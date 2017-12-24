by

You know how Mormons joke about Catholics who only go to church on Christmas and Easter? Well, as a Mormon, I didn’t start going to church on Christmas (well, barring the occasional Christmas that landed on a Sunday, in which case we would reluctantly attend the thankfully attenuated services) until I married into a family from an alpine village of some 3000 souls where the Catholic church is the only game in town and pretty much everyone goes. And I have to say, I kind of like it.

A lot of the appeal comes from the atmosphere, I have to admit, which is a feast for the senses. The parish church dates back to the twelfth century and features an amazing Late Gothic example of a ribbed vaulted ceiling that turns the supporting pillars into tree trunks and the ribs into branches. Christmastide begins on Christmas Eve with Midnight Mass (locally it starts at 10:00 p.m. due to popular demand; 11:00 was just too late for most people with services lasting until 12:30 a.m. or so depending on how ambitious the sermon was) and so the service is preceded by a walk through the cold, dark night. Upon entering the church, only the sanctuary is lit and a large Advent wreath hangs from the ceiling with all four candles burning. The smell of pine boughs and frankincense pervades the air. The wooden pews were designed with little legroom in mind but thankfully they are heated by a radiator pipe that is hot enough to warm up your seat but not much else—you can still see your breath. But with standing room only, it ends up feeling quite cozy. Lately the chaplain from Nigeria has led the Midnight Mass, which is punctuated by Christmas music sung by the choir and congregation and supported by a wind ensemble. Sunday services are much the same but are much brighter as they take place during daytime are led by the parish priest and feature the choir without a wind ensemble. And if you like, you can keep going to church through the rest of Christmastide, including on the 26th, the 31st and January 1st, though attendance wanes somewhat from Christmas Eve.

I have found attending church on (and round about) Christmas to be a rewarding experience with the change of pace from what I am used to no doubt playing a role in how I perceive the experience. Anyway, how about you? Do you attend church on Christmas?