The Three Opposites of Friendship

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

—Abraham Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address

“Affection shall solve every one of the problems of freedom.”

—Walt Whitman, “Calamus”

If you want to see American democracy through the eyes of a cultivated foreigner, drop everything you are doing and read Democracy in America. But if you want to see it through the eyes of a young child on Christmas morning, read Walt Whitman. In Whitman’s eyes, America never lost its new-country smell, and democracy was always full of possibility and wonder.

For Whitman, democracy was the political expression of human friendship. This is evident throughout his work, but nowhere more than in the 1860 edition of Leaves of Grass—published the same year that Lincoln won the Presidency and that South Carolina seceded from the Union—which contains this remarkable prophecy of American unity:

There shall from me be a new friendship—

It shall be called after my name,

It shall circulate through The States, indifferent of place,

It shall twist and intertwist them through and around each other—

Compact shall they be, showing new signs,

Affection shall solve every one of the problems of freedom,

Those who love each other shall be invincible,

They shall finally make America completely victorious, in my name.

Remarkably, the 19th century’s greatest statesman and its greatest poet, during the nation’s darkest hour, arrived at basically the same conclusion: we’ve got to figure out how to be friends—maybe not lifelong BFF, go-to-McDonalds-together friends, but at least partakers in what Aristotle called “civic friendship.” At the very least, we cannot be the opposite.

But what is the opposite of friendship? Lincoln said that “we must not be enemies.” This is true enough, but, as it turns out, enmity is only one of the opposites of friendship. Like most complex ideas, “friendship “can be opposed in several directions, both personally and civically. Each of the following can be understood as the opposite of friendship:



Enmity

Enemies are the easy opposites of friends—the ones that appear in all of the standardized tests. And it is true enough in the civic sense. Not only does a two-party system reduce every complicated issue to a “for” or an “against.” It reduces every person to an “us” and a “them.” And political enmity has a hard time not becoming personal enmity. This produces a dysfunctional public sphere, in which nearly all public discourse is against things rather than for anything. And it produces horrible personal dynamics in which people cannot even imagine being friends with somebody on the other side. Neither nations nor individuals can thrive when enmity replaces friendship as the primary way that we relate to other people.

Indifference

When pressed, most people would rather be actively despised than completely ignored. When we hate somebody, we care about them a lot, if only in a negative way. Indifference, or not caring about someone at all, is much crueler. And it is much more dangerous on the large scale. Most of the big social problems that we face are not the result of hatred, but of pure indifference to the suffering of others. We cannot love what we do not notice, and we cannot build a better world until we get in the habit of noticing people.

Flattery

In much of the classical literature on the subject of friendship, flattery, not enmity, is considered its opposite. When he was not writing the definitive ancient biographies of the noble Greeks and Romans, for example, Plutarch wrote brilliant moral essays, the most famous of which was on the difference between friendship and flattery. It is, Plutarch suggests, the same as the difference between medicine and perfume.

On the personal level, it is much easier to be a flatterer than to be a friend. Flattery requires neither cost nor risk. People love to be told how wonderful they are. None of us like uncomfortable or emotionally intense conversations. It is much, much easier to tell people what they want to hear than to really consider what they need. And it is easier to be flattered too. Most of us force potential friends into the position of flatterers by making the cost of honest conversation too high. Shallow relationships are so much easier.

On the national level, civic flattery is perhaps our biggest problem. By “civic flattery,” I mean a public sphere that never requires us to rethink our views. We now live in a media environment in which we can spend much of our lives watching TV, listening to the radio, reading blogs, and otherwise engaging in public discourse without ever encountering (except as a ridiculous straw-man argument) a position that we disagree with.

We are used to media outlets—and politicians—that confirm our biases. We demand civic flattery rather than civic engagement. When we get it, we think that we are having conversations. And when we meet and interact with people who never challenge our opinions, we think that we are making friends.

I have been thinking about Lincoln and Whitman a lot heading into 2018. Passions have been busy in 2017 straining our bonds of affection. We aren’t 1860-level strained yet—nobody has formally seceded from the Union yet—but we’ve done better. And we need to do better again. 2018 would be an excellent time for some of those better angels to make an appearance.

If we work on the assumption that the best way to fix our nation is to fix ourselves (always a good bet in a democracy), then the most important civic question we face today may very well be, ”how do we do a better job of being friends?” We all need to learn how to do friendship better. As New Year’s resolutions go, we could do a lot worse.