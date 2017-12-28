Holy Innocents: Grief

by

Today, as we remember Herod’s slaughter of the innocents, I want to think for a few minutes about grief and grieving. Will you sit with me?

This year has been hard enough that no litany is necessary—or, rather, no litany seems adequate. (Except maybe this one.) But the litany isn’t my point: I’m wrestling with how to live amidst the waves of shock and pain that just keep rolling in.

As I’ve thought on this, and felt with it, a grieving practice seems the only way.I realize that there’s something un-Mormon about saying this, given the way that knowing the Plan of Salvation is supposed to be enough to inflect even a funeral toward joy. Even so.

Grief brings us into contact with our deepest human vulnerabilities: the vulnerabilities that come because we risk caring for other people. “Let’s face it,” says Judith Butler: “We’re undone by each other. If we’re not, we’re missing something.” She continues:

This seems so clearly the case with grief, but it can be so only because it was already the case with desire. One does not always stay intact. One may want to, or manage to for a while, but despite one’s best efforts, one is undone, in the face of the other, by the touch, by the scent, by the feel, by the prospect of the touch, by the memory of the feel.

We need grief because life can’t help being intimate. There’s no way to live in the world without touching and being touched by other people—try as we sometimes may to make it otherwise. Such contact doesn’t inevitably or inherently hurt, but it always carries the potential for hurt: we are, in short, vulnerable to each other, and that vulnerability connects us, binds us together.

Hurt may not be inevitable, exactly, but it happens. Oh, it happens, and each of us carries our own web of wounds, much of which remains invisible to others. As the hymn goes, “In the quiet heart is hidden sorrow that the eye can’t see.” This line might be read as calling us to see, to be more aware of what others around us are suffering, but—and here is further cause for grief—the reality is that private sorrows remain on some level incommunicable.

That incommunicability sounds like a tragedy, but I think it gets to why grief matters. Rowan Williams, in his Tanner lectures (part 1, part 2), offers a way in when he argues that empathy is ultimately about having the humility to say, “I have no idea what you feel.”

Grief, in other words, is the way that we allow each other the space to feel what we feel. The verb “allow” is too active, though (as is “give” in “giving space”). Rather, grief is a way of honoring space that was always the other person’s, by refusing to intrude on it with claims of too-close empathy (in the sense of “I feel your pain,” which Williams rightly argues amounts to a colonizing impulse).

Grief is the practice of being undone, of admitting that we can’t go in and fix other people’s lives (or maybe even our own). [fn1] When we hold people close because we’re scared to lose them, we end up too full of our own anxiety and fear to be the calm presence that they need. Without grieving them, in a sense, we can’t be present to them in their own grief.

In a theological register, grief is how we learn to stop quenching the Spirit. Rita Nakashima Brock writes about the way that power (such as colonizing forms of empathy) tries to close the distance between people that the Spirit needs:

Racism, sexism, intimate violence, and homophobia are abuses of power that are devastating to love. They prevent us from being fully present and alive. They diminish the presence of the spirit by wrapping oppressor and oppressed, perpetrator and victim, together in emotional chains that force the air out of the spaces between them. These claustrophobic emotional chains of abuse and oppression can be mistaken for love because their emotional power to bind is fierce. But such chains suffocate the spirit, which breathes in the connecting spaces between us, in the place of freedom, care, and reciprocity. Without the spirit, two selves are fused into one, either of which can give up its self to the other. Neither will notice the spirit is missing. Selflessness becomes the model for love when the spirit is absent. [fn2]

One implication of what Nakashima Brock says about the Spirit is that I can’t teach you how to grieve in the way you might need. I don’t know—I can’t know—what aches and fears lie beneath your deepest sorrows, and I can neither tell you the path through the maze of your own emotions nor point you to whatever respite you might find. My griefs offer me less insight than I might wish into yours. We can grieve with each other only by honoring the space of that difference, giving place for the work of the Spirit. Maybe the love that we all need asks us, paradoxically, to let each other go, so that we can be present to each other in a way that lets the divine work go forward, unimpeded by our clinging insistences. Grief opens up the possibility of freedom in our relationships: letting someone go always carries the risk of losing them forever, but there’s no joy like seeing someone return to you freely, or in being able to return freely yourself. Maybe it’s only in grieving each other that we find each other.

—

[fn1] Here I’m taking a different direction than Butler’s politically activist approach to vulnerability. I don’t think I’m being quietist, though, but that’d be another post.

[fn2] Rita Nakashima Brock and Rebecca Ann Parker, Proverbs of Ashes: Violence, Redemptive Suffering, and the Search for What Saves Us (Boston: Beacon, 2002), 157. This potent, beautiful book needs all kinds of trigger warnings, but OTOH healing means reckoning with the wounds.