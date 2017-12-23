We’re Walking in the Air

by

The first time I ever watched The Snowman, an animated version of Raymond Briggs’ picture book with no words, it was on a laserdisc at school and I’m fairly certain we watched it during recess on a day when it was determined too cold to play outside. I was maybe 8 or 9 years old, an age when I still believed in Santa in spite of my suspicions that he was perhaps a lie after all. The Snowman haunted me that day we watched it at school, because in spite of depicting the very kinds of magic I indulged in as a kid, it also hinted at the inevitable disillusionment that lay ahead of me.

Just before my husband and I began our doctoral programs (and simultaneously began having children), we spent a couple of weeks touring England, spending a few days in Keswick, a small city in the Lake District, at a bed and breakfast just up the road from where Coleridge had lived. One afternoon, while rambling about the town between hikes, we tripped upon the Derwent Pencil Museum, home of the largest colored pencil in the world, and manufacturer of the same colored pencils that artists used to animate Briggs’ The Snowman (the museum has a special viewing room that plays the cartoon on repeat). Dave and I purchased a box of watercolor pencils and spent the rest of the evening drawing and chatting from a shared bench on the shore of Derwentwater.

It was a very bright moment in the center of a darker time for me. I was full-fledged in a faith crisis, exacerbated in part by obsessively reading snatches of Richard Dawkins’ The God Delusion in the bookstores we browsed (it had just come out a year earlier), as well as a visit to the British Museum where I saw Paleolithic-era stone chopping tools fashioned by early humans nearly two million years ago. I could not get “two million years ago” out of my head, and while I had always prided myself on being a religious person who could reconcile my faith in God with my belief in science, I was suddenly realizing how difficult it was to place the Adam and Eve Genesis story with these Olduvai chopping tools. Maybe the Biblical timeline is off, I thought. But I was still shaken.

It was poignant to me that Dave and I would trip across The Snowman by accident this way, because it made me feel strangely, mournfully comforted in the same way I felt as a grade-schooler watching for the first time. Having watched it again with my three children earlier this week, here’s what I’ve noticed about the film that strikes me as important and meaningful:

Up until the snowman’s flight, the story is stereotypically juvenile—what would a young boy do if his snowman came to life? Watch television with him and then dress him up in his father’s clothes, of course. But in the moment that the snowman takes the boy’s hand and they begin to fly, the tone shifts dramatically, and this is somehow no longer just a cartoon for children. Aside from the spoken prologue to the film (which varies depending on the version you see), the snowman’s flight is the only part of the short film with words. (Please watch the video clip with the sound on, because the song is so much more haunting than you remember it.)

