The Slaughter of the Innocents

16 Then Herod, when he saw that he was mocked of the wise men, was exceeding wroth, and sent forth, and slew all the children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the coasts thereof, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had diligently inquired of the wise men. 17 Then was fulfilled that which was spoken by Jeremiah the prophet, saying, 18 In Rama was there a voice heard, lamentation, and weeping, and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children, and would not be comforted, because they are not.

The above quoted passage from Matthew 2 is often referred to as the “Slaughter (or Massacre) of the Innocents.” Most aspects of the nativity are memorialized in numerous Christmas carols, but this one, understandably, not so much. The mass killing of babies just isn’t the kind of thing we really want to think too much about as part of our holiday observance.

One song that actually goes there is Coventry Carol. The song dates to no later than the 16th century and was originally part of a mystery play called The Pageant of the Shearmen and Tailors, which was originally performed by the two guilds at Coventry. Here is the original Early Modern English text:

Lully, lulla, thow littell tine child, By by, lully, lullay thow littell tyne child, By by, lully, lullay!

O sisters too, how may we do For to preserve this day This pore yongling for whom we do singe By by, lully, lullay?

Herod, the king, in his raging, Chargid he hath this day His men of might in his owne sight All yonge children to slay,—

That wo is me, pore child, for thee, And ever morne and may For thi parting nether say nor singe, By by, lully, lullay.

So this all raises the question: Did this actually happen? My impression is that the majority view among scholars is no, it didn’t. What’s the rationale for that position? Basically two things. First, the account occurs only in the Gospel of Matthew (and later sources influenced by the Gospel). It is not attested in either the Gospel of Luke or any secular source, including in particular Josephus, who was not shy about cataloging Herod’s atrocities (such as killing three of his own sons). Second, Matthew’s penchant for sometimes trying a little too hard to create narratives that can be characterized as fulfilling OT prophecy (such as the allusion here to Jeremiah 31:15) make some leery of accepting this account at face value.

But is it possible that the story is nonetheless true? Sure. The minority position that accepts the historicity of the account is pretty much a plausibility argument. The way the text portrays Herod, with his extreme paranoia at threats to his rule and his viciousness in putting them down, is certainly an accurate characterization of the man.

Also, one can argue that it’s not a given Josephus would have included such a story in his history. To our eyes it is obviously a tremendous atrocity. But Josephus is arguably writing primarily for the Roman elite, not local Jews, and infanticide was a common practice among Romans, being used basically as a form of birth control.

Later tradition greatly exaggerated the likely number of children killed. The Byzantine liturgy places the number at 14,000 and the Syrian tradition says 64,000 innocent children were killed. But Bethlehem was a very small place, with perhaps 300 residents, maybe 1000 if you count the surrounding region. Romans would be interested in the intrigue of Herod killing his own family members, but may not have particularly cared about nameless rabble in a hamlet away from the seat of power being killed.

So did it happen or did it not? Beats me. Ultimately I’m agnostic on the issue. But I don’t need the account to be historical to be profoundly moved by it. And Coventry Carol with its somber subject matter and haunting melody continues to be one of my very favorite Christmas carols.