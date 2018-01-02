Family: Isn’t it about…time?

by

Like wage laborers all over the world, I spent most of my waking hours with other people’s kids. I try to compensate by spending “quality” time with my own when I’m at home by setting aside cares and electronic devices and playing, reading and making music, for example. I like to think this engaged approach makes a difference, though of course it’s difficult to measure the overall impact. Actually, that’s not quite true. In one area in particular—language acquisition—the impact has been quite clear: quality is no substitute for quantity.

You see, my wife and I are (taking a seat of the pants approach to) raising our daughter bilingually. I always speak English with her while my wife speaks the local language. The results have been mixed—our daughter understands English just fine but is reluctant to speak it (I am also fluent in the local language so that’s how she usually communicates with me). Our daughter spends most of the day immersed in the local language and, unsurprisingly, feels most comfortable speaking it. But just having spent ten days together over the Christmas holidays, my dear daughter is speaking significantly more English. The same thing happens during our annual two- to three-week trips to the US—it turns out that the quantity of (quality) time makes a difference.

This observation may appear so pedestrian that it hardly warrants mention, but it’s something I always think about during discussions in the third hour of church when well-meaning priesthood holders rationalize their competing roles as fathers and primary breadwinners by noting the importance of spending quality time with their children.

Mormon men are in a tight spot—having determined that their place is out of the home, it’s hard to be the kind of hands-on father envisioned by church leaders:

On a day-to-day basis, fathers can and should help with the essential nurturing and bonding associated with feeding, playing, storytelling, loving, and all the rest of the activities that make up family life.

If time is limited there is no doubt that it should be “quality”; but in light of the challenges posed by competing demands on beings who occupy space and are subject to time, it’s a mystery to me why the counsel that follows (from the talk referenced above) is directed at mothers rather than parents in general:

It is well-nigh impossible to be a full-time homemaker and a full-time employee. […] Taking care of small, dependent, and demanding children is never ending and often nerve-racking. Mothers must not fall into the trap of believing that “quality” time can replace “quantity” time. Quality is a direct function of quantity—and mothers, to nurture their children properly, must provide both. To do so requires constant vigilance and a constant juggling of competing demands. It is hard work, no doubt about it.

My experience passing on my mother tongue squares with Elder Ballard’s counsel: Quality is a direct function of quantity. Making an effort to spend quality time with my daughter is better than a sharp stick in the eye (if nothing else it helps me sleep better at night, I suppose), but I’m not sure it’s enough to achieve the good things I want for her. But with few prospects of being able to live off of anything other than the proceeds of my time, I reckon I’ll have to be content with making the most of my limited influence.

What have your experiences been with regard to the quantity/quality time conundrum?