The Fat Red Creep

Christmas gift giving can be the source of stress, disappointment, marital discord, or surprise and joy. Often it is all these things wrapped in one holiday, with a big bow on it. When I was growing up, we opened our family presents on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day was reserved for stockings from Santa (funny how even typing that, my fingers first typed “Satan.”) As I recall, Santa wasn’t a top biller, and he didn’t give presents–just candy in stockings. Parents, the people who actually knew you and cared about you, gave presents–not some random weirdo who lived like a hermit in Superman’s ice cave. Santa was like the bad grandparent, plying you with sweets to keep you quiet, not caring about things like Type 2 Diabetes or what you really wanted for Christmas.

As a youngest child, I suspect that my parents were simply over the extra prep involved by the time I rolled around. When I asked one innocent question about the logistics of flying around the world in one night at age seven, Santa was quickly discarded like last year’s ugly Christmas sweater. My sister and I used to enjoy mimicking Santa’s arrival with sleigh bells we would jingle above the heat intake so that our nieces and nephews sleeping in the basement would hear his reindeer and have a moment of magic. The next morning, they would chatter excitedly about having heard it, or the loud clomping sounds the jolly old elf made in the hallway above their heads. My sister loved making Christmas magical, probably in part because she still swears she saw a six foot tall Easter Bunny in our bedroom when she was twelve; the rest of us thought that was a suspiciously late age for such encounters.

Years later, when I had my own family, we had to decide what traditions to keep from each side. My husband’s family is much more celebratory than my own, and I had to adjust my inner Scrooge a bit to weather the change. A key difference was that Santa was suddenly front and center, a gift-giver, a real presence in the traditions. As a nod to my own family traditions, we opened all family gifts on Christmas Eve, and then we left out treats for Santa and sometimes his service animals, and had basically a whole ‘nother Christmas on Christmas Day, with an equally impressive set of wrapped gifts for each person and stockings filled not only with candy, but also with a few small wrapped gifts. The key difference was that Santa wrapped with different paper and wrote names in cursive (vs. my own easily read block letters–we don’t use gift tags, instead using a marker to write the person’s name on the wrapped gift). An unfortunate side effect of this tradition was that the kids were excited to get up early in the morning rather than our usual late sleep in. This Santa fellow was really cramping my style. Maybe that’s why some traditions have Krampus instead.

I pointed out early on that it was unfair that Santa was getting all the credit for our hard work, and also that it’s a weird idea that some stranger is invading your house leaving presents. Is this some sort of grooming activity? Shouldn’t we be on guard? The Grinch made sense–he took presents which is more likely for a house breaker. We took to privately referring to Santa as the Fat Red Creep or FRC for short. I would secretly make sure that the best presents were given on Christmas Eve.

As our kids got older, from adolescence to adulthood, we’ve continued our Christmas Eve tradition for family gifts. We usually attend an extended family gift exchange with food traditions the day after Christmas, and the kids look forward to seeing their Utah cousins, although as Phoenicians (and as ex-pat Singaporeans) they never seem to have appropriate winter attire.[1] When we lived overseas, Christmas break usually meant a longer family trip somewhere (Australia and New Zealand the two years we were there), so we would just pick a day to do family gifts, and on the actual holiday we’d be somewhere else, like the Great Barrier Reef or Key West. Travel beats presents in our book.

What about your traditions? Have they shifted from the family you were raised in to the one you raised or stayed the same? How do you feel about Santa–magical elf, arbiter of children’s wishes, exploiter of small workers, or Stranger Danger? Who gives the best presents in your house–parents or Santa?

Please share!

[1] I’ve had to explain annually that a hoodie is not a coat.