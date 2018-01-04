A look back at the Monson decade

How do you take the measure of a prophet? Is it by the prophecies he delivers? By his leadership in building the kingdom? The way he exemplifies Christ and treats those around him? Is such an exercise even appropriate, or does faith require us to assume that every prophet is a successful prophet?
Thomas S. Monson gave his life to church service and to the Lord in a way that very few have been asked to. In his public addresses, he was more a poet than a theologian, but I also think of him as the world’s foremost hometeacher—the funny old guy who can wiggle his ears, tell a good yarn, share a brief message that leaves the family feeling good, and help out during times of trouble. And he was more than that, of course—he could be audacious, organized, charismatic, private.
Above all, I think he’ll be remembered for caring about people, and he implemented that compassion and Christ-like charity as the fourth mission of the church: Care for the poor and needy.
He was a beloved leader who was in the Mormon spotlight almost all his adult life.
But gosh, the 10 years of his presidency were difficult. I’ll probably look back on this era not as one of increased compassion and charity, but as a divisive period when so many friends and loved ones left the church. I don’t know if that’s fair to President Monson. The world changed so fast during his tenure, and I may never know which church actions and policies should be attributed to him. There isn’t a lot of information about his deteriorating mental faculties, the mechanics of how specific decisions were made, or his views on crucial issues.
From the outside, it does seem like after so many decades of witnessing church administration and contributing his considerable talents to it, when it was his turn at the helm the seas turned choppy and the wind was against him. I have no idea if that’s due to church structures, his leadership skill, his age, his infirmities, societal shifts toward secularism, or anything else.
Prophets shouldn’t be evaluated like corporate CEOs, and these are likely the wrong ways to measure a committed servant and a faithful man like President Monson.
But from what I can tell, church growth has slowed, member retention is tough, and I’m not sure our public visibility and perception are particularly glowing right now. The kerfuffle yesterday over the New York Times headline was a reminder that we don’t always get to frame the narrative, that others might not see us or our leaders the way we do.
However Mormons view ourselves, we aren’t necessarily viewed by others as an inclusive, nurturing church. Not by the “liberal elites” at The Times, but also not by many of the rank-and-file members who’ve left over the past decade. The “needy” (ugh that word) includes members who are suffering from faith crises; our LBGTQ brothers and sisters and their family and friends; those of us seeking further wisdom about Heavenly Mother and the role of women in the kingdom; minorities who still, in the 21st century, don’t feel welcome in their ward. We can dismiss these as edge cases, but so was the lost sheep (only 1% of the flock!). Our institutional (in)ability to welcome people, include everyone, and care for the poor and needy became a reason for my friends to leave. It became a subject of divisiveness instead of a reason to stay engaged and excited about the church.
The sustained exodus of people I care about is a difficult thing to get past, and whether or not it’s a trend that’s felt church-wide, it’s a personal tragedy to me. It will always color my perception of the Monson Era, though perhaps not President Monson himself. Have we lived up to that fourth mission of the church that he espoused?
It’s difficult for me to think of a Zion that doesn’t include the friends and family who’ve drifted away, especially because inclusion, care for the needy, and seeking out lost souls should be what we’re best at. I believe President Monson would agree.
Comments
I love the image of President Monson reaching out to the outskirts of the flock, just like Christ did. I hope all of us Mormons can follow that model, to all of the hurt and disaffected in our midst.
what might help understand President Monson’s legacy is just how much of Prop 8 and the Nov ’15 policy to exclude children of gay parents was his. Those are the two big divisive issues during his time as strictly the prophet. Since most of his tenure as prophet he really wasn’t that physically able to do much, how much did he really run the church, and how much of it was the Quorum of the Twelve under Nelson and Oaks?
Great question, Daniel. I’m hoping future historians are able to shed light on that someday.
Yeah, this rings true – thank you for sharing this. I loved President Monson’s talks about caring for the poor and needy, but when I was dealing with faith crisis issues, hearing a message that we should be charitable wasn’t helpful. I can be charitable and provide help to others without believing the church is true. I don’t need a beautiful talk on charity – I need a real reason to stay connected when it often feels like the global church as a whole both doesn’t want and doesn’t need someone like me. (Luckily, being in a great ward helped alleviate some of this – the church as a whole may not want or need me, but my ward does, gosh dang it!). It doesn’t help that I’ve felt that if I truly live up to President Monson’s teachings to reach out to those in need, then I may have to leave – can I truly help and love my LGBTQ friends and family if I continue to associate with a church that pushes them away? Tough stuff.
Scattershooting –
I think the intensity and commitment of active Mormons is higher than it has ever been. Many may be leaving and the public perception of the Church as an institution may be waning, but the engagement level of almost everyone I know within the Church has increased. President Monson pushed us to become more involved with our friends, neighbors, and communities, and it shows.
I always question the idea that the “growth” of the Church should always be an upward trajectory. The Church is growing across the globe, even if the activity level and membership numbers aren’t.
I served in a bishopric where the Bishop was the spiritual guide for the ward, and he set the strategic tone, and the ward did great things during his tenure, but he himself did very little of the administrative heavy lifting. Perhaps that’s how things functioned with Monson and the Twelve.
Thanks for this. I largely agree. I can’t quite articulate my disagreement yet, but wanted to quickly say that this was thoughtful.
I take it back. I agree.
I too question the notion that the growth needle should always point up, but the institutional church has no one else to blame for establishing that metric and that expectation. When the growth rate was high we portrayed that as evidence of God’s favor, but now that growth has flattened, it’s hard to put that genie back in the bottle.
Honest question regarding Daniel’s response: If the Church never came out with the November 5 Policy/revelation, but continued with the status quo ante, in that it continued to teach that homosexual sex was actionably sinful, and that gay marriage was never going to be allowed in the church, regardless of the law of the land, would we be having the same discussion? That is, was it the official nature of the policy itself that really changed the PR issues here (i.e., the optics of it)? Because my sense is that what we had previous to the Policy was equally unpalatable, at least to those who disliked the Policy.
I know there’s the non-baptism of children at issue, and maybe that made it different, but again, my sense is that had an effect on a really, really small subset of people. I mean, even before the policy, how many gay couples were lining up to get their children baptized in a church which taught that their marriage was ersatz?
I’m not trying to rehash all the arguments that were had here in 2015 so much as figure out what President Monson did so different than was done before, and why he’s bearing the brunt of the angst. Or, put another way, isn’t the real issue not that the Church hasn’t *appreciably* moved much on this issue, but society has, and that now that intransigence (steadfastness?) has become socially repugnant? And if that’s the case, why are we blaming President Monson? Is it his putative failure to correctly message our efforts? Or is that he wasn’t willing to do away with our doctrine on homosexuality altogether? I frankly assume the latter.
I really appreciated this perspective. I had a very challenging gig in Asia as an executive. How much of that was the task I was faced with? A lot of it. Could it have been better? Could it have been worse? Yes to both. I appreciate those who appreciate the good I did and forgive the good I wasn’t able to pull off.
We live in very dark and selfish times.he stood for goodness and mercy even if you didn’t agree with him. His legacy is goodness and mercy all his days. That is a prophetic way to live.