we certainly can’t have and don’t want the gays living as happy, healthy families, do we? Sheesh. Please also don’t misunderstand me. Marriage is certainly no panacea for all the world’s ills, but encouraging stable, loving relationships (gay, straight, etc.) seems to be a giant step in the right direction
I value the blessings of being sealed in a temple, but we do ourselves no favors in making fun of or despising marriage outside the temple (I’m the offspring of just such a marriage so maybe I’m a bit biased, even though my own wedding occurred in a temple).
Yeah, there seems to be a reluctance to just go ahead and embrace all comers; maybe out of concern that someone will get something for nothing?
I was married a jurisdiction that recognizes only civil marriage; you are free to follow up that ceremony with the religious rites or pagan festivals or whatever else of your choosing, but church officiators may not wear two hats and perform the role of the state. I think it’s a sensible division of labor. Here Mormons who choose to be sealed in the temple are first married down at the town hall like everyone else and then trek over to the temple without having to wait the cooling off period that is imposed in the US (and elsewhere?).
That’s my gut reaction.
In the gospel doctrine class I attended 2 weeks ago, where the lesson was on the Proclamation on the Family, not a single person brought up or even hinted at the gay marriage issue. It was a proud moment.
I fully agree, PeterLLC. As I wrote in a post just yesterday: In praising temple marriage, Mormon lessons often implicitly denigrate regular civil marriage. Even the lesson [Gospel Doctrine lesson #25] says “marriage and family are ordained of God,” not “temple marriage is ordained of God.” In 2017, there are a lot of civil marriages in the Church. A lot of older Mormon couples (pillar of the ward types) have civilly married children. We really need to learn to say nicer things about civil marriage.