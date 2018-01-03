Memories of President Monson

by

President Monson has died. I hope he and his dear wife, Frances Monson (d. 2013), are celebrating a joyful reunion this morning.

Our dear prophet spent more than 60 years of his life devoted to the Church, serving as a Bishop in his 20s, a Mission President in his 30s, and then as an apostle since the age of 36. He strived to follow Christ, preaching the gospel through his words and actions. He proclaimed peace, cared for the widows, and loved the children.

My first childhood memory of General Conference is of President Monson. I was three years old. My family was sitting in a back pew of the local chapel, watching General Conference by satellite. I was bored — alternatively scribbling on paper and flipping through the hymnbook trying to read the complex music (my sister had just started teaching me piano lessons).

Then suddenly, someone was speaking who I could understand. He told stories. And his opening story was about the fall of the Berlin Wall — an event my mother had been obsessively following on CNN all year. (I did not understand, at the time, that President Monson, as an Apostle, had been instrumental in opening Eastern Europe to missionaries, and in obtaining permission to build the Freiburg, Germany Temple behind the Iron Curtain).

For years afterwards, my parents had no trouble shepherding me to General Conference, so long as they promised more stories from President Monson. My favorite was “The Way of the Master” (1996) when he recited the story of the Good Samaritan, then compared it to an old Reader’s Digest story of a little boy befriending “Information, Please” — a directory assistance telephone operator.

He never lost his knack for entertaining children with stories. Just a few years ago, I watched as the youth of my ward chattered for months about President Monson admitting that he, as a naive and mischievous boy, once accidentally set an entire mountain on fire. “Obedience Brings Blessings” (2013).

I have mourned with the Church as President Monson’s health has declined. In January 2008, almost exactly 10 years ago, I attended a regional broadcast where President Monson spoke — and he seemed unable to string complete sentences together. I was desperately worried about him, watching my hero stumble. That night, I learned that as President Monson was speaking, President Hinckley was dying — he passed away just a few hours later. President Monson had known his best friend was dying, and known that the mantle was about to fall upon his shoulders, but had chosen to minister to the saints anyway.

A week later, when the Church sustained him as our Prophet, he appeared reinvigorated. I hoped for a lengthy tenure — and a decade certainly qualifies. But in recent years, Frances’s death and old age slowly but clearly began to take their toll.

I hope today our dear Tommy Monson has found his settled rest and been welcomed like a child at home.

I imagine him echoing the words of Enos:

“And I soon go to the place of my rest, which is with my Redeemer; for I know that in him I shall rest. And I rejoice in the day when my mortal shall put on immortality, and shall stand before him; then shall I see his face with pleasure, and he will say unto me: Come unto me, ye blessed, there is a place prepared for you in the mansions of my Father. Amen.” (Enos 1:27)