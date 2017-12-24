You know how Mormons joke about Catholics who only go to church on Christmas and Easter? Well, as a Mormon, I didn’t start going to church on Christmas (well, barring the occasional Christmas that landed on a Sunday, in which case we would reluctantly attend the thankfully attenuated services) until I married into a family from an alpine village of some 3000 souls where the Catholic church is the only game in town and pretty much everyone goes. And I have to say, I kind of like it.
A lot of the appeal comes from the atmosphere, I have to admit, which is a feast for the senses. The parish church dates back to the twelfth century and features an amazing Late Gothic example of a ribbed vaulted ceiling that turns the supporting pillars into tree trunks and the ribs into branches. Christmastide begins on Christmas Eve with Midnight Mass (locally it starts at 10:00 p.m. due to popular demand; 11:00 was just too late for most people with services lasting until 12:30 a.m. or so depending on how ambitious the sermon was) and so the service is preceded by a walk through the cold, dark night. Upon entering the church, only the sanctuary is lit and a large Advent wreath hangs from the ceiling with all four candles burning. The smell of pine boughs and frankincense pervades the air. The wooden pews were designed with little legroom in mind but thankfully they are heated by a radiator pipe that is hot enough to warm up your seat but not much else—you can still see your breath. But with standing room only, it ends up feeling quite cozy. Lately the chaplain from Nigeria has led the Midnight Mass, which is punctuated by Christmas music sung by the choir and congregation and supported by a wind ensemble. Sunday services are much the same but are much brighter as they take place during daytime are led by the parish priest and feature the choir without a wind ensemble. And if you like, you can keep going to church through the rest of Christmastide, including on the 26th, the 31st and January 1st, though attendance wanes somewhat from Christmas Eve.
I have found attending church on (and round about) Christmas to be a rewarding experience with the change of pace from what I am used to no doubt playing a role in how I perceive the experience. Anyway, how about you? Do you attend church on Christmas?
Comments
Our ward always holds a “nine lessons and carols” service on Christmas morning. Here in the UK most Christians go to church on Christmas day, and I think it would be very odd if we didn’t hold a service on such an important religious festival. I love it, it’s kind-of a dress-down affair, with people wearing their Christmas jumpers and even pyjamas.
The Wards have always had a carol and scripture reading service on Christmas morning in the stake I’m in. Was a job when the kids were little to get them out but we all had a great start to the day and have always enjoyed it. I was most surprised and disappointed when I moved out of the stake for a short while to find that my new ward didn’t do it. I had always thought it was church wide. We will be there again tomorrow and looking forward to the special spirit that’s always there.
I would love if our ward did something on Christmas (and Easter which too often falls in line with General Conference it seems). Our ward actually had its Christmas program last week as the expectation is that too many will be absent on Christmas to celebrate then. Pretty distressing I think.
I’ll be attending midnight mass at Bury St Edmunds cathedral in the UK. I especially appreciate high church at Christmastime.
Our family started attending church services at various Christian churches as soon as Melissa and I married, and it’s continued for 25 years. It’s a good tradition, I think.
I’m feeling guilty, a convicted ‘fair weather’ church goer. When it was easy–in town, easy transportation, friends and familiarity–I was a regular Christmas (Midnight Mass) and Easter (Friday night and Easter morning) attendee at St. Thomas the Apostle in Hyde Park (Chicago). I miss it. Now that the equivalent choice for me would be an hour away and unfamiliar, I don’t even know the way.