An Entirely Too In-Depth Review of a Vintage MoTab Christmas Album: “This is Christmas”

This album is the best of times (category, Christmas music) and also somehow the worst of times. It is beautiful, soaring, heart-breaking, and bonkers. I love it. I have loved it for over 20 years. It is the soundtrack to my season. It is also now available as a Mormon Tabernacle Choir “Legacy Series” on itunes for $9.99. So, you too can now bliss out to vintage MoTab greatness.

First off, some disclaimers. This album has pretty bad sound quality. It just does. This is part of the “worst of times” rating. It also has some really embarrassing audience participation (that always makes me laugh) in the last song…but more on that later.

Okay, let’s go track by track….

Track 1: Deck the Halls. This is not my favorite track–it is perfectly adequate but not as special as some other pieces. But it does signal a few things for us. It signals that the symphonic accompaniment for the whole album is ambitious and fun. It also signals that whoever was doing the arrangements and music choice was possibly drinking the gentile egg nog. This is classic MoTab, with a twist.

Track 2: Lullaby Carols. Listen to this. Listen to it over and over again. I have never heard a more poignant arrangement of carols that evoke the sweet but heartbreaking beginning of Jesus’ life as the child of a poor, rejected mother forced to give birth in a stable. This is the music that will remind you of Christ in the creche. I love this.

Track 3: Bell Carols. Do I like this? I don’t know. I have been listening to it for more than two decades and I still don’t know. It is a strange mashup of “Ding Dong Merrily On High” (a jaunty tune) with the evocative “Carol of the Bells.” I guess I give the first part a solid “meh” and the second part an enthusiastic thumbs up. What does that equal? I wobbly thumbs up? I don’t know. Listen to it. Tell me what you think.

Track 4: Processional Personent Hodie. Before listening to this album, I was unfamiliar with this song. Apparently it is a carol dating back to 1582, and roughly translates to “On this day the earth shall ring.” You can read a bit about it on the wikipedia page here. This is a prime example of the genius of this album. The arranger has managed to make it sound like the soundtrack of a classic hollywood movie set in ancient Egypt, and it works! This is the track that drew me into the album and told me “this is something special.” It’s a bit crazy, but crazy beautiful at the same time.

Track 5: La Virgen Lava Panales. This will be your new favorite Christmas song. I promise. It is gorgeous. And whoever the soloist is at the beginning deserves all the praise. Maybe we can make a bloggernacle miracle happen. Do you know who is singing this? Is it your aunt Edith? Your grandma Edna? If so, let us know in the comments. And then call her up and tell her that she’s been making me happy every Christmas for 20 years, so thanks!

Track 6: Jesu, Son Most Sweet and Dear. This is a great track, but I think it’s poorly placed in the album. It is too similar in mood to the preceding track that outshines it. I would have moved it down between tracks 9 and 10. But it’s nice. Give it a listen.

Track 7: O, Come, all Ye Faithful. Snore.

Track 8: Carol from an Irish Cabin. This song belongs in the same category as tracks 5 and 6–and kind of defines why this whole album is so different. Some really great music choices, done very well. A bit unfamiliar. Evocative. Definitely within the mood arc of the overall album. I like it a lot.

Track 9: Tambourine Noel. Okay, this is bonkers but fun. I love the use of tambourines as a unique, but kind of zippy and appropriate choice to highlight on this unusual album. But the choir starts doing this onomatopoetic chant of “tim tippy tim tippy tim tippy tim” in the middle of the song that is weird. It makes me think of “Tiny Tim” from Dickens drinking from a tippy cup. Also, the tempo is too slow throughout the song. If you’re going to tambourine, rock out with it. It’s a weird little song. My 10 year old just walked into the room while I was playing it with a face that suggested she smelled something funny, but she was laughing. And that sums it up.

Track 10: Angels We Have Heard on High. Perfectly adequate vintage MoTab. Belongs on a lesser album.

Track 11: Away In a Manger. I hate this song. I hate all versions of it. It’s insipid. I also hate it on this album.

Track 12: Fum, Fum, Fum. A short little highlight of another unusual historical Christmas carol. The arrangement is especially fun, with a piccolo mimicing a darting little bird. I like it.

Track 13: I Saw Three Ships. It’s a good arrangement of a Christmas Carol that makes no sense. Why should we care about you looking at ships on Christmas?

Track 14: A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas. And this is it. The grand-daddy of tracks on this weird, wild, beautiful album. It is a gonzo celebration aimed at classical music nerds. Every verse is set to a classical piece from a different era in chronological order. We start out with a Gregorian chant, move to polyphony, baroque, classical, romantic, and wind up with twelve drummers drumming to John Philips Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever. Did you ever think you’d listen to Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” as part of your Christmas album? Me neither, but now you will. Nutcracker? It’s in there. It’s all in there. It is marvelous. It is wacky. It is beautiful and crowd pleasing and bizarre. And it winds up with a crazy, kind of embarrassing, but rolicking crowd participation at the end where the Mormons in the Tabernacle make believe they’re in the New Year’s Pops audience and clap along during an ovation. Just go for it. Listen to the whole twelve minutes and twenty-six seconds. Try and identify the pieces representing each era. Ignore your kids when they yell for you to turn it off. Just enjoy the heck out of it.

And there you go BCC readers. Merry Christmas!